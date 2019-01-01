Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Calendar of Corporate Events

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

Calendar of Corporate Events - 2018

Information about the Company Name: Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Head office address: Av. Barbacena, 1200 - Bairro Santo Agostinho 30190-131- Belo Horizonte - MG, Brasil Web address www.cemig.com.br Chief Officer for Finance and Investor Relations Name: Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior E-mail:ri@cemig.com.br Telephone: (31) 3506-4903 Fax: (31) 3506-4969 Investor Relations Officer Name: Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga E-mail: velez@cemig.com.br Telephone: 55-31-3506-5024 Fax: 55-31-3506-5026 Newspapers and other publications where corporate acts are published Minas Gerais - in Belo Horizonte/MG O Tempo - in Belo Horizonte/MG

Annual Balance Sheets and Consolidated Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017 Event Date Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange 03/29/2018 Availability to shareholders 03/29/2018 Publication 04/13/2018

Standard Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017 Event Date Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange 03/29/2018

Reference Form, for the current business year (ending on 12/31/2018) Event Date Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange 05/30/2018

Quarterly Information - 2018 Event Date Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange  for First Quarter 05/16/2018  for Second Quarter 08/14/2018  for Third Quarter 11/14/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Event Date Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal. 01/25/2018 Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS 01/26/2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date 02/28/2018 Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 02/28/2018 Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 02/28/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Event Date Submission of Public Announcement of AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal. 03/22/2018 Publication of the Public Announcement of AGM 03/23/2018 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting date 04/23/2018 Submission of the primary decisions of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 04/23/2018 Submission of the minutes of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 04/23/2018

Ordinary / Extraordinary General Meeting Event Date Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal. 03/29/2018 Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS 03/29/2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date 04/30/2018 Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 05/01/2018 Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 05/01/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Event Date Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal. 05/09/2018 Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS 05/10/2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date 06/11/2018 Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 06/12/2018 Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 06/12/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Event Date Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal. 06/20/2018 Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS 06/21/2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date 07/23/2018 Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 07/23/2018 Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange 07/23/2018

Public Meeting With Analysts Event Dates/Locations XXIII Public Meeting With Analysts CEMIG - APIMEC Date: 05/29/2018 Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time) Location: Ouro Minas Palace Hotel Av.: Cristiano Machado, 4001 - Bairro Ipiranga - BH - MG APIMEC - MG Date: 10/16/2018 Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time) Location: Hotel Hilton Garden Inn Av. Prudente de Morais, 520 - Cidade Jardim - BH APIMEC - SP Date: 10/18/2018 Time: 4:00 p.m. (Brasilia time) Location: Hotel Clarion Faria Lima Rua Jerônimo da Veiga, 248 - Itaim Bibi - SP APIMEC - RJ Date: 10/19/2018 Time: 08:30 (Brasilia time) Location: Hilton Copacabana Av. Atlântica, 1020 - Copacabana - RJ APIMEC - SUL Date: 10/23/2018 Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time) Location: Sheraton Porto Alegre Hotel Rua Olavo Barreto Viana, 18 - Moinhos de Vento - Porto Alegre APIMEC - DF Date: 10/24/2018 Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time) Location: Windsor Plaza Hotel Brasília SHS Quadra 05 Bloco H Asa Sul - Brasília APIMEC - NE Date: 10/25/2018 Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time) Location: Hotel Wish Bahia Av. Sete de Setembro, 1537 - Campo Grande - Salvador APIMEC - NE Date: 10/26/2018 Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time) Location: Hotel Gran Marquise Av. Beira Mar, 3980 - Praia de Iracema - Fortaleza

Conference Call

Event

Webcast and Teleconference Results for fiscal year 2017

Video Webcast and Conference Call

Results 1st Quarter 2018

Video Webcast and Conference Call

Results 3rd Quarter 2018

Dates/Locations

April 3, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG

May 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG

August 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG November 28, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG