Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Itau - 12th Annual Latam Conference

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.
These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.
Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.
The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.
To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.
In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS
2
DISCLAIMER
Brazil's Leading Power Utility
3
Integrated Power
Market share in the
Utility in Brazil
free market
(2)
1st
(2)
1st
5th
3rd
Market Cap
EBITDA 2018
US$4.6B (1)
US$810 mn(3)
In the Power Industry since 1952
LEADER
As of November 18th, 2019
In the Brazilian Energy Industry
FX R$/US$4,04 -on August 20th, 2019
Cemig: in Numbers
4
88 Power plants
80
6
1
1
5.9
Total installed capacity
GW
567,634 Electricity Distribution lines
km
9,830 Power Transmission lines
POWER UTILITY
km
Cemig at a Glance
5
B N D E S P A R
F I A D i n â m i c a
O u t r o s A c i o n i s t a s
50.97% ON
17.30% Total 11.14% ON
5.52% Total
9.99% ON
7.13% Total
27.90% ON
70.05% Total
0% PN
2.70% PN
5.69% PN
91.61% PN
At: Sep 2019
1 Based in State of Minas Gerais
2 Among the most liquid stocks in Brazil's electricity sector
listed on New York, São Paulo and Madrid
More than 140,000 shareholders in more than 40 countries
Average daily trading volume until September 30th, 2019
R$176.9M in Bovespa and US$13.4M in NYSE
3 Solid dividend policy
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
Cemig is Uniquely Positioned
6
Presence in
RR
AP
25
states
AM
PA
MA
CE
RN
PI
PB
TO
PE
AC
RO
AL
BA
SE
MT
GO DF
MG
Integrated Power Utility in Brazil
MS
SP
PR
SC
ES
RJ
(1)
2nd
6th
RS
1st
Power Generation
Largest Power
Largest Power
Power Transmission
Electricity
Electricity Distribution
Transmission
Generation
Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients
Distributor
Group
Group
Wind Power Generation
Natural Gas Distribution
INTEGRATED
In terms of length of electricity distribution lines - November, 2019
Leader in Renewable Hydro Power Energy
7
Power Generation by Source
9%1%
64%
97%
1%
25%
2%
Brazil 2018
Cemig 2018
Fossil Source Fuels
Nuclear
Hydro
Others
RENEWABLE LEADER
Source: EPE [BEN 2017 - Preliminar Results and IEA [Key World EnergyStatistics-2015]
Ebitda
5,538
4,915
4,371
3,492
3,781
4,534
2,638
3,383
9M19
2015
2016
2017
2018
LTM
2019
Guidance
LTM: Last twelve months
R$ million
Net Income
3,632
2,469
1,700 2,630
1,001
335
9M19
2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
8
GENERATION
Breakdown of Ebitda
Diversified, Low Risk Business Portfolio
2018
Sep/19
745
481
1,304
1,502
1,534
1,598
Cemig GT
Cemig D
Others
CASH
Most of the revenues are inflation protected
Solid dividend policy
Bylaws
Guaranteed - The minimum annual dividend
Shares
Number of Shares
Guarantee
Minimum Annual
Common
487,614,213
-
Preferred
971,138,388
R$ 0.50
R$ 485,569,194
Total
1,458,752,601
-
R$ 485,569,194
Minimum payout - 50% of the net profit
Dividends approved to be paid in 2019:
R$867 million
R$210 million - Interest on Equity
R$105mn paid on 06/28/2019
R$105mn to be paid on 12/27/2019
R$657 million - Dividends(to be paid on 12/27/2019)
R$0.59 per share (preferred and common shares)
Dividend yield of 4.2%*
9
DIVIDENDS
* closing price of preferred shares on December 30, 2018
Balance Sheet
10
3,03x Net debt to Ebitda - 9M19
42.4% Debt in foreign currency *
1.6 R$ billion Cash on hand
19.0 R$ billion Net Revenue - 9M19
STABILITY
* Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation
Ebitda Consolidated 2019 - Guidance
354
199
4,915
237
82
5,239
487
-49
-4
4,832
3,917
-136
4,534
2018 Ebitda (3,781) updated to June 2019 R$.
Light, LightGer, Santo Antônio, Telecom, Wind farms (Parajuru and Volta do Rio), generation indemnity and Quotas revenue.
Calculation excludes cashflow from sale of Light.
Net debt/Ebitda - Eurobond
Net debt/Ebitda
Debentures - 7th Issue
4.25
3.50
3.50
4.25
4.25
Cemig GT
4.33
3.50
3.22
2.66
3.27
3.80
2.68
2.55
Cemig D
2.02
Dec/18
jun/19
Dec/19
Dec/18
Jun/19
Dec/19
Limit
Projection
Limit
Projection
11
PROJECTION
Net debt and Ebitda are adjusted according to the definitions in the debt contracts.
