Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

Cemig

(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)

announces its

TIMETABLE for Release of 2Q2019 Results:

Webcast and Conference call

August 20, 2019 (Tuesday), at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English

by webcast at:

http://ri.cemig.com.br

or

by conference call at:

55 11 2188-0155 (1 st option) or

2188-0155 (1 option) or 55 11 2188-0188 (2 nd option) Password: CEMIG

Conference Call Playback:

Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400

Available: From August 20 to September 04, 2019

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5026