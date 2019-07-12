Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : LIGHT's Restricted Offering

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

LIGHT's Restricted Offering

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of Jan. 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company LIGHT S.A. ('LIGHT') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"LIGHT S.A. (B3 Ticker: LIGT3) ("LIGHT" or the "Company"), pursuant to Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Instruction No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") and Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and in addition to the information disclosed in the material fact dated July 1, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on July 11, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved the pricing of a public offering with restricted placement efforts in accordance with CVM Instruction 476 of a primary and secondary distribution of registered common shares of the Company with no par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances (the "Shares"), consisting of (i) 100,000,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the "Primary Offering") and (ii) 33,333,333 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (the "Selling Shareholder") (the "Secondary Offering," and together with the Primary Offering, the "Restricted Offering"), to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil and to be subscribed/acquired by up to 50 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The Company's Board of Directors set the price per Share at R$18.75 (the "Price per Share") following the conclusion of the bookbuilding process and approved an increase in the limit of the Company's authorized capital stock to R$4,100.8 million, divided into 303,934,060 shares.

In accordance with CVM regulations, the total number of Shares initially offered in the Secondary Offering was upsized by 20% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or 22,222,222 Shares, at the Price per Share (the "Additional Shares"). The Additional Shares were offered by the Selling Shareholder.

The beginning of trading of the Shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) is scheduled to occur on July 15, 2019, and the settlement of the Offering is scheduled to occur on July 16, 2019.

The Restricted Offering has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

In order to comply with CVM Instruction 476 and to ensure the participation of current shareholders in the Restricted Offering, a priority right was given to existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for up to all of the Shares placed through the Primary Offering pro rata to their shareholdings in the Company's capital (the "Priority Offering"). Therefore, pursuant to the Priority

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 2

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.