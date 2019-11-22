Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Itau - 12th Annual Latam Conference 0 11/22/2019 | 02:07pm EST Send by mail :

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur. These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control. Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements. The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation. To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC. In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS 2 DISCLAIMER Brazil's Leading Power Utility 3 Integrated Power Market share in the Utility in Brazil free market (2) 1st (2) 1st 5th 3rd Market Cap EBITDA 2018 US$4.6B (1) US$810 mn(3) In the Power Industry since 1952 LEADER As of November 18 th , 2019 In the Brazilian Energy Industry FX R$/US$4,04 -on August 20 th , 2019 Cemig: in Numbers 4 88 Power plants 80 6 1 1 5.9 Total installed capacity GW 567,634 Electricity Distribution lines km 9,830 Power Transmission lines POWER UTILITY km Cemig at a Glance 5 B N D E S P A R F I A D i n â m i c a O u t r o s A c i o n i s t a s 50.97% ON 17.30% Total 11.14% ON 5.52% Total 9.99% ON 7.13% Total 27.90% ON 70.05% Total 0% PN 2.70% PN 5.69% PN 91.61% PN At: Sep 2019 1 Based in State of Minas Gerais 2 Among the most liquid stocks in Brazil's electricity sector listed on New York, São Paulo and Madrid

More than 140,000 shareholders in more than 40 countries

Average daily trading volume until September 30 th , 2019 R$176.9M in Bovespa and US$13.4M in NYSE 3 Solid dividend policy SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE Cemig is Uniquely Positioned 6 Presence in RR AP 25 states AM PA MA CE RN PI PB TO PE AC RO AL BA SE MT GO DF MG Integrated Power Utility in Brazil MS SP PR SC ES RJ (1) 2nd 6th RS 1st Power Generation Largest Power Largest Power Power Transmission Electricity Electricity Distribution Transmission Generation Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients Distributor Group Group Wind Power Generation Natural Gas Distribution INTEGRATED In terms of length of electricity distribution lines - November, 2019 Leader in Renewable Hydro Power Energy 7 Power Generation by Source 9%1% 64% 97% 1% 25% 2% Brazil 2018 Cemig 2018 Fossil Source Fuels Nuclear Hydro Others RENEWABLE LEADER Source: EPE [BEN 2017 - Preliminar Results and IEA [Key World EnergyStatistics-2015] Ebitda 5,538 4,915 4,371 3,492 3,781 4,534 2,638 3,383 9M19 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Guidance LTM: Last twelve months R$ million Net Income 3,632 2,469 1,700 2,630 1,001 335 9M19 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 8 GENERATION Breakdown of Ebitda Diversified, Low Risk Business Portfolio 2018 Sep/19 745 481 1,304 1,502 1,534 1,598 Cemig GT Cemig D Others CASH Most of the revenues are inflation protected Solid dividend policy Bylaws Guaranteed - The minimum annual dividend Shares Number of Shares Guarantee Minimum Annual Common 487,614,213 - Preferred 971,138,388 R$ 0.50 R$ 485,569,194 Total 1,458,752,601 - R$ 485,569,194 Minimum payout - 50% of the net profit Dividends approved to be paid in 2019: R$867 million

R$210 million - Interest on Equity R$105mn paid on 06/28/2019 R$105mn to be paid on 12/27/2019 R$657 million - Dividends (to be paid on 12/27/2019)

R$0.59 per share (preferred and common shares)

