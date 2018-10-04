Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : TAESA - Right of First Refusal - Lot M - Eletrobras Notification

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

TAESA - Right of First Refusal - Lot M - Eletrobrás Notification

In accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed and traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&F Bovespa S.A.) and the market that on today's date its affiliated company Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.) published the following Material Announcement:

" Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Company" or "Taesa"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 358 from January 3, 2002, as amended, and to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6404 from December 15, 1976, as amended, and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on September 27, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that Taesa notified today the company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Eletrobras") that it will exercise its right of first refusal over the SPEs related to lot M, object of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018 held on September 27, 2018 ("Transmineiras"), as stipulated by the auction notice and the strict terms of Transmineiras' shareholders' agreements.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on a timely basis regarding the development of the matters covered in this Material Fact."

Belo Horizonte, October 4, 2018

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.