MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Itau - 12th Annual Latam Conference

0
11/22/2019 | 02:07pm EST

2019

Regaining

Financial Solidity

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

2

DISCLAIMER

Brazil's Leading Power Utility

3

Integrated Power

Market share in the

Utility in Brazil

free market

(2)

1st

(2)

1st

5th

3rd

Market Cap

EBITDA 2018

US$4.6B (1)

US$810 mn(3)

In the Power Industry since 1952

LEADER

  1. As of November 18th, 2019
  2. In the Brazilian Energy Industry
  3. FX R$/US$4,04 -on August 20th, 2019

Cemig: in Numbers

4

88 Power plants

80

6

1

1

5.9

Total installed capacity

GW

567,634 Electricity Distribution lines

km

9,830 Power Transmission lines

POWER UTILITY

km

Cemig at a Glance

5

B N D E S P A R

F I A D i n â m i c a

O u t r o s A c i o n i s t a s

50.97% ON

17.30% Total 11.14% ON

5.52% Total

9.99% ON

7.13% Total

27.90% ON

70.05% Total

0% PN

2.70% PN

5.69% PN

91.61% PN

At: Sep 2019

1 Based in State of Minas Gerais

2 Among the most liquid stocks in Brazil's electricity sector

  • listed on New York, São Paulo and Madrid
  • More than 140,000 shareholders in more than 40 countries
  • Average daily trading volume until September 30th, 2019

R$176.9M in Bovespa and US$13.4M in NYSE

3 Solid dividend policy

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

Cemig is Uniquely Positioned

6

Presence in

RR

AP

25

states

AM

PA

MA

CE

RN

PI

PB

TO

PE

AC

RO

AL

BA

SE

MT

GO DF

MG

Integrated Power Utility in Brazil

MS

SP

PR

SC

ES

RJ

(1)

2nd

6th

RS

1st

Power Generation

Largest Power

Largest Power

Power Transmission

Electricity

Electricity Distribution

Transmission

Generation

Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients

Distributor

Group

Group

Wind Power Generation

Natural Gas Distribution

INTEGRATED

  1. In terms of length of electricity distribution lines - November, 2019

Leader in Renewable Hydro Power Energy

7

Power Generation by Source

9%1%

64%

97%

1%

25%

2%

Brazil 2018

Cemig 2018

Fossil Source Fuels

Nuclear

Hydro

Others

RENEWABLE LEADER

Source: EPE [BEN 2017 - Preliminar Results and IEA [Key World EnergyStatistics-2015]

Ebitda

5,538

4,915

4,371

3,492

3,781

4,534

2,638

3,383

9M19

2015

2016

2017

2018

LTM

2019

Guidance

LTM: Last twelve months

R$ million

Net Income

3,632

2,469

1,700 2,630

1,001

335

9M19

2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM

8

GENERATION

Breakdown of Ebitda

Diversified, Low Risk Business Portfolio

2018

Sep/19

745

481

1,304

1,502

1,534

1,598

Cemig GT

Cemig D

Others

CASH

Most of the revenues are inflation protected

Solid dividend policy

Bylaws

  • Guaranteed - The minimum annual dividend

Shares

Number of Shares

Guarantee

Minimum Annual

Common

487,614,213

-

Preferred

971,138,388

R$ 0.50

R$ 485,569,194

Total

1,458,752,601

-

R$ 485,569,194

  • Minimum payout - 50% of the net profit

Dividends approved to be paid in 2019:

  • R$867 million
    • R$210 million - Interest on Equity
      • R$105mn paid on 06/28/2019
      • R$105mn to be paid on 12/27/2019
    • R$657 million - Dividends (to be paid on 12/27/2019)
  • R$0.59 per share (preferred and common shares)
  • Dividend yield of 4.2%*

9

DIVIDENDS

* closing price of preferred shares on December 30, 2018

Balance Sheet

10

3,03x Net debt to Ebitda - 9M19

42.4% Debt in foreign currency *

1.6 R$ billion Cash on hand

19.0 R$ billion Net Revenue - 9M19

STABILITY

* Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation

Ebitda Consolidated 2019 - Guidance

354

199

4,915

237

82

5,239

487

-49

-4

4,832

3,917

-136

4,534

  1. 2018 Ebitda (3,781) updated to June 2019 R$.
  2. Light, LightGer, Santo Antônio, Telecom, Wind farms (Parajuru and Volta do Rio), generation indemnity and Quotas revenue.
  3. Calculation excludes cashflow from sale of Light.

Net debt/Ebitda - Eurobond

Net debt/Ebitda

Debentures - 7th Issue

4.25

3.50

3.50

4.25

4.25

Cemig GT

4.33

3.50

3.22

2.66

3.27

3.80

2.68

2.55

Cemig D

2.02

Dec/18

jun/19

Dec/19

Dec/18

Jun/19

Dec/19

Limit

Projection

Limit

Projection

11

PROJECTION

Net debt and Ebitda are adjusted according to the definitions in the debt contracts.

Cemig - consolidated debt profile

12

Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years

Net debt: R$13.6 bn

6,720

2,333

1,795

1,177

797

973

650

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

R$ million - 9M19

Main indexors

42%

31%

2%

25%

CDI IPCA Dólar Others

  • Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation

Cost of debt - %

Leverage - %

15.89

Net debt

14.28

4.98

3.52

3.46

3.01

2.82

3.03

Ebitda

9.09

9.12

9.32

9.04

7.96

50.4

46.1

44.3

43.2

44.1

39.8

8.40

6.01

5.23

5.53

Net debt

4.58

4.84

3.74

Stockholders'

equity + Net debt

2016

2017

2018 mar/19 jun/19* sep/19*

2015

2016

2017

2018

mar/19

jun/19

sep/19

Real

Nominal

* Adjusted Ebitda

Cemig D - debt profile

13

Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.1 years

Net debt : R$5.6 bn

1,080

973

802

778

777

738

524

88

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

R$ million - 9M19

Main indexors

62%

1%

37%

CDI IPCA Others

Cost of debt - %

Leverage - %

15.87

14.31

8.93

8.94

9.28

8.86

6.65

8.06

5.87

5.08

4.56

5.37

4.01

3.68

2015

2016

2017

2018

mar/19

jun/19

sep/19

Net debt

12.55

Ebitda

5.84

3.49

2.99

3.01

2.91

68.5

56.5

53.5

51.5

46.0

48.4

Net debt

Stockholders'

equity + Net debt

2016

2017

2018

mar/19 jun/19* Sep/19*

Real Nominal

* Adjusted Ebitda

Maturities timetable - Average tenor: 4.4 years

Net debt : R$7.5 bn

Cemig GT - debt profile

14

R$ million - 9M19

Main indexors

6,196

77%

13%

8%

2%

502

634

618

348

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

CDI IPCA Dólar Others

  • Debt in Dollar converted into CDI percentage per hedging instrument, within a band of Exchange variation

Cost of debt - %

Leverage - %

14.41

16.03

Net debt

5.60

3.78

5.14

3.95

3.55

3.58

Ebitda

9.23

9.36

9.46

9.3

9.12

62.9

60.7

60.6

57.7

56.4

8.59

55.1

6.14

5.77

5.89

Net debt

5.45

4.71

3.66

Stockholders'

equity + Net debt

2016

2017

2018 mar/19 jun/19*

sep/19

2015

2016

2017

2018

mar/19

jun/19

Sep/19

Real

Nominal

* Adjusted Ebitda

Divestment program

Strategy was designed to deleverage Cemig

15

Company

Stake

Amount

%

R$ MM

9.86%

717¹

25%

80¹

100%

649¹

Consórcios de

24.50%

Exploração de Gás

10.97% 5

625¹

Status

Realized

Block trade completed

Transfer, to Taesa, completed (November, 2017)

Auction for sale of assets concluded - August 08, 2018 Auction concluded- in the process of assignment of contracts Sales of 33,333,333 shares, through follow-on, on July 11, 2019

SALE

In progress

-

Debt reprofiling and sale of assets

22.58% 5

1,3574

Lock-upof 90 days. 68,621,264 shares available for sale

15%

727²

Resumption of negotiations with the potential buyer

49% ON

1,472²

Structuring of sale model in legal analysis

100% PN

12%

1,677²

Available for sale

Cachoeirão, Pipoca,

49%

128²

Available for sale

Paracambi

  1. Total value
  2. Book value
  3. Amount related to the anticipation of receivables due by Renova
  4. Market value(B3) on July 16th, 2019: R$19.78/share
  5. Stake after dilution of 100,000,000 shares held on July 11th, 2019

ASSET

Improvement in credit quality

16

A+(bra)

Cemig H, Cemig GT and Cemig D

National Scale

BB-

Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D

Global Scale

Investment grade

Speculative Grade

AAA

AA+

AA

AA-

A+

A

A-

BBB+

BBB

BBB-

BB+

BB

BB-

B+

B

B-

CCC

CC

C

RD/D

Bond

brA+

Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D

National Scale

B

Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D

Global Scale

Investment grade

Speculative Grade

AAA

AA+

AA

AA-

A+

A

A-

BBB+

BBB

BBB-

BB+

BB

BB-

B+

B

B-

CCC+

CCC

CCC-

CC

C

D

Bond

Baa1.br

Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D

National Scale

B1

Cemig H, Cemig GT e Cemig D

Global Scale

Investment grade

Speculative Grade

Aaa

Aa1

Aa2

Aa3

A1

A2

A3

Baa1

Baa2

Baa3

Ba1

Ba2

Ba3

B1

B2

B3

Caa1

Caa2

Caa3

Ca

C

RATING

Result for Cemig D Tariff Review

17

Aneel approved readjustment in the Technical Note 45/2018

  • May 28th anniversary regulatory date

Main points of the Review for the 4th Tariff Cycle:

  • Investment around R$ 5 billion
  • Investment on 'Special obligations´ around R$ 1.2 billion
  • Opex: Cemig D scores above average in efficiency metrics

Regulatory asset base (RAB)

2013

2018

Remuneration Base - gross R$

15,724

20,490

Remuneration Base - net R$

5,849

8,906

Average depreciation rate

3.84 %

3.84%

WACC

7.51%

8.09%

Remuneration of the special obligations

-

149

CAIMI R$

147

333

QRR R$ - Depreciation (Gross RAB x Dep rate)

590

787

Remuneration of capital R$ (Net RAB x WACC)

587

1,236

FAIR READJUSTMENT

Currency - April/2018

Cemig GT: Supply/demand

Position in September, 2019

Supply

Own generation

Average MW 5000

Purchased

4000

3000

2,403

2,187

2,306

2,353

2,163

2000

1,869

1,713

2,057

2,057

2,052

1,633

1000

1,434

1,516

1,512

1,512

1,510

1,510

1,505

1,120

0

702

702

702

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Total Supply

3,837

3,703

3,381

3,225

3,816

3,863

3,668

3,177

2,759

2,754

2,335

Current Balance

-

143

37

-204

147

1,038

1,431

1,243

1,251

1,366

824

3,837

3,560

3,344

3,429

3,669

2,825

2,237

1,934

1,508

1,388

1,511

Total Demand

5000

Demand

Average MW

212

4000

171

841

3000

618

1,521

1,771

1,841

3,040

3,013

2,882

3,122

1,799

1,783

1,803

2000

2,797

2,278

1,690

1,387

1000

961

964

841

0

585

547

547

547

547

547

547

547

547

547

547

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Sales: Regulated Market Sales: Free Market Probable renewals Spot Market

18

POWER BALANCE

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 (31) 3506-5024

ri@cemig.com.br

http://ri.cemig.com.br

Cemig D: Ebitda 2019

20

88

77

-8

2,380

531

84

2,135

-6

-42

2,153

1,591

2,007

Guidance

Dívida Net Debt / Corporate Ebitda 3.49

2.04

1.46

2018

2019

2020

(1) 2018 Realized Ebitda (1,534) adjusted to June 2019 R$.

R$ mn (June 2019)

Cemig GT: Ebitda 2019

Ebitda

2,544

228

56

2,354

43

45

24

237

309

-99

2,232

2,077

1,557

Net Debt / Corporate Ebitda

5,14

2,982,59

2018

2019

2020

  1. 2018 adjusted Ebitda (1,517) adjusted to June 2019 R$.
  2. Parajuru, Volta do Rio and wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Cemig parent company.

(3)

Includes PMSO, PDV, other revenues and expenses and non-recurring items.

R$ mn (June 2019)

21

Guidance

CEMIG - Guidance, 2019-23

22

Ebitda breakdown

  1. Cemig GT and its subsidiaries.

EBITDA

5,982

6,195

5,239

5,509

4,915

5,786

5,503

4,832

5,124

3,917

4,534

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

R$ mn (June 2019)

Summary of Covenant Package (Eurobond)

23

Cemig Consolidated (Guarantor)

Cemig GT (Issuer & Restricted Subsidiaries)

Maintenance Covenants

Leverage Maintenance

Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA

Cemig

31/Dec/2017 and 30/Jun/2018

5.00x

31/Dec/2018 and 30/Jun/2019

4.25x

31/Dec/2019 and 30/Jun/2020

3.50x

31/Dec/2020 and s/a thereafter

3.00x

Liens Maintenance

Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA

Cemig

31/Dec/2017

2.00x

30/Jun/2018 and semi-annually thereafter

1.75x

Dividend Payments

Minimum Legally Required Only

Maintenance Covenants

Leverage Maintenance

Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA

Cemig GT

31/Dec/2017 and 30/Jun/2018

5.50x

31/Dec/2018 and 30/Jun/2019

5.00x

31/Dec/2019 and 30/Jun/2020

4.50x

31/Dec/2020 and 30/jun/2021

3.00x

31/Dec/2021 and s/a thereafter

2.50x

Liens Maintenance

Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA

Cemig GT

31/Dec/2017 and semi-annually thereafter

1.50x

  • Incurrence Covenants

Limitation on Incurrence of Indebtedness

Covenant Net Debt / Covenant EBITDA

Cemig GT

On or Before 31/Dec/2018

5.50x

On or Before 31/Dec/2019

5.00x

On or Before 31/Dec/2020

4.50x

On or Before 31/Dec/2021

3.00x

Thereafter

2.50x

(+) General Basket of US$100mm or 3% of CNTA

Limitation on Incurrence of Liens

Total Secured Debt / Covenant EBITDA

1.50x

Restricted Payments

% of Net Income from Sept. 30, 2017

Cemig GT

If Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA > 2.5x

0%

If Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA ≤ 2.5x

50%

  1. Minimum Legally Required Dividends Carve-Out
  1. US$30mm or PF 2.5x Cov. Net Debt / Cov. EBITDA

Asset Sales

Transaction with Affiliates

Limitation on Sale and Lease-Backs

Limitation on Dividend Restrictions on Restricted Subs

Consolidation, Merger, Conveyance, Sale or Lease

Change of Control Put @ 101%

Additional Provisions

  • Penalty Interest for Failure to Comply with any Maintenance Covenant: +2.0% p.a. for as long as any Maintenance Covenant is breached

Penalty Interest for Failure to Implement Bank Debt Refinancing:

+2.0% p.a. if Bank Debt Refinancing not implemented by Feb. 15, 2018

Covenant Ebitda reconciliation

24

12 months

9M19

R$ (in million)

GT

H

Net income for the period/year

1,547

3,633

Net financial expenses

-1,025

-2,232

Income tax and Social Contribution tax

1,032

1,918

depreciation and amortization; minus

261

975

EBTIDA

1,815

4,294

minority interest result; minus

113

-134

provisions for the variation in value of put option obligations; minus

78

64

non-operating result (which includes any gains on asset sales and any asset write-off or

107

147

impairments); plus

non-cash revenues related to transmission and generation indemnification; plus

-139

-139

cash dividends received from minority investments (as measured in the statement of cash flows);

118

263

minus

monetary updating of concession grant fees; plus

-320

-320

cash inflows related to concession grant fees; plus

257

257

cash inflows related to transmission revenue for cost of capital coverage; plus

179

179

cash inflows from generation indemnification, provided that such amount shall not exceed 30,0%

1,027

521

of the sum of clauses (i) through (xvii) of this definition,

Covenant EBITDA

3,235

5,132

Covenant Net Debt reconciliation

25

12 months

9M19

R$ (in million)

GT

H

Consolidated Indebtedness

8,298

15,184

debt contracts with Forluz; plus

134

590

the carrying liability of any put option obligation, less

467

467

consolidated cash and cash equivalents and consolidated marketable securities recorded as

-843

-1,558

current assets.

