COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Results

08/19/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

Cemig

(B3: CMIG3, CMIG4; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG)

announces its

TIMETABLE for Release of 2Q2019 Results:

Webcast and Conference call

August 20, 2019 (Tuesday), at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Transmission of the results with simultaneous translation into English

by webcast at:

http://ri.cemig.com.br

or

by conference call at:

  • 55 11 2188-0155 (1st option) or
  • 55 11 2188-0188(2nd option) Password: CEMIG

Conference Call Playback:

Phone: (55 11) 2188-0400

Available: From August 20 to September 04, 2019

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5026

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 757 M
EBIT 2019 3 561 M
Net income 2019 2 051 M
Debt 2019 12 998 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 22 889 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG4.91%5 732
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.15%104 037
ENEL SPA24.60%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.02%65 050
IBERDROLA31.75%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.56%63 329
