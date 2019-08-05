Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Remote Voting Form - EGM August 7, 2019

Updated to: July 11, 2019

CIA. ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG

EGM of AUGUST 7, 2019 - REMOTE VOTING FORM

Orientation on filling in the form

The Remote Voting Form refers to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG to be held on August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., and should be filled in if the stockholder opts to exercise their right to remote voting under Article 121, §1, of Law 6404/1976 and CVM Instruction 481/2009.

If the stockholder chooses to exercise their right to remote voting, all fields in this document must be filled.

For this Remote Voting Form to be considered valid and the votes cast therein to be counted, the stockholder (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must: (i) initial every page, and (ii) sign it at the end.

The deadline for delivery of this Remote Voting Form directly to the Company or though service providers (under article 21-B of CVM Instruction 481) is up to seven days before the date on which the meeting is held.

Any stockholder who opts to exercise their right to remote voting through their custody agent should send their voting instructions in accordance with the rules specified by the sub-custodian, who shall send the resulting statements of vote to the Deposit Center of the stock exchange (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - 'B3'). For this, stockholders should contact their custody agents to ascertain the necessary procedure.

Under CVM Instruction 481/09, stockholders should send their instructions for filling in of the Remote Voting Statement to their custody agents at least seven days in advance of the date on which the Meeting is held.

Orientations on delivery - indicating the options of: (i) sending directly to the company; or (ii) sending instructions on filling the form to the mandated bank or to the custodian:

Any stockholder who wishes to do so may exercise the right to vote using the remote voting system, under CVM Instruction 481/09, by sending the corresponding Remote Voting Form through their custodian institution or mandated bank, or directly to the Company.

Postal and email address for sending the remote voting form, if the stockholder wishes to deliver the document directly to the Company

A stockholder opting to exercise their right to vote by sending the Remote Voting Statement directly to the Company should do so as follows:

Send the following documents to Cemig - Superintendência de Relações com Investidores, Av. Barbacena 1219, Santo Agostinho, 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

the physical version of this form, duly filled in, signed and with all the pages initialed; authenticated copies of the following: For individuals: valid photo ID and number of CPF (individual Brazilian taxpayer card);

for a holder of a power of attorney (which must have been issued less than a year from the date of the AGM), send the power of attorney with authenticated signature and identity document of the holder of the power of attorney. For legal entities: Latest or consolidated Articles of Association or by-laws, and corporate documents proving the legal representation of the stockholder;

by-laws, and corporate documents proving the legal representation of the stockholder; CNPJ (document proving corporate federal tax number); and

Identity document with photo of the legal representative. For investment funds: the latest consolidated regulations of the fund, with CNPJ document;

Articles of Association of the Fund's administrator or manager, as the case may be, in accordance with the fund's voting policy, and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and

Identity document with photo of the legal representative.

The Remote Voting Form and other documents should be delivered to the Company, against formal proof of receipt, at least seven days before the date of the General Meeting.

Indication of the institution contracted by the company to provide the service of securities bookkeeping, with name, physical and email address, telephone and name of contact person

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Tel: +55-11-3003-9285 (calls from state capitals or metropolitan regions) - Lines open 9am-6 pm on business days

E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