Covenant Net Debt

8.056

14.683

Covenant Net Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio

2,49

2,86

Limit Covenant Net Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio

5.00

4.25

Total Secured Debt

1.000

Total Secured Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio

0,19

Covenant

26

Net debt/Ebitda

Eurobonds´ Covenant - (LTM - Last twelve months)

5.00

5.00

5.50

5.50

5.00

5.00

5.00

4.50

4.25

4.25

4.25

H

3.50

GT

Cemig

3.58

3.45

Cemig

3.53

3.62

3.21

2.62

2.43

2.99

2.97

2.14

2017

Jun-18

2018

Mar-19

Jun-19

2019

2017

Jun-18

2018

Mar-19

Jun-19

2019

Limit

Realized

Limit

Realized

Reprofiling´s Covenant - (LTM - Last twelve months)

4.50

4.50

4.25

4.25

3.50

H

GT

Cemig

3.23

3.12

3.07

2.47

Cemig

2017

Jun-18

2018

Jun-19

2019

Limit

Realized

5.50

5.00

5.00

4.50

4.50

3.04

3.10

3.71

3.61

2017

Jun-18

2018

Jun-19

2019

Limit

Realized

7.50

7.50

4.50

D

3.80

3.80

Cemig

4.09

3.47

3.97

2.40

2017

Jun-18

2018 Jun-19 2019

Limit

Realized

Brazilian National Grid: projections for 2019 - 23

27

90,000

80,000

average

70,000

40,000

60,000

MW

50,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

-

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Surplus (%)

17.8%

14.9%

13.0%

9.4%

5.8%

Suplus

12,372

10,933

9,897

7,426

4,758

Reserve

2,792

2,585

2,646

3,879

3,906

Thermal

15,081

18,220

19,514

19,585

19,598

Wind, Bio, Solar

9,403

8,268

8,548

8,762

9,260

Hydro

57,300

57,649

57,709

57,792

57,801

Market

69,412

73,203

75,874

78,712

81,901

Source: May 2019 monthly operational survey (PMO).

*Source:

-

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

ONS

Jan-13

Feb-13

Mar-13

Apr-13

May-13

Jun-13

Jul-13

Aug-13

Sep-13

Oct-13

Nov-13

Dec-13

Jan-14

Feb-14

Mar-14

Apr-14

May-14

Jun-14

Jul-14

Aug-14

Sep-14

Northeast

Oct-14

Nov-14

Dec-14

Jan-15

Feb-15

Mar-15

Apr-15

May-15

Jun-15

Jul-15

Aug-15

Sep-15

North

Oct-15

Nov-15

Dec-15

Jan-16

Feb-16

Mar-16

Apr-16

May-16

South

Jun-16

Level

Jul-16

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

Dec-16

Jan-17

Feb-17

of

Mar-17

Apr-17

May-17

Southeast/Midwest

Jun-17

regionby

reservoirs

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

(%)*

(%)

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

28

Oct-19

23.22

62.29

42.38

40.39

0

100

200

300

400

500

600

700

800

900

Jan-12

Feb-12

Mar-12

Apr-12

163

May-12

Jun-12

Jul-12

.