Cemig - consolidated debt profile
12
Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years
Net debt: R$13.6 bn
6,720
2,333
1,795
1,177
797
973
650
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
R$ million - 9M19
Main indexors
42%
31%
2%
25%
CDI IPCA Dólar Others
Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation
Cost of debt - %
Leverage - %
15.89
Net debt
14.28
4.98
3.52
3.46
3.01
2.82
3.03
Ebitda
9.09
9.12
9.32
9.04
7.96
50.4
46.1
44.3
43.2
44.1
39.8
8.40
6.01
5.23
5.53
Net debt
4.58
4.84
3.74
Stockholders'
equity + Net debt
2016
2017
2018 mar/19 jun/19* sep/19*
2015
2016
2017
2018
mar/19
jun/19
sep/19
Real
Nominal
* Adjusted Ebitda
Cemig D - debt profile
13
Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.1 years
Net debt : R$5.6 bn
1,080
973
802
778
777
738
524
88
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
R$ million - 9M19
Main indexors
62%
1%
37%
CDI IPCA Others
Cost of debt - %
Leverage - %
15.87
14.31
8.93
8.94
9.28
8.86
6.65
8.06
5.87
5.08
4.56
5.37
4.01
3.68
2015
2016
2017
2018
mar/19
jun/19
sep/19
Net debt
12.55
Ebitda
5.84
3.49
2.99
3.01
2.91
68.5
56.5
53.5
51.5
46.0
48.4
Net debt
Stockholders'
equity + Net debt
2016
2017
2018
mar/19 jun/19* Sep/19*
Real Nominal
* Adjusted Ebitda
Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years
Net debt : R$7.5 bn
Cemig GT - debt profile
14
R$ million - 9M19
Main indexors
6,196
77%
13%
8%
2%
502
634
618
348
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
CDI IPCA Dólar Others
Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation
Cost of debt - %
Leverage - %
14.41
16.03
Net debt
5.60
3.78
5.14
3.95
3.55
3.58
Ebitda
9.23
9.36
9.46
9.3
9.12
62.9
60.7
60.6
57.7
56.4
8.59
55.1
6.14
5.77
5.89
Net debt
5.45
4.71
3.66
Stockholders'
equity + Net debt
2016
2017
2018 mar/19 jun/19*
sep/19
2015
2016
2017
2018
mar/19
jun/19
Sep/19
Real
Nominal
* Adjusted Ebitda
Divestment program
Strategy was designed to deleverage Cemig
15
Company
Stake
Amount
%
R$ MM
9.86%
717¹
25%
80¹
100%
649¹
Consórcios de
24.50%
0¹
Exploração de Gás
10.97% 5
625¹
Status
Realized
Block trade completed
Transfer, to Taesa, completed (November, 2017)
Auction for sale of assets concluded - August 08, 2018 Auction concluded- in the process of assignment of contracts Sales of 33,333,333 shares, through follow-on, on July 11, 2019
SALE
In progress
-
-³
Debt reprofiling and sale of assets
22.58% 5
1,3574
Lock-upof 90 days. 68,621,264 shares available for sale
15%
727²
Resumption of negotiations with the potential buyer
49% ON
1,472²
Structuring of sale model in legal analysis
100% PN
12%
1,677²
Available for sale
Cachoeirão, Pipoca,
49%
128²
Available for sale
Paracambi
Total value
Book value
Amount related to the anticipation of receivables due by Renova
Market value(B3) on July 16th, 2019: R$19.78/share
Stake after dilution of 100,000,000 shares held on July 11th, 2019
ASSET
Improvement in credit quality
16
A+(bra)
Cemig H, Cemig GT and Cemig D
National Scale
BB-
Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D
Global Scale
Investment grade
Speculative Grade
AAA
AA+
AA
AA-
A+
A
A-
BBB+
BBB
BBB-
BB+
BB
BB-
B+
B
B-
CCC
CC
C
RD/D
Bond
brA+
Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D
National Scale
B
Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D
Global Scale
Investment grade
Speculative Grade
AAA
AA+
AA
AA-
A+
A
A-
BBB+
BBB
BBB-
BB+
BB
BB-
B+
B
B-
CCC+
CCC
CCC-
CC
C
D
Bond
Baa1.br
Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D
National Scale
B1
Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D
Global Scale
Investment grade
Speculative Grade
Aaa
Aa1
Aa2
Aa3
A1
A2
A3
Baa1
Baa2
Baa3
Ba1
Ba2
Ba3
B1
B2
B3
Caa1
Caa2
Caa3
Ca
C
RATING
Result for Cemig D Tariff Review
17
Aneel approved readjustment in the Technical Note 45/2018
May 28th anniversary regulatory date
Main points of the Review for the 4th Tariff Cycle:
Investment around R$ 5 billion
Investment on 'Special obligations´ around R$ 1.2 billion
Opex: Cemig D scores above average in efficiency metrics
