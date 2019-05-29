Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with the Capital Market

CEMIG
XXIV ANNUAL MEETING WITH THE CAPITAL MARKET
CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais)
(B3: CMIG4, CMIG3; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG) will hold a
Video Webcast
of the
presentations given by management
at the
XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with
the Capital Market
on
May 29th, 2019
(Wednesday)
from 14:00 p.m. to 18:45 pm (Brasília Time)
The presentations will be available on http://ri.cemig.com.br
The transmission will have simultaneous translation into English.
Access is by clicking the banner of the event on Cemig's Investor Relations site
http://ri.cemig.com.br
Playback of the video webcast:
Open: http://ri.cemig.com.br
Click on the banner of the event.
Available for 90 days.
For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.
Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025