(preferred and common shares) Dividend yield of 4.2%* 9 DIVIDENDS * closing price of preferred shares on December 30, 2018 Balance Sheet 10 3,03x Net debt to Ebitda - 9M19 42.4% Debt in foreign currency * 1.6 R$ billion Cash on hand 19.0 R$ billion Net Revenue - 9M19 STABILITY * Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation Ebitda Consolidated 2019 - Guidance 354 199 4,915 237 82 5,239 487 -49 -4 4,832 3,917 -136 4,534 2018 Ebitda (3,781) updated to June 2019 R$. Light, LightGer, Santo Antônio, Telecom, Wind farms (Parajuru and Volta do Rio), generation indemnity and Quotas revenue. Calculation excludes cashflow from sale of Light. Net debt/Ebitda - Eurobond Net debt/Ebitda Debentures - 7th Issue 4.25 3.50 3.50 4.25 4.25 Cemig GT 4.33 3.50 3.22 2.66 3.27 3.80 2.68 2.55 Cemig D 2.02 Dec/18 jun/19 Dec/19 Dec/18 Jun/19 Dec/19 Limit Projection Limit Projection 11 PROJECTION Net debt and Ebitda are adjusted according to the definitions in the debt contracts. Cemig - consolidated debt profile 12 Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years Net debt: R$13.6 bn 6,720 2,333 1,795 1,177 797 973 650 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 R$ million - 9M19 Main indexors 42% 31% 2% 25% CDI IPCA Dólar Others Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation Cost of debt - % Leverage - % 15.89 Net debt 14.28 4.98 3.52 3.46 3.01 2.82 3.03 Ebitda 9.09 9.12 9.32 9.04 7.96 50.4 46.1 44.3 43.2 44.1 39.8 8.40 6.01 5.23 5.53 Net debt 4.58 4.84 3.74 Stockholders' equity + Net debt 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19* sep/19* 2015 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19 sep/19 Real Nominal * Adjusted Ebitda Cemig D - debt profile 13 Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.1 years Net debt : R$5.6 bn 1,080 973 802 778 777 738 524 88 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 R$ million - 9M19 Main indexors 62% 1% 37% CDI IPCA Others Cost of debt - % Leverage - % 15.87 14.31 8.93 8.94 9.28 8.86 6.65 8.06 5.87 5.08 4.56 5.37 4.01 3.68 2015 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19 sep/19 Net debt 12.55 Ebitda 5.84 3.49 2.99 3.01 2.91 68.5 56.5 53.5 51.5 46.0 48.4 Net debt Stockholders' equity + Net debt 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19* Sep/19* Real Nominal * Adjusted Ebitda Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years Net debt : R$7.5 bn Cemig GT - debt profile 14 R$ million - 9M19 Main indexors 6,196 77% 13% 8% 2% 502 634 618 348 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 CDI IPCA Dólar Others Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation Cost of debt - % Leverage - % 14.41 16.03 Net debt 5.60 3.78 5.14 3.95 3.55 3.58 Ebitda 9.23 9.36 9.46 9.3 9.12 62.9 60.7 60.6 57.7 56.4 8.59 55.1 6.14 5.77 5.89 Net debt 5.45 4.71 3.66 Stockholders' equity + Net debt 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19* sep/19 2015 2016 2017 2018 mar/19 jun/19 Sep/19 Real Nominal * Adjusted Ebitda Divestment program Strategy was designed to deleverage Cemig 15 Company Stake Amount % R$ MM 9.86% 717¹ 25% 80¹ 100% 649¹ Consórcios de 24.50% 0¹ Exploração de Gás 10.97% 5 625¹ Status Realized Block trade completed Transfer, to Taesa, completed (November, 2017) Auction for sale of assets concluded - August 08, 2018 Auction concluded- in the process of assignment of contracts Sales of 33,333,333 shares, through follow-on, on July 11, 2019 SALE In progress - -³ Debt reprofiling and sale of assets 22.58% 5 1,3574 Lock-upof 90 days. 68,621,264 shares available for sale 15% 727² Resumption of negotiations with the potential buyer 49% ON 1,472² Structuring of sale model in legal analysis 100% PN 12% 1,677² Available for sale Cachoeirão, Pipoca, 49% 128² Available for sale Paracambi Total value Book value Amount related to the anticipation of receivables due by Renova Market value(B3) on July 16th, 2019: R$19.78/share Stake after dilution of 100,000,000 shares held on July 11th, 2019 ASSET Improvement in credit quality 16 A+(bra) Cemig H, Cemig GT and Cemig D National Scale BB- Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D Global Scale Investment grade Speculative Grade AAA AA+ AA AA- A+ A A- BBB+ BBB BBB- BB+ BB BB- B+ B B- CCC CC C RD/D Bond brA+ Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D