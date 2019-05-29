Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with the Capital Market

CEMIG

XXIV ANNUAL MEETING WITH THE CAPITAL MARKET

CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais)

(B3: CMIG4, CMIG3; NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; Latibex: XCMIG) will hold a

Video Webcast

of the

presentations given by management

at the

XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting with

the Capital Market

on

May 29th, 2019

(Wednesday)

from 14:00 p.m. to 18:45 pm (Brasília Time)

The presentations will be available on http://ri.cemig.com.br

The transmission will have simultaneous translation into English.

Access is by clicking the banner of the event on Cemig's Investor Relations site

http://ri.cemig.com.br

Playback of the video webcast:

Open: http://ri.cemig.com.br

Click on the banner of the event.

Available for 90 days.

For any questions please call +55 31 3506-5024.

