MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais    CMIG4

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS (CMIG4)
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : TAESA - EGM approves acquisition of operating assets

01/03/2019 | 11:39pm CET

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, listed in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Cemig's affiliated company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa') has today published the following Material Announcement:

"Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Company" or "Taesa"), pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission's Instruction No. 358, from January 3, 2002, as amended, and for the purposes of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6404, from December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, continuing the material fact disclosed on December 17, 2018, that, the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting approved, on this date, the acquisition by the Company of (i) 100% of the shares representing the total and voting capital of São João Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("SJT") and São Pedro Energia Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("SPT"), and (ii) 51% of the shares representing the total and voting capital of Triangulo Mineiro Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("TMT") and Vale do São Bartolomeu Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("VSB") (the "Acquisition"), in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to its article 12, first paragraph, subparagraph 'o', and with the provisions of Article 256 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, given that it constitutes a material investment, under the terms of article 247 of the said Law.

It is important to note that the closing and accomplishment of the Acquisition are subject to certain precedent conditions, including, among others, (a) regulatory authorizations of ANEEL and CADE; (b) the non-exercise of the preemptive right by Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. ("Furnas") in relation to shares issued by TMT and the non-exercise of the preemptive right by Furnas and CELG Geração e Transmissão S.A. in relation to shares issued by VSB; (c) confirmation of fulfillment of the obligations set forth in the Leniency Agreement signed by J&F Investimentos S.A. and the Sellers, including the commitment that no indemnifying or sanctioning measures be proposed against the purchaser; and (d) non-occurrence of material adverse effect.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on a timely manner in accordance with current legislation on the development of the matters covered in this Material Fact."

Belo Horizonte, January 03, 2019.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MGBrazilTel.: +55 31 3506-5024

Fax +55 31 3506-5025

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 22:38:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 21 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 758 M
Net income 2018 1 138 M
Debt 2018 13 552 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 16,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 20 992 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS3.17%5 545
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-2.30%81 169
ENEL0.79%58 754
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-2.90%49 328
INNOGY SE1.28%26 050
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 457