National Scale B Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D Global Scale Investment grade Speculative Grade AAA AA+ AA AA- A+ A A- BBB+ BBB BBB- BB+ BB BB- B+ B B- CCC+ CCC CCC- CC C D Bond Baa1.br Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D National Scale B1 Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D Global Scale Investment grade Speculative Grade Aaa Aa1 Aa2 Aa3 A1 A2 A3 Baa1 Baa2 Baa3 Ba1 Ba2 Ba3 B1 B2 B3 Caa1 Caa2 Caa3 Ca C RATING Result for Cemig D Tariff Review 17 Aneel approved readjustment in the Technical Note 45/2018 May 28 th anniversary regulatory date Main points of the Review for the 4th Tariff Cycle: Investment around R$ 5 billion

Investment on 'Special obligations´ around R$ 1.2 billion

Opex: Cemig D scores above average in efficiency metrics Regulatory asset base (RAB) 2013 2018 Remuneration Base - gross R$ 15,724 20,490 Remuneration Base - net R$ 5,849 8,906 Average depreciation rate 3.84 % 3.84% WACC 7.51% 8.09% Remuneration of the special obligations - 149 CAIMI R$ 147 333 QRR R$ - Depreciation (Gross RAB x Dep rate) 590 787 Remuneration of capital R$ (Net RAB x WACC) 587 1,236 FAIR READJUSTMENT Currency - April/2018 Cemig GT: Supply/demand Position in September, 2019 Supply Own generation Average MW 5000 Purchased 4000 3000 2,403 2,187 2,306 2,353 2,163 2000 1,869 1,713 2,057 2,057 2,052 1,633 1000 1,434 1,516 1,512 1,512 1,510 1,510 1,505 1,120 0 702 702 702 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Supply 3,837 3,703 3,381 3,225 3,816 3,863 3,668 3,177 2,759 2,754 2,335 Current Balance - 143 37 -204 147 1,038 1,431 1,243 1,251 1,366 824 3,837 3,560 3,344 3,429 3,669 2,825 2,237 1,934 1,508 1,388 1,511 Total Demand 5000 Demand Average MW 212 4000 171 841 3000 618 1,521 1,771 1,841 3,040 3,013 2,882 3,122 1,799 1,783 1,803 2000 2,797 2,278 1,690 1,387 1000 961 964 841 0 585 547 547 547 547 547 547 547 547 547 547 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Sales: Regulated Market Sales: Free Market Probable renewals Spot Market 18 POWER BALANCE Investor Relations Tel: +55 (31) 3506-5024 ri@cemig.com.br http://ri.cemig.com.br Cemig D: Ebitda 2019 20 88 77 -8 2,380 531 84 2,135 -6 -42 2,153 1,591 2,007 Guidance Dívida Net Debt / Corporate Ebitda 3.49 2.04 1.46 2018 2019 2020 (1) 2018 Realized Ebitda (1,534) adjusted to June 2019 R$. R$ mn (June 2019) Cemig GT: Ebitda 2019 Ebitda 2,544 228 56 2,354 43 45 24 237 309 -99 2,232 2,077 1,557 Net Debt / Corporate Ebitda 5,14 2,982,59 2018 2019 2020 2018 adjusted Ebitda (1,517) adjusted to June 2019 R$. Parajuru, Volta do Rio and wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Cemig parent company. (3) Includes PMSO, PDV, other revenues and expenses and non-recurring items. R$ mn (June 2019) 21 Guidance CEMIG - Guidance, 2019-23 22 Ebitda breakdown Cemig GT and its subsidiaries. EBITDA 5,982 6,195 5,239 5,509 4,915 5,786 5,503 4,832 5,124 3,917 4,534 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 R$ mn (June 2019) Summary of Covenant Package (Eurobond) 23 Cemig Consolidated (Guarantor) Cemig GT (Issuer & Restricted Subsidiaries)  Maintenance Covenants Leverage Maintenance Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA Cemig 31/Dec/2017 and 30/Jun/2018 5.00x 31/Dec/2018 and 30/Jun/2019 4.25x 31/Dec/2019 and 30/Jun/2020 3.50x 31/Dec/2020 and s/a thereafter 3.00x Liens Maintenance Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA Cemig 31/Dec/2017 2.00x 30/Jun/2018 and semi-annually thereafter 1.75x Dividend Payments Minimum Legally Required Only  Maintenance Covenants Leverage Maintenance Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA Cemig GT 31/Dec/2017 and 30/Jun/2018 5.50x 31/Dec/2018 and 30/Jun/2019 5.00x 31/Dec/2019 and 30/Jun/2020 4.50x 31/Dec/2020 and 30/jun/2021 3.00x 31/Dec/2021 and s/a thereafter 2.50x Liens