Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Cemig GT holds purchase auction for incentive-bearing solar and wind supply

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MARKET NOTICE

Cemig GT holds purchase auction for incentive-bearing solar and wind supply

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed and traded on the exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid),

and its subsidiary Cemig Geração e Transmissão S.A. ('Cemig GT') hereby inform the CVM (Brazilian Securities

Commission), the São Paulo stock exchange (B3) and the market in general as follows:

Today (Oct. 4) Cemig GT held its purchase auction No. LP 04/2018, for acquisition of incentive-bearing solar and wind energy supply.

Contracts totaling 152.5 MW average were awarded for supply starting January 2022, with 20-year duration.

The projects that made the winning bids have total installed capacity of 388 MW.

With these contracts, Cemig has improved the conditions for renewal of contracts with its clients, and is in a position to expand its market share.

Belo Horizonte, October 4, 2018.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.