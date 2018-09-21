Log in
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Taesa - 3rd Amendment to the Company’s Shareholders’ Agreement

09/21/2018 | 12:09am CEST

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Taesa - 3rd Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement

In accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed and traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&F Bovespa S.A.) and the market that on today's date its affiliated company Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.) published the following Material Announcement:

" Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Taesa" or "Company"), pursuant to Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404, and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended by CVM Instructions No. 369/02, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that today the Company's controlling shareholders, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG and ISA Investimentos e Participações do Brasil S.A., signed the 3rd Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ("Amendment").

The Amendment addresses the changes to Taesa's Bylaws and to the Internal Regulations of its Board of Directors presented in the Management Proposal, which will be object of analysis by its shareholders at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on September 21, 2018, as announced in the Call Notice of September 6, 2018.

The 3rd Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement will be filed at the Company's headquarters and will also be available on its website (www.taesa.com.br/ri), at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and at Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.cvm.gov.br). "

Belo Horizonte, September 20, 2018

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MGBrazilTel.: +55 31 3506-5024

Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:08:02 UTC
