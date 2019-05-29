Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

(CMIG4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors - Guidance 2019-2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

th

Cemig Annual Meeting

With Investors

Guidance 2019-2023

DISCLAIMER

Some statements and estimates in this material may represent expectations about future events or results that involve risks and uncertainties known and unknown. There is no guarantee that the events or results referred to in these expectations will occur.

These expectations are based on present assumptions and analyses from the viewpoint of our management, based on their experience, the macroeconomic environment, market conditions in the energy sector and our expected future results, many of which are not under Cemig's control.

Important factors that can lead to significant differences between actual results and projections about future events or results include Cemig's business strategy, Brazilian and international economic conditions, technology, Cemig´s financial strategy, changes in the energy sector, hydrological conditions, conditions in the financial markets, uncertainty regarding future results of operations, plans and objectives as well as other factors. Because of these and other factors, our actual results may differ significantly from those indicated in or implied by these statements.

The information and opinions contained herein should not be understood as a recommendation to potential investors and no investment decision should be based on the truthfulness, or completeness as of the date hereof of this information or these opinions. None of Cemig's professionals nor any of their related parties or representatives shall have any liability for any losses that may result from the use of the content of this presentation.

To evaluate the risks and uncertainties as they relate to Cemig, and to obtain additional information about factors that could lead to different results from those estimated by Cemig, please consult the section on Risk Factors included in our Formulário de Referência filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM, and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

In this material, financial amounts are in R$ million (R$ mn) unless otherwise stated. Financial data reflect the adoption of IFRS

th Cemig Annual Meeting

With Investors

Cemig D

Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors

CEMIG D: 2018 Guidance vs. Realized

R$ mn (historic values)

Ebitda

1,729 51

-12

1,534

-28

-53

1,518

-110

Market - TWh

Market - TWh

44.9

44.4

Guidance 2018

Realized

Provisions for

Employment-law actions

77

24

Guidance 2018

Realized

Allowance for

doubtful debtors

265

155

Guidance 2018

Realized

Source: Cemig

Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors

CEMIG D: Market

and macroeconomic assumptions

Invoiced market - TWh

27.3

28.0

25.2

25.9

26.1

26.7

19.2

19.7

20.5

20.8

21.1

21.5

2.9%

2.6%

0.7%

4.1%

2.3%

1.3%

2.3%

2.3%

1.5%

1.7%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Retail supply

Transport

Change from prior year

PIB

SELIC

2.9

3.1

3.1

End of period

2.5

9

8.5

8.5

1.5

6.5

6.5

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Cemig

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 20:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
04:19pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors ..
PU
03:49pXXIV CEMIG ANNUAL MEETING WITH INVES : Supply and demand
PU
02:24pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors ..
PU
02:24pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors ..
PU
05:29aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with the Capita..
PU
05/14COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : China's State Power makes binding offer f..
RE
05/06COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18Citi expects privatization to bolster revenue in Brazil
RE
01/03COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : TAESA - EGM approves acquisition of opera..
PU
01/02RENOVA BOARD : AES offer for Alto Sertão III not accepted
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 23 038 M
EBIT 2019 3 490 M
Net income 2019 2 029 M
Debt 2019 13 205 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
P/E ratio 2020 7,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 21 788 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS-1.08%5 414
NEXTERA ENERGY INC15.73%96 347
ENEL14.41%65 525
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.95%63 427
IBERDROLA20.78%61 723
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.70%61 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About