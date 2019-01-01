Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Calendar of Corporate Events

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Calendar of Corporate Events - 2018
|
Information about the Company
|
Name:
|
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG
|
Head office address:
|
Av. Barbacena, 1200 - Bairro Santo Agostinho 30190-131- Belo Horizonte - MG, Brasil
|
Web address
|
www.cemig.com.br
|
Chief Officer for Finance and Investor Relations
|
Name: Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior E-mail:ri@cemig.com.br
Telephone: (31) 3506-4903 Fax: (31) 3506-4969
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Name: Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga E-mail: velez@cemig.com.br
Telephone: 55-31-3506-5024 Fax: 55-31-3506-5026
|
Newspapers and other publications where corporate acts are published
|
Minas Gerais - in Belo Horizonte/MG O Tempo - in Belo Horizonte/MG
|
Annual Balance Sheets and Consolidated Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
03/29/2018
|
Availability to shareholders
|
03/29/2018
|
Publication
|
04/13/2018
|
Standard Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
03/29/2018
|
Reference Form, for the current business year (ending on 12/31/2018)
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
05/30/2018
|
Quarterly Information - 2018
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
for First Quarter
|
05/16/2018
|
for Second Quarter
|
08/14/2018
|
for Third Quarter
|
11/14/2018
|
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.
|
01/25/2018
|
Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS
|
01/26/2018
|
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date
|
02/28/2018
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
02/28/2018
|
Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
02/28/2018
|
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission of Public Announcement of AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.
|
03/22/2018
|
Publication of the Public Announcement of AGM
|
03/23/2018
|
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting date
|
04/23/2018
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
04/23/2018
|
Submission of the minutes of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
04/23/2018
|
Ordinary / Extraordinary General Meeting
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.
|
03/29/2018
|
Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS
|
03/29/2018
|
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date
|
04/30/2018
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
05/01/2018
|
Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
05/01/2018
|
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.
|
05/09/2018
|
Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS
|
05/10/2018
|
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date
|
06/11/2018
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
06/12/2018
|
Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
06/12/2018
|
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
Event
|
Date
|
Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.
|
06/20/2018
|
Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS
|
06/21/2018
|
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date
|
07/23/2018
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
07/23/2018
|
Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
07/23/2018
|
Public Meeting With Analysts
|
Event
|
Dates/Locations
|
XXIII Public Meeting With Analysts
CEMIG - APIMEC
|
Date: 05/29/2018
Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Ouro Minas Palace Hotel
Av.: Cristiano Machado, 4001 - Bairro Ipiranga - BH - MG
|
APIMEC - MG
|
Date: 10/16/2018
|
Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Hotel Hilton Garden Inn
|
Av. Prudente de Morais, 520 - Cidade Jardim - BH
|
APIMEC - SP
|
Date: 10/18/2018
Time: 4:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Hotel Clarion Faria Lima
|
Rua Jerônimo da Veiga, 248 - Itaim Bibi - SP
|
APIMEC - RJ
|
Date: 10/19/2018
|
Time: 08:30 (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Hilton Copacabana
|
Av. Atlântica, 1020 - Copacabana - RJ
|
APIMEC - SUL
|
Date: 10/23/2018
Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Sheraton Porto Alegre Hotel
|
Rua Olavo Barreto Viana, 18 - Moinhos de Vento - Porto Alegre
|
APIMEC - DF
|
Date: 10/24/2018
Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Windsor Plaza Hotel Brasília
|
SHS Quadra 05 Bloco H Asa Sul - Brasília
|
APIMEC - NE
|
Date: 10/25/2018
Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Hotel Wish Bahia
|
Av. Sete de Setembro, 1537 - Campo Grande - Salvador
|
APIMEC - NE
|
Date: 10/26/2018
Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
|
Location: Hotel Gran Marquise
|
Av. Beira Mar, 3980 - Praia de Iracema - Fortaleza
Webcast and Teleconference Results for fiscal year 2017
Video Webcast and Conference Call
Results 1st Quarter 2018
Video Webcast and Conference Call
Results 3rd Quarter 2018
April 3, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.
Password: CEMIG
May 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.
Password: CEMIG
August 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.
Password: CEMIG November 28, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)
The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.
Password: CEMIG
|
Meeting of the Board of Directors
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Board of Directors Meeting date
|
To be defined
|
Submission of the primary decisions of the BDM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
To be defined
|
Submission of the minutes of the BDM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange
|
To be defined
|
Preliminary Schedule
|
To be defined
