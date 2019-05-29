Log in
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

(CMIG4)
  Report  
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with the Capital Market

05/29/2019 | 05:29am EDT

CEMIG

XXIV ANNUAL MEETING WITH THE CAPITAL MARKET

CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais)

(B3: CMIG4, CMIG3; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG) will hold a

Video Webcast

of the

presentations given by management

at the

XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with

the Capital Market

on

May 29th, 2019

(Wednesday)

from 14:00 p.m. to 18:45 pm (Brasília Time)

The presentations will be available on http://ri.cemig.com.br

The transmission will have simultaneous translation into English.

Access is by clicking the banner of the event on Cemig's Investor Relations site

http://ri.cemig.com.br

Playback of the video webcast:

Open: http://ri.cemig.com.br

Click on the banner of the event.

Available for 90 days.

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:28:03 UTC
