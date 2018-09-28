Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS (CMIG4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : Taesa – Eletrobras Auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 01:07am CEST

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Taesa - Eletrobras Auction

In accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed and traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid), hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&F Bovespa S.A.) and the market that on today's date its affiliated company Taesa (Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A.) published the following Material Announcement:

" Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ("Company" or "Taesa"), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 358 from January 3, 2002, as amended, and to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6404 from December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders that the Company submitted bids for lots L, M, N and P, object of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018 held on this date, relating to shareholdings in the Special-Purpose Entities ("SPEs") held by Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Eletrobras").

The Company placed the minimum bid for each lot mentioned above. For lots L, N and P, there were no higher bids from other players. According to the rules of the auction notice, Taesa must then wait for the expression of interest from the other shareholders of each SPE concerning their first right of refusal.

Regarding lot M, considering that the winner won the lot with the same minimum price offered by Taesa, the Company will exercise, in the strict terms of the shareholders' agreement, its first right of refusal in each of the SPEs within 60 days, as stipulated by the rules of the auction notice.

It is worth highlighting that Taesa maintains its strategy to grow with attractive returns and its commitment to cash generation and financial discipline, always guided by generating value to its shareholders.

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MGBrazilTel.: +55 31 3506-5024

Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 2

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on a timely basis regarding the development of the matters covered in this Material Fact. "

Belo Horizonte, September 27, 2018

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MGBrazilTel.: +55 31 3506-5024

Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 2 of 2

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 23:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
01:07aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Taesa – Eletrobras Auction
PU
09/21COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Taesa - 3rd Amendment to the Company&rsqu..
PU
08/17LIGHT S.A. : Light is Evaluating the Possibility of Raising Funds ... through a ..
PU
08/08COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Cemig Telecom assets sold for significant..
PU
07/30COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Pre-payment of debt
PU
07/12COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Additional issue of Eurobonds by Cemig GT
PU
07/10Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and..
AC
06/25MONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Water Utilities, Electric Utilities
AQ
06/06COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERS C : Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Comp..
AC
05/15COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Fredrik Followers Favored 40 As Most Mentioned September Equities & Funds 
09/13Utilities WallStar Net Gains Of 60%-113% Ignited By Spark, Transportadora, CO.. 
09/10Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) Presents At Morgan Stanley LatAm C.. 
09/10Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) Presents At Morgan Stanley LatAm C.. 
08/17Companhia Energtica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 20 744 M
EBIT 2018 2 842 M
Net income 2018 1 582 M
Debt 2018 13 004 M
Yield 2018 5,03%
P/E ratio 2018 6,20
P/E ratio 2019 4,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 10 128 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,63  BRL
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS10.74%2 515
NEXTERA ENERGY INC5.29%78 687
ENEL-9.69%54 722
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.78%51 912
INNOGY SE17.83%24 968
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.