94

Aug-12

average 2016

SE/CO

Sep-12

Oct-12

Nov-12

Dec-12

Jan-13

Feb-13

Mar-13

Apr-13

May-13

Jun-13

.260

Jul-13

Aug-13

Sep-13

53

Oct-13

Nov-13

Dec-13

Jan-14

Feb-14

Brazil:

Mar-14

2017

2012

Apr-14

May-14

Jun-14

Jul-14

average

average

Aug-14

52.655

eletricity

Sep-14

Oct-14

Nov-14

Dec-14

Jan-15

Feb-15

Mar-15

Apr-15

spot

May-15

Jun-15

Jul-15

Aug-15

35.280

monthly - price

Sep-15

Oct-15

average 2018

average 2013

Nov-15

Dec-15

Jan-16

Feb-16

57.115

Mar-16

Apr-16

May-16

Jun-16

Jul-16

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

(R$/MWh) average

Dec-16

Jan-17

Feb-17

Mar-17

Apr-17

average 2019

average 2014

May-17

Jun-17

Jul-17

Aug-17

81.303

Sep-17

Oct-17

Spot

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

price

Jun-18

84.270

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

2015

Dec-18

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

average

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

29

81.175

29.237

Cemig D Losses

30

Total losses/Total load

7,112

6,687

6,761

6,776

6,606

6,577

6,691

6,747

14.24%

13.29%

13.29%

13.21%

12.82%

12.68%

12.84%

12.94%

10.92%

10.92%

11.75%

11.75%

11.75%

11.75%

11.75%

11.75%

dez/17

mar/18

jun/18

set/18

dez/18

mar/19

jun/19

sep/19*

Non-technical losses/Total Low voltage market

20.00%

2,627

18.00%

2,159

2,177

2,277

2,087

2,121

2,174

16.00%

2,028

14.00%

13.11%

12.86%

13.00%

12.82%

12.00%

11.65%

11.68%

11.68%

10.00%

11.09%

8.00%

7.63%

7.63%

7.31%

7.31%

7.31%

7.31%

7.04%

7.04%

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

dez/17

mar/18

jun/18

set/18

dez/18

mar/19

jun/19

sep/19*

Cemig D: 9M19 Ebitda, Opex - Regulatory vs. Real

31

R$ mn

Opex

2,133

485

824

129

2,927

109

206

26

94

764

Profit shares

Opex:

Regulatory vs. Real

Opex Regulatory vs. Real adj

2,163

137.2%

101.4%

Difference: R$ 30mn

Difference: R$ 794mn

Regulatory

PMSO

Pension

Voluntary

Fines, etc.

Provisions

AFDA*

Real

Profit

plan

Retirement…

shares

( * Allowance for doubtful accounts )

1,691

62

30

764

830

1,598

Ebitda:

126

65

Adjusted vs. Regulatory

Ebitda

94.5%

Difference: R$ -93mn

Regulatory

Other

Opex

Provisions

Non-

Other

Adjustment Real Ebitda

Ebitda

revenues

for

technical

differences

ICMS*

profit

losses

sharing

case

* Exclusion of ICMS tax from the taxable base for Pasep and Cofins taxes

Strong shareholders base assures liquidity

32

Average daily trading volume in 2018

BOVESPA:

R$120.1 million

NYSE:

US$10.4 million

EUROPE

Austria

Germany

Italy

Portugal

North America

Belgium

Guernsey

Malta

Spain

Canada

Denmark

Greece

Jersey

Sweden

France

Holland

Liechtenstein Switzerland

USA

Finland

Ireland

Luxembourg

UK

Norway

Central America

Bahamas

Bermuda

Cayman islands

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Uruguay

LATIBEX (2018)

XCMIG € 1.1 million

NYSE (2018)

CIG US$ 2.33 billion CIG.C US$ 2.5 million

BOVESPA (2018)

CMIG4 R$ 26.6 billion

CMIG3 R$ 2.8 billion

Middle East

UAE

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Africa

OCEANIA

South Africa

Australia

New Zeland

ASIA

Brunei

Japan

India

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

China

  • Shares traded on 3 stock exchanges
  • Over 140,000 stockholders in 38 countries

Ebitda companies

33

3,453

1,598

2,044

1,304

1,113

921

383

182

Cemig

Cemig GT

Cemig D

Light (1)