Maintenance Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA Cemig GT 31/Dec/2017 and semi-annually thereafter 1.50x Incurrence Covenants Limitation on Incurrence of Indebtedness Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA Cemig GT On or Before 31/Dec/2018 5.50x On or Before 31/Dec/2019 5.00x On or Before 31/Dec/2020 4.50x On or Before 31/Dec/2021 3.00x Thereafter 2.50x (+) General Basket of US$100mm or 3% of CNTA Limitation on Incurrence of Liens Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA 1.50x Restricted Payments % of Net Income from Sept. 30, 2017 Cemig GT If Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA > 2.5x 0% If Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA ≤ 2.5x 50% Minimum Legally Required Dividends Carve-Out US$30mm or PF 2.5x Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA Asset Sales Transaction with Affiliates Limitation on Sale and Lease-Backs Limitation on Dividend Restrictions on Restricted Subs Consolidation, Merger, Conveyance, Sale or Lease Change of Control Put @ 101% Additional Provisions Penalty Interest for Failure to Comply with any Maintenance Covenant: +2.0% p.a. for as long as any Maintenance Covenant is breached  Penalty Interest for Failure to Implement Bank Debt Refinancing: +2.0% p.a. if Bank Debt Refinancing not implemented by Feb. 15, 2018 Covenant Ebitda reconciliation 24 12 months 9M19 R$ (in million) GT H Net income for the period/year 1,547 3,633 Net financial expenses -1,025 -2,232 Income tax and Social Contribution tax 1,032 1,918 depreciation and amortization; minus 261 975 EBTIDA 1,815 4,294 minority interest result; minus 113 -134 provisions for the variation in value of put option obligations; minus 78 64 non-operating result (which includes any gains on asset sales and any asset write-off or 107 147 impairments); plus non-cash revenues related to transmission and generation indemnification; plus -139 -139 cash dividends received from minority investments (as measured in the statement of cash flows); 118 263 minus monetary updating of concession grant fees; plus -320 -320 cash inflows related to concession grant fees; plus 257 257 cash inflows related to transmission revenue for cost of capital coverage; plus 179 179 cash inflows from generation indemnification, provided that such amount shall not exceed 30,0% 1,027 521 of the sum of clauses (i) through (xvii) of this definition, Covenant EBITDA 3,235 5,132 Covenant Net Debt reconciliation 25 12 months 9M19 R$ (in million) GT H Consolidated Indebtedness 8,298 15,184 debt contracts with Forluz; plus 134 590 the carrying liability of any put option obligation, less 467 467 consolidated cash and cash equivalents and consolidated marketable securities recorded as -843 -1,558 current assets. Covenant Net Debt 8.056 14.683 Covenant Net Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio 2,49 2,86 Limit Covenant Net Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio 5.00 4.25 Total Secured Debt 1.000 Total Secured Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio 0,19 Covenant 26 Net debt/Ebitda Eurobonds´ Covenant - (LTM - Last twelve months) 5.00 5.00 5.50 5.50 5.00 5.00 5.00 4.50 4.25 4.25 4.25 H 3.50 GT Cemig 3.58 3.45 Cemig 3.53 3.62 3.21 2.62 2.43 2.99 2.97 2.14 2017 Jun-18 2018 Mar-19 Jun-19 2019 2017 Jun-18 2018 Mar-19 Jun-19 2019 Limit Realized Limit Realized Reprofiling´s Covenant - (LTM - Last twelve months) 4.50 4.50 4.25 4.25 3.50 H GT Cemig 3.23 3.12 3.07 2.47 Cemig 2017 Jun-18 2018 Jun-19 2019 Limit Realized 5.50 5.00 5.00 4.50 4.50 3.04 3.10 3.71 3.61 2017 Jun-18 2018 Jun-19 2019 Limit Realized 7.50 7.50 4.50 D 3.80 3.80 Cemig 4.09 3.47 3.97 2.40 2017 Jun-18 2018 Jun-19 2019 Limit Realized Brazilian National Grid: projections for 2019 - 23 27 90,000 80,000 average 70,000 40,000 60,000 MW 50,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 - 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Surplus (%) 17.8% 14.9% 13.0% 9.4% 5.8% Suplus 12,372 10,933 9,897 7,426 4,758 Reserve 2,792 2,585 2,646 3,879 3,906 Thermal 15,081 18,220 19,514 19,585 19,598 Wind, Bio, Solar 9,403 8,268 8,548 8,762 9,260 Hydro 57,300 57,649 57,709 57,792 57,801 Market 69,412 73,203 75,874 78,712 81,901 Source: May 2019 monthly operational survey (PMO). *Source: - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 ONS Jan-13 Feb-13 Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 Jul-13 Aug-13 Sep-13 Oct-13 Nov-13 Dec-13 Jan-14 Feb-14 Mar-14 Apr-14 May-14 Jun-14 Jul-14 Aug-14 Sep-14 Northeast Oct-14 Nov-14 Dec-14 Jan-15 Feb-15 Mar-15 Apr-15 May-15 Jun-15 Jul-15 Aug-15 Sep-15 North Oct-15 Nov-15 Dec-15 Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 South Jun-16 Level Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16 Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Jan-17 Feb-17 of Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Southeast/Midwest Jun-17 regionby reservoirs Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 Jan-18 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 (%)* (%) Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 28 Oct-19 23.22 62.29 42.38 40.39 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 Jan-12 Feb-12 Mar-12 Apr-12 163 May-12 Jun-12 Jul-12 . 94 Aug-12 average 2016 SE/CO Sep-12 Oct-12 Nov-12 Dec-12 Jan-13 Feb-13 Mar-13 Apr-13 May-13 Jun-13 .260 Jul-13 Aug-13 Sep-13 53 Oct-13 Nov-13 Dec-13 Jan-14 Feb-14 Brazil: Mar-14 2017 2012 Apr-14 May-14 Jun-14 Jul-14 average average Aug-14 52.655 eletricity Sep-14 Oct-14 Nov-14 Dec-14 Jan-15 Feb-15 Mar-15 Apr-15 spot May-15 Jun-15 Jul-15 Aug-15 35.280 monthly - price Sep-15 Oct-15 average 2018 average 2013 Nov-15 Dec-15 Jan-16 Feb-16 57.115 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16 Oct-16 Nov-16 (R$/MWh) average Dec-16 Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 average 2019 average 2014 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 81.303 Sep-17 Oct-17 Spot Nov-17 Dec-17 Jan-18 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 price Jun-18 84.270 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 2015 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 average Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 29 81.175 29.237 Cemig D Losses 30 Total losses/Total load 7,112 6,687 6,761 6,776 6,606 6,577 6,691 6,747 14.24% 13.29% 13.29% 13.21% 12.82% 12.68% 12.84% 12.94% 10.92% 10.92% 11.75% 11.75% 11.75% 11.75% 11.75% 11.75% dez/17 mar/18 jun/18 set/18 dez/18 mar/19 jun/19 sep/19* Non-technical losses/Total Low voltage market 20.00% 2,627 18.00% 2,159 2,177 2,277 2,087 2,121 2,174 16.00% 2,028 14.00% 13.11% 12.86% 13.00% 12.82% 12.00% 11.65% 11.68% 11.68% 10.00% 11.09% 8.00% 7.63% 7.63% 7.31% 7.31% 7.31% 7.31% 7.04% 7.04% 6.00% 4.00% 2.00% 0.00% dez/17 mar/18 jun/18 set/18 dez/18 mar/19 jun/19 sep/19* Cemig D: 9M19 Ebitda, Opex - Regulatory vs. Real 31 R$ mn Opex 2,133 485 824 129 2,927 109 206 26 94 764 Profit shares Opex: Regulatory vs. Real Opex Regulatory vs. Real adj 2,163 137.2% 101.4% Difference: R$ 30mn Difference: R$ 794mn Regulatory PMSO Pension Voluntary Fines, etc. Provisions AFDA* Real Profit plan Retirement… shares ( * Allowance for doubtful accounts ) 1,691 62 30 764 830 1,598 Ebitda: 126 65 Adjusted vs. Regulatory Ebitda 94.5% Difference: R$ -93mn Regulatory Other Opex Provisions Non- Other Adjustment Real Ebitda Ebitda revenues for technical differences ICMS* profit losses sharing case * Exclusion of ICMS tax from the taxable base for Pasep and Cofins taxes Strong shareholders base assures liquidity 32 Average daily trading volume in 2018 BOVESPA: R$120.1 million NYSE: US$10.4 million EUROPE Austria Germany Italy Portugal North America Belgium Guernsey Malta Spain Canada Denmark Greece Jersey Sweden France Holland Liechtenstein Switzerland USA Finland Ireland Luxembourg UK Norway Central America Bahamas Bermuda Cayman islands South America Argentina Brazil Chile Uruguay LATIBEX (2018) XCMIG € 1.1 million NYSE (2018) CIG US$ 2.33 billion CIG.C US$ 2.5 million BOVESPA (2018) CMIG4 R$ 26.6 billion CMIG3 R$ 2.8 billion Middle East UAE Kuwait Oman Saudi Arabia Africa OCEANIA South Africa Australia New Zeland ASIA Brunei Japan India Malaysia Singapore South Korea Taiwan China Shares traded on 3 stock exchanges

