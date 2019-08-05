Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 11 am: Convocation and Proposal

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS CONVOCATION Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on: Changes to the by-laws. Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st Floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019 Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chair of the Board of Directors Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025 Page 1 of 8 This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED April 24, 2019 Dear Stockholders: The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, whereas: Certain changes to the by-laws are necessary to clarify the competencies for appointments of members of the Executive Boards, Audit Boards and Boards of Directors of the Company's wholly-owned and other subsidiaries and affiliates; to change the number of members of the Audit Committee; and to adapt the drafting of the provision governing liability insurance; do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws: FROM TO "Clause 22 - [...] "Clause 22 - [...] §4 The following matters shall require a §4 The following matters shall require a decision by the Executive Board: decision by the Executive Board: (...); (...); m) Approval of nominations for positions on the Boards of Directors, Audit Boards and Executive Boards of wholly-owned and other subsidiaries, affiliated companies and consortia in which the company participates. Clause 24 The Audit Committee is an Clause 24 The Audit Committee is an independent, consultative, permanent body, with independent, consultative, permanent body, with its own budget allocation. Its objective is to its own budget allocation. Its objective is to provide advice and support to the Board of provide advice and support to the Board of Directors, to which it reports. It also has the Directors, to which it reports. It also has the responsibility of other activities attributed to it by responsibility of other activities attributed to it by legislation. legislation. §1º The Audit Committee has three members, §1 The Audit Committee has fourmembers, the majority of them independent, nominated and the majority of them independent, nominated and elected by the Board of Directors in the first elected by the Board of Directors in the first meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for meeting after the Annual General Meeting, for periods of office of three years, not to run periods of office of three years, not to run concurrently. One re-election is permitted. concurrently. One re-election is permitted.

Clause 43 The Company will provide Clause 43 The Company will provide defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for members and former members of the Board of members and former members of the Board of Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings, Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings, during or after their periods of office, occasioned during or after their periods of office, occasioned by events or acts related to the exercise of their by events or acts related to the exercise of their specific functions. specific functions. (...) (...) §2 Upon decision by the Board of Directors, §2 Bydecision of the Board of Directors, the the Company may contract third-party liability Company shallcontract third-party liability insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of counsel and indemnities arising from legal or counsel and indemnities arising from legal or administrative actions referred to in the head administrative actions referred to in the head paragraph of this Clause. paragraph of this Clause. (...) (...) As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved. Belo Horizonte, April 24, 2019 Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chair of the Board of Directors

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED May 15, 2019 Dear Stockholders: The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, whereas: There is a need to change the by-laws, to adapt the drafting to include provision for a "Comfort Letter" in the clause that deals with liability insurance; do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws: FROM TO Clause 43 The Company will provide Clause 43 The Company will provide defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for defense, on the plaintiff or defendant side, for members and former members of the Board of members and former members of the Board of Directors, the Audit Board and the Executive Directors, the Audit Board, the Executive Board Board in Court and/or administrative proceedings, and the Audit Committeein Court and/or during or after their periods of office, occasioned administrative proceedings, during or after their by events or acts related to the exercise of their periods of office, occasioned by events or acts specific functions. related to the exercise of their specific functions. (...) (...) §2 Upon decision by the Board of Directors, §2 By decision of the Board of Directors, the the Company may contract third-party liability Company shallcontract third-party liability insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of insurance to cover procedural expenses, fees of counsel and indemnities arising from legal or counsel and indemnities arising from legal or administrative actions referred to in the head administrative actions referred to in the head paragraph of this Clause. paragraph of this Clause. (...) (...) §6 - The Company shall issue a Comfort Letter to the members of the Board of Directors, the Audit Board, the Executive Board and the Audit Committee covering acts made in good faith, subject to the provisions of law. As can be seen, the objective of this proposal is to meet the legitimate interests of the stockholders and of the Company, and for this reason it is the hope of the Board of Directors that it will be approved. Belo Horizonte, May 15, 2019 Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chair of the Board of Directors

PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON A DATE YET TO DE DECIDED June 13, 2019 Dear Stockholders: The Board of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, whereas: It is necessary make changes to the by-laws in relation to corporate governance of the Company, to reflect the new management of its business; do now propose to you approval of the following changes to the Company's by-laws: FROM TO Clause 23 - [...] Clause 23 - [...] I - Duties of the Chief Executive Officer: I - Duties of the Chief Executive Officer: a) to coordinate and manage the work of the a) to coordinate and manage the work of the Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs Company, and all the strategic and institutional affairs of the affiliated companies, subsidiaries and consortia of the affiliated companies and subsidiaries, and of the of which the Company is a part; consortia of which the Company is a part; b) to coordinate preparation, consolidation and b) to coordinate preparation, consolidation and implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy implementation of the Company's Long-term Strategy and Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the affiliated and Multi-year Business Plan, and those of the and subsidiary companies: in the latter case jointly with affiliated and subsidiary companies: in the latter case jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, and in both the Chief Officer responsible, and in both cases with cases with participation of the other Chief Officers; participation of the other Chief Officers; c) to represent the Company in the Courts, on the c) to represent the Company in the Courts, on the plaintiff or defendant side; plaintiff or defendant side; d) to sign, jointly with one Chief Officer, d) to sign, jointly with one Chief Officer, documents which bind the Company; documents which bind the Company; e) to present the annual report on the Company's e) to present the annual report on the Company's business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary business to the Board of Directors and to the Ordinary General Meeting of Stockholders; General Meeting of Stockholders; f) to hire and dismiss employees of the f) to hire and dismiss employees of the Company; Company; g) to be responsible for the activities of the g) to be responsible for the activities of the Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic Management Units controlling Governance, Strategic Planning, Compliance and Corporate Risk Planning, Compliance and Corporate Risk Management; Management; h) jