COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

(CMIG4)
Exclusive: Brazil's Light readies two billion reais share offering - sources

07/01/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA is preparing to launch a 2 billion reais (411.4 million) share offering as soon as Monday, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company will sell new and existing shares in the offering, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because the transaction had not been officially announced.

Light shareholder Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais (Cemig) will also sell part of its 49.99% stake in the company, according to the sources, who pegged the stake for sale at roughly 200 million reais. Cemig, as the company is known, has been pursuing divestments to pay down debts.

Still, Light's main goal with the offering is to raise money to cut its own debt. The company ended March with net debt of 8.2 billion reais, equivalent to 3.7 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Investment banking units of Citigroup Inc , Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco BTG Pactual SA are among the advisers managing the offering.

Light had disclosed in May it was considering a follow-on share offering, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Matthew Lewis)

By Carolina Mandl and Luciano Costa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA 0.57% 45.72 End-of-day quote.6.46%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.01% 70.74 Delayed Quote.34.52%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS 0.74% 14.96 End-of-day quote.7.14%
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA -0.46% 36.08 End-of-day quote.2.14%
LIGHT SA -2.73% 18.85 End-of-day quote.17.45%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 23 266 M
EBIT 2019 3 747 M
Net income 2019 1 988 M
Debt 2019 14 883 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 23 536 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,9  BRL
Last Close Price 15,0  BRL
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS7.14%6 116
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.86%98 115
ENEL21.73%70 996
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.25%64 243
IBERDROLA24.91%62 212
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.20%62 039