Over 140,000 stockholders in 38 countries Ebitda companies 33 3,453 1,598 2,044 1,304 1,113 921 383 182 Cemig Cemig GT Cemig D Light (1) Santo Taesa Aliança* Gasmig* Antônio Companies 9M19 % Cemig Proportional Guidance 2019 Cemig 3,383 4,534 - 4,915 Cemig GT 1,304 100.00 1,304 2,077 - 2,354 Cemig D 1,598 100.00 1,598 2,007 - 2,135 Light 2,044 22.58 462 Santo Antônio 1,113 15.51 173 Taesa 921 21.68 200 Aliança* 383 45.00 172 Gasmig* 182 99.57 181 *Estimated (1) ICMS tax from the taxable base for Pasep and Cofins taxes 34 637 R$ mn RAP - Annual Permitted Revenues (2019/2020 ) RR 4,930 Km in transmission line AM 2.9 Total installed capacity AC RO GW Net revenue 5,964 5,121 Ebitda Net profit 792 1,244 1,304 5 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 AP PA MA CE RN PI PB TO PE AL MT BA SE GO DF MG MS SP ES PR RJ SC RS Power Generation Power Transmission Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients Wind Power Generation Natural Gas Distribution 35 8,9 R$ bn Net RAB - Regulatory Asset Base 536,569 Km in distribution line 8.5 Number of consumers (thousands) Net revenue RR AM AC RO AP PA MA RN CE PB PI PE TO AL MT BA SE GO DF MG MS ES SP PR RJ 10,444 11,695 Net profit Ebitda 346 1,252 1150 1,598 SC RS Electricity Distribution 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 36 8.5 R$ bn Net RAB - Regulatory Asset Base 1,024 MW installed capacity 648 MWavg Assured Energy RR 5.9 R$ bn of market capitalization Nov,21st AM Net revenue AC RO 5.621 5.811 Net profit Ebitda 918 959 67 175 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 BNDESPAR Market 22.6% 6.3% 71.1% AP PA MA CE RN PI PB PE TO AL MT SE BA GO DF MS MG ES SP RJ PR Power Generation SC Power Transmission RS Electricity Distribution Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients Wind Power Generation 37 2.6 R$ bn RAP - Annual Permitted Revenues (2018/2019 ) ISA Brasil 21.68% 14.88% 12,135 Km in transmission line 9.5 R$ bn of market capitalization Nov,21st RR AP AM PA MA Net revenue Net profit AC RO TO 1,367 Ebitda MT 1,139 802 824 873 921 GO DF MG MS SP PR Market 63.45% CE RN PI PB PE BA AL SE ES RJ 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 SC Power Transmission RS 38 8 Enterprises in operation 1,257 MW installed capacity 695 MWavg Assured Energy RR AM Net revenue AC RO 920 907 Ebitda Net profit 497 511 215 198 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 VALE 45%55% AP PA MA RN CE PB PI TO PE AL MT BA SE GO DF MS MG ES SP RJ PR Power Generation SC Wind Power Generation RS 39 Furnas 3,568 MW installed capacity 43,06% 2,424 MWavg Assured Energy 50 Generator units - bulb turbine 20 R$ billion - Capex Net revenue 2,271 2,361 Ebitda 851 1,113 Net loss -782 -1,133 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 9M18 9M19 Caixa FIP Odebrecht SAAG Cemig GT Amazônia Energia Energia Investimentos 19,63% 18,25% 10,53% 8,53% AP AM PA MA RN CE PB PI TO PE AC RO AL MT BA SE GO DF MS MG ES SP RJ PR Power Generation SC RS 40 1,184 Km pipeline In 2018 1,1 Billion m³/year 42.301 Consumers units 99.57% RR AM Municipality of Belo Horizonte 0.43% AP PA MA RN CE PB PI PE Net revenue 1,574 1,400 Net profit Ebitda AC RO TO AL MT SE BA GO DF MG MS ES SP PR RJ 149 177 271 243 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 SC RS Natural Gas Distribution Attachments Original document

