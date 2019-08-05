Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 11 am: Convocation and Proposal
08/05/2019 | 08:40pm EDT
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -
CEMIG
LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127
EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
CONVOCATION
Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on:
Changes to the by-laws.
Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st Floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch
Chair of the Board of Directors
Av. Barbacena 1200
Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG
Brazil
Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025
PROPOSAL
BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO AN
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED
April 24, 2019
Dear Stockholders:
The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,
whereas:
Certain changes to the by-laws are necessary to clarify the competencies for appointments of members of the Executive Boards, Audit Boards and Boards of Directors of the Company's wholly-owned and other subsidiaries and affiliates; to change the number of members of the Audit Committee; and to adapt the drafting of the provision governing liability insurance;
do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:
FROM
TO
"Clause 22 - [...]
"Clause 22 - [...]
§4
The
following matters shall require
a
§4
The following matters shall require a
decision by the Executive Board:
decision by the Executive Board:
(...);
(...);
m)
Approval of nominations for positions on
the Boards of Directors, Audit Boards and
Executive Boards of wholly-owned and other
subsidiaries, affiliated companies and consortia in
which the company participates.
Clause 24
The Audit Committee is
an
Clause 24
The Audit Committee is an
independent, consultative, permanent body, with
independent, consultative, permanent body, with
its own budget allocation. Its objective is to
its own budget allocation. Its objective is to
provide advice and support to the Board of
provide advice and support to the Board of
Directors, to which it reports. It also has the
Directors, to which it reports. It also has the
responsibility of other activities attributed to it by
responsibility of other activities attributed to it by
legislation.
legislation.
§1º
The Audit Committee has three members,
§1
The Audit Committee has fourmembers,
the majority of them independent, nominated and
the majority of them independent, nominated and
elected by the Board of Directors in the first
elected by the Board of Directors in the first
meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for
meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for
periods of office of three years, not to run
periods of office of three years, not to run
concurrently. One re-election is permitted.
concurrently. One re-election is permitted.
Clause 43
The Company will provide
Clause 43
The Company will provide
defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for
defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for
members and former members of the Board of
members and former members of the Board of
Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive
Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive
Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,
Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,
during or after their periods of office, occasioned
during or after their periods of office, occasioned
by events or acts related to the exercise of their
by events or acts related to the exercise of their
specific functions.
specific functions.
(...)
(...)
§2
Upon decision by the Board of Directors,
§2
Bydecision of the Board of Directors, the
the Company may contract third-party liability
Company shallcontract third-party liability
insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of
insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of
counsel and indemnities arising from legal or
counsel and indemnities arising from legal or
administrative actions referred to in the head
administrative actions referred to in the head
paragraph of this Clause.
paragraph of this Clause.
(...)
(...)
As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.
Belo Horizonte, April 24, 2019
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch
Chair of the Board of Directors
PROPOSAL
BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO AN
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED
May 15, 2019
Dear Stockholders:
The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,
whereas:
There is a need to change the by-laws, to adapt the drafting to include provision for a "Comfort Letter" in the clause that deals with liability insurance;
do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:
FROM
TO
Clause 43
The Company will provide
Clause 43
The Company will provide
defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for
defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for
members and former members of the Board of
members and former members of the Board of
Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive
Directors, the Audit Board, the Executive Board
Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings,
and the Audit Committeein Court and/or
during or after their periods of office, occasioned
administrative proceedings, during or after their
by events or acts related to the exercise of their
periods of office, occasioned by events or acts
specific functions.
related to the exercise of their specific functions.
(...)
(...)
§2
Upon decision by the Board of Directors,
§2
By decision of the Board of Directors, the
the Company may contract third-party liability
Company shallcontract third-party liability
insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of
insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of
counsel and indemnities arising from legal or
counsel and indemnities arising from legal or
administrative actions referred to in the head
administrative actions referred to in the head
paragraph of this Clause.
paragraph of this Clause.
(...)
(...)
§6 -
The Company shall issue a Comfort Letter
to the members of the Board of Directors, the Audit
Board, the Executive Board and the Audit
Committee covering acts made in good faith,
subject to the provisions of law.
As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved.
Belo Horizonte, May 15, 2019
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch
Chair of the Board of Directors
PROPOSAL
BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO AN
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED
June 13, 2019
Dear Stockholders:
The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG,
whereas:
It is necessary make changes to the by-laws in relation to corporate governance of the Company, to reflect the new management of its business;
do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws:
FROM
TO
Clause 23 - [...]
Clause 23 - [...]
I -
Duties of the Chief Executive Officer:
I -
Duties of the Chief Executive Officer:
a)
to coordinate and manage the work of the
a)
to coordinate and manage the work of the
Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs
Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs
of the affiliated companies, subsidiaries and consortia
of the affiliated companies and subsidiaries, and of the
of which the Company is a part;
consortia of which the Company is a part;
b)
to coordinate preparation, consolidation and
b)
to coordinate preparation, consolidation and
implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy
implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy
and Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the affiliated
and
Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the
and subsidiary companies: in the latter case jointly with
affiliated and subsidiary companies: in the latter case
jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, and in both
the Chief Officer responsible, and in both cases with
cases with participation of the other Chief Officers;
participation of the other Chief Officers;
c)
to represent the Company in the Courts, on the
c)
to represent the Company in the Courts, on the
plaintiff or defendant side;
plaintiff or defendant side;
d)
to
sign,
jointly with
one Chief
Officer,
d)
to
sign,
jointly with
one
Chief
Officer,
documents which bind the Company;
documents which bind the Company;
e)
to present the annual report on the Company's
e)
to present the annual report on the Company's
business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary
business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary
General Meeting of Stockholders;
General Meeting of Stockholders;
f)
to
hire
and dismiss
employees
of
the
f)
to hire and dismiss employees of the Company;
Company;
g)
to
be responsible
for
the
activities
of the
g)
to
be responsible for
the activities
of
the
Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic
Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic
Planning,
Compliance
and
Corporate
Risk
Planning, Compliance and Corporate Risk
Management;
Management;
h)
jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to
h)
jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to
propose
to
the
Executive
Board
nominations for
propose to the Executive Board nominations for
management positions in the Company; and
management positions in the Company; and