Santo

Taesa

Aliança*

Gasmig*

Antônio

Companies

9M19

% Cemig

Proportional

Guidance 2019

Cemig

3,383

4,534

-

4,915

Cemig GT

1,304

100.00

1,304

2,077

-

2,354

Cemig D

1,598

100.00

1,598

2,007

-

2,135

Light

2,044

22.58

462

Santo Antônio

1,113

15.51

173

Taesa

921

21.68

200

Aliança*

383

45.00

172

Gasmig*

182

99.57

181

*Estimated

(1) ICMS tax from the taxable base for Pasep and Cofins taxes

34

637 R$ mn RAP - Annual Permitted Revenues (2019/2020 )

RR

4,930 Km in transmission line

AM

2.9

Total installed capacity

AC

RO

GW

Net revenue 5,964

5,121

Ebitda

Net profit

792

1,244

1,304

5

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

AP

PA

MA

CE

RN

PI

PB

TO

PE

AL

MT

BA

SE

GO

DF

MG

MS

SP

ES

PR

RJ

SC

RS

Power Generation

Power Transmission

Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients

Wind Power Generation

Natural Gas Distribution

35

8,9 R$ bn Net RAB - Regulatory Asset Base

536,569 Km in distribution line

8.5 Number of consumers (thousands)

Net revenue

RR

AM

AC RO

AP

PA

MA

RN

CE

PB

PI

PE

TO

AL

MT

BA

SE

GO DF

MG

MS

ES

SP

PR

RJ

10,444

11,695

Net profit

Ebitda

346

1,252

1150

1,598

SC

RS

Electricity Distribution

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

36

8.5 R$ bn Net RAB - Regulatory Asset Base

1,024 MW installed capacity

648 MWavg Assured Energy

RR

5.9 R$ bn of market capitalization

Nov,21st

AM

Net revenue

AC

RO

5.621

5.811

Net profit

Ebitda

918 959

67 175

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

BNDESPAR Market

22.6%

6.3%

71.1%

AP

PA

MA

CE

RN

PI

PB

PE

TO

AL

MT

SE

BA

GO DF

MS

MG

ES

SP

RJ

PR

Power Generation

SC

Power Transmission

RS

Electricity Distribution

Cemig "Free Consumer" Clients

Wind Power Generation

37

2.6 R$ bn RAP - Annual Permitted Revenues (2018/2019 )

ISA Brasil

21.68%

14.88%

12,135 Km in transmission line

9.5 R$ bn of market capitalization

Nov,21st

RR

AP

AM

PA

MA

Net revenue

Net profit

AC

RO

TO

1,367

Ebitda

MT

1,139

802 824

873

921

GO DF

MG

MS

SP

PR

Market

63.45%

CE

RN

PI

PB

PE

BA

AL

SE

ES

RJ

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

SC

Power Transmission

RS

38

8 Enterprises in operation

1,257 MW installed capacity

695 MWavg Assured Energy

RR

AM

Net revenue

AC

RO

920 907

Ebitda

Net profit

497 511

215 198

2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018

VALE

45%55%

AP

PA

MA

RN

CE

PB

PI

TO

PE

AL

MT

BA

SE

GO DF

MS

MG

ES

SP

RJ

PR

Power Generation

SC

Wind Power Generation

RS

39

Furnas

3,568

MW installed capacity

43,06%

2,424 MWavg Assured Energy

50 Generator units - bulb turbine

20 R$ billion - Capex

Net revenue

2,271

2,361

Ebitda

851

1,113

Net loss

-782

-1,133

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

9M18

9M19

Caixa FIP

Odebrecht

SAAG

Cemig GT

Amazônia Energia

Energia

Investimentos

19,63%

18,25%

10,53%

8,53%

  1. AP

AM

PA

MA

RN

CE

PB

PI

TO

PE

AC

RO

AL

MT

BA

SE

GO DF

MS

MG

ES

SP

RJ

PR

Power Generation

SC

RS

40

1,184 Km pipeline

In 2018

1,1 Billion m³/year

42.301 Consumers units

99.57%

RR

AM

Municipality of

Belo Horizonte

0.43%

AP

PA

MA

RN

CE

PB

PI

PE

Net revenue

1,574

1,400

Net profit

Ebitda

AC RO

TO

AL

MT

SE

BA

GO DF

MG

MS

ES

SP

PR

RJ

149 177 271 243

2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018

SC

RS

Natural Gas Distribution

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 19:06:01 UTC
