Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation
Cemig
(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)
announces its
TIMETABLE for Release of 2Q2019 Results:
Webcast and Conference call
August 20, 2019 (Tuesday), at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English
by webcast at:
http://ri.cemig.com.br
or
by conference call at:
-
55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
-
55 11 2188-0188(2nd option) Password: CEMIG
Conference Call Playback:
Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400
Available: From August 20 to September 04, 2019
For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.
Disclaimer
CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:41:12 UTC