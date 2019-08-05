Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS

(CMIG4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 11 am: Convocation and Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

CONVOCATION

Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on:

Changes to the by-laws.

Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st Floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 8

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

PROPOSAL

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO AN

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED

April 24, 2019

Dear Stockholders:

The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,

whereas:

  • Certain changes to the by-laws are necessary to clarify the competencies for appointments of members of the Executive Boards, Audit Boards and Boards of Directors of the Company's wholly-owned and other subsidiaries and affiliates; to change the number of members of the Audit Committee; and to adapt the drafting of the provision governing liability insurance;

do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:

FROM

TO

"Clause 22 - [...]

"Clause 22 - [...]

§4

The

following matters shall require

a

§4

The following matters shall require a

decision by the Executive Board:

decision by the Executive Board:

(...);

(...);

m)

Approval of nominations for positions on

the Boards of Directors, Audit Boards and

Executive Boards of wholly-owned and other

subsidiaries, affiliated companies and consortia in

which the company participates.

Clause 24

The Audit Committee is

an

Clause 24

The Audit Committee is an

independent, consultative, permanent body, with

independent, consultative, permanent body, with

its own budget allocation. Its objective is to

its own budget allocation. Its objective is to

provide advice and support to the Board of

provide advice and support to the Board of

Directors, to which it reports. It also has the

Directors, to which it reports. It also has the

responsibility of other activities attributed to it by

responsibility of other activities attributed to it by

legislation.

legislation.

§1º

The Audit Committee has three members,

§1

The Audit Committee has fourmembers,

the majority of them independent, nominated and

the majority of them independent, nominated and

elected by the Board of Directors in the first

elected by the Board of Directors in the first

meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for

meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for

periods of office of three years, not to run

periods of office of three years, not to run

concurrently. One re-election is permitted.

concurrently. One re-election is permitted.

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 2 of 8

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Clause 43

The Company will provide

Clause 43

The Company will provide

defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for

defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for

members and former members of the Board of

members and former members of the Board of

Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive

Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive

Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,

Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,

during or after their periods of office, occasioned

during or after their periods of office, occasioned

by events or acts related to the exercise of their

by events or acts related to the exercise of their

specific functions.

specific functions.

(...)

(...)

§2

Upon decision by the Board of Directors,

§2

Bydecision of the Board of Directors, the

the Company may contract third-party liability

Company shallcontract third-party liability

insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of

insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of

counsel and indemnities arising from legal or

counsel and indemnities arising from legal or

administrative actions referred to in the head

administrative actions referred to in the head

paragraph of this Clause.

paragraph of this Clause.

(...)

(...)

As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.

Belo Horizonte, April 24, 2019

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 3 of 8

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

PROPOSAL

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO AN

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED

May 15, 2019

Dear Stockholders:

The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,

whereas:

  • There is a need to change the by-laws, to adapt the drafting to include provision for a "Comfort Letter" in the clause that deals with liability insurance;

do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:

FROM

TO

Clause 43

The Company will provide

Clause 43

The Company will provide

defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for

defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for

members and former members of the Board of

members and former members of the Board of

Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive

Directors, the Audit Board, the Executive Board

Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,

and the Audit Committeein Court and/or

during or after their periods of office, occasioned

administrative proceedings, during or after their

by events or acts related to the exercise of their

periods of office, occasioned by events or acts

specific functions.

related to the exercise of their specific functions.

(...)

(...)

§2

Upon decision by the Board of Directors,

§2

By decision of the Board of Directors, the

the Company may contract third-party liability

Company shallcontract third-party liability

insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of

insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of

counsel and indemnities arising from legal or

counsel and indemnities arising from legal or

administrative actions referred to in the head

administrative actions referred to in the head

paragraph of this Clause.

paragraph of this Clause.

(...)

(...)

§6 -

The Company shall issue a Comfort Letter

to the members of the Board of Directors, the Audit

Board, the Executive Board and the Audit

Committee covering acts made in good faith,

subject to the provisions of law.

As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.

Belo Horizonte, May 15, 2019

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 4 of 8

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

PROPOSAL

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO AN

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED

June 13, 2019

Dear Stockholders:

The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,

whereas:

  • It is necessary make changes to the by-laws in relation to corporate governance of the Company, to reflect the new management of its business;

do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:

FROM

TO

Clause 23 - [...]

Clause 23 - [...]

I -

Duties of the Chief Executive Officer:

I -

Duties of the Chief Executive Officer:

a)

to coordinate and manage the work of the

a)

to coordinate and manage the work of the

Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs

Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs

of the affiliated companies, subsidiaries and consortia

of the affiliated companies and subsidiaries, and of the

of which the Company is a part;

consortia of which the Company is a part;

b)

to coordinate preparation, consolidation and

b)

to coordinate preparation, consolidation and

implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy

implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy

and Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the affiliated

and

Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the

and subsidiary companies: in the latter case jointly with

affiliated and subsidiary companies: in the latter case

jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, and in both

the Chief Officer responsible, and in both cases with

cases with participation of the other Chief Officers;

participation of the other Chief Officers;

c)

to represent the Company in the Courts, on the

c)

to represent the Company in the Courts, on the

plaintiff or defendant side;

plaintiff or defendant side;

d)

to

sign,

jointly with

one Chief

Officer,

d)

to

sign,

jointly with

one

Chief

Officer,

documents which bind the Company;

documents which bind the Company;

e)

to present the annual report on the Company's

e)

to present the annual report on the Company's

business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary

business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary

General Meeting of Stockholders;

General Meeting of Stockholders;

f)

to

hire

and dismiss

employees

of

the

f)

to hire and dismiss employees of the Company;

Company;

g)

to

be responsible

for

the

activities

of the

g)

to

be responsible for

the activities

of

the

Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic

Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic

Planning,

Compliance

and

Corporate

Risk

Planning, Compliance and Corporate Risk

Management;

Management;

h)

jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to

h)

jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to

propose

to

the

Executive

Board

nominations for

propose to the Executive Board nominations for

management positions in the Company; and

management positions in the Company; and

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 5 of 8

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
08:40pEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - AUGU : Convocation and Proposal
PU
08:40pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Remote Voting Form - EGM August 7, 2019
PU
08:40pEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - AUGU : Convocation and Proposal
PU
07/17COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light - Settlement of primary and seconda..
PU
07/12COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : LIGHT's Restricted Offering
PU
07/01EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Light readies two billion reais share offering - sources
RE
07/01After explosions, Brazil power transmission companies remove GE equipment
RE
06/03COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light consider a primary public offering ..
PU
05/29COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : XXIV Cemig Annual Meeting With Investors ..
PU
05/29XXIV CEMIG ANNUAL MEETING WITH INVES : Supply and demand
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 22 732 M
EBIT 2019 3 627 M
Net income 2019 1 972 M
Debt 2019 14 544 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 21 916 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,12  BRL
Last Close Price 14,06  BRL
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS3.61%5 746
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.63%101 287
ENEL22.88%69 991
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.11%64 155
IBERDROLA23.40%61 190
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.38%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group