Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Light - Settlement of primary and secondary common share offerings

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -
CEMIG
LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127
MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Light S.A. - Settlement of
primary and secondary common share offerings
In accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed and traded in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:
Complementing the Material Announcements published on July 1 and 11, 2019, Cemig's affiliated company Light S.A. ('Light') published a Market Notice on today's date with the following content:
-
LIGHT S.A. (LIGT3) ("Company" or "Light"), following the information disclosed in the material facts disclosed on July 1 and July 11, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the closing of the primary and secondary public offering of common, nominative and book-entry shares issued by the Company, with no par value, free and unencumbered of any charges or liens ("Shares"), pursuant to the procedures of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476" and "Offering", respectively).
-
-
In the context of the Offering, there were (i) 100,000,000 (one hundred million) newly issued Shares of the Company ("Primary Offering"), following an increase in the Company's capital stock, and (ii) 33,333,333 (thirty-three million, three hundred thirty-three thousand, three hundred thirty-three) Shares issued by the Company and held by Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (considering the placement of the total amount of additional shares, pursuant to CVM Instruction
-
("Selling Shareholder" e "Secondary Offering", respectively), at a price per Share of
R$18.75.
…
For more information on the Notice of Closing of the Offering, prepared in compliance with Annex 8 of CVM Instruction 476, see the closing form disclosed through the "Public Offerings with Restricted Efforts" on the CVM website (http://www.cvm.gov.br). "
The full text of this Notice to the Market is available on Light's website: www.ri.light.com.br
Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025
Page 1 of 2
This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.
After the settlement of the Offering, Cemig owns 22.6% of Light's capital.
This transaction is part of the execution of Cemig's Disinvestment Program, as per announcements and information already widely published.
Cemig will keep its stockholders and the market informed on news relating to this subject, in accordance with the applicable regulations.
This Material Announcement is for merely informative purposes, and should not under any circumstances be interpreted as an investment recommendation or as an offer for acquisition of any securities of Light, including the Shares.
Belo Horizonte, July 17, 2019.
Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior
Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer
Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025
Page 2 of 2
This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.
Disclaimer
CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 01:49:05 UTC