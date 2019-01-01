Log in
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS (CMIG4)
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Calendar of Corporate Events

01/01/2019 | 12:29am CET

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

Calendar of Corporate Events - 2018

Information about the Company

Name:

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

Head office address:

Av. Barbacena, 1200 - Bairro Santo Agostinho 30190-131- Belo Horizonte - MG, Brasil

Web address

www.cemig.com.br

Chief Officer for Finance and Investor Relations

Name: Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior E-mail:ri@cemig.com.br

Telephone: (31) 3506-4903 Fax: (31) 3506-4969

Investor Relations Officer

Name: Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga E-mail: velez@cemig.com.br

Telephone: 55-31-3506-5024 Fax: 55-31-3506-5026

Newspapers and other publications where corporate acts are published

Minas Gerais - in Belo Horizonte/MG O Tempo - in Belo Horizonte/MG

Annual Balance Sheets and Consolidated Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017

Event

Date

Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange

03/29/2018

Availability to shareholders

03/29/2018

Publication

04/13/2018

Standard Balance Sheets for year ending on 12/31/2017

Event

Date

Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange

03/29/2018

Reference Form, for the current business year (ending on 12/31/2018)

Event

Date

Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange

05/30/2018

Quarterly Information - 2018

Event

Date

Submission to CVM and the São Paulo Stock Exchange

for First Quarter

05/16/2018

for Second Quarter

08/14/2018

for Third Quarter

11/14/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Event

Date

Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.

01/25/2018

Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS

01/26/2018

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date

02/28/2018

Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

02/28/2018

Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

02/28/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Event

Date

Submission of Public Announcement of AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.

03/22/2018

Publication of the Public Announcement of AGM

03/23/2018

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting date

04/23/2018

Submission of the primary decisions of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

04/23/2018

Submission of the minutes of the AGM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

04/23/2018

Ordinary / Extraordinary General Meeting

Event

Date

Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.

03/29/2018

Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS

03/29/2018

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date

04/30/2018

Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

05/01/2018

Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

05/01/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Event

Date

Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.

05/09/2018

Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS

05/10/2018

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date

06/11/2018

Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

06/12/2018

Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

06/12/2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Event

Date

Submission of Public Announcement of EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange together with the Administration Proposal.

06/20/2018

Publication of the Public Announcement of EGS

06/21/2018

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting date

07/23/2018

Submission of the primary decisions of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

07/23/2018

Submission of the minutes of the EGS to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

07/23/2018

Public Meeting With Analysts

Event

Dates/Locations

XXIII Public Meeting With Analysts

CEMIG - APIMEC

Date: 05/29/2018

Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)

Location: Ouro Minas Palace Hotel

Av.: Cristiano Machado, 4001 - Bairro Ipiranga - BH - MG

APIMEC - MG

Date: 10/16/2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

Location: Hotel Hilton Garden Inn

Av. Prudente de Morais, 520 - Cidade Jardim - BH

APIMEC - SP

Date: 10/18/2018

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

Location: Hotel Clarion Faria Lima

Rua Jerônimo da Veiga, 248 - Itaim Bibi - SP

APIMEC - RJ

Date: 10/19/2018

Time: 08:30 (Brasilia time)

Location: Hilton Copacabana

Av. Atlântica, 1020 - Copacabana - RJ

APIMEC - SUL

Date: 10/23/2018

Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)

Location: Sheraton Porto Alegre Hotel

Rua Olavo Barreto Viana, 18 - Moinhos de Vento - Porto Alegre

APIMEC - DF

Date: 10/24/2018

Time: 12h00 (Brasilia time)

Location: Windsor Plaza Hotel Brasília

SHS Quadra 05 Bloco H Asa Sul - Brasília

APIMEC - NE

Date: 10/25/2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

Location: Hotel Wish Bahia

Av. Sete de Setembro, 1537 - Campo Grande - Salvador

APIMEC - NE

Date: 10/26/2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

Location: Hotel Gran Marquise

Av. Beira Mar, 3980 - Praia de Iracema - Fortaleza

Conference Call

Event

Webcast and Teleconference Results for fiscal year 2017

Video Webcast and Conference Call

Results 1st Quarter 2018

Video Webcast and Conference Call

Results 3rd Quarter 2018

Dates/Locations

April 3, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG

May 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG

August 16, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG November 28, 2018 2:00 p.m. (Brasilia time)

The transmission of the disclosure of the results will be simultaneous and can be monitored through Video Webcast athttp://ri.cemig.com.bror via the conference call at (55 11) 2188-0155 or (55 11) 2188-0188.

Password: CEMIG

Meeting of the Board of Directors

Subject

Date

Board of Directors Meeting date

To be defined

Submission of the primary decisions of the BDM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

To be defined

Submission of the minutes of the BDM to the São Paulo Stock Exchange

To be defined

Preliminary Schedule

To be defined

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 23:28:05 UTC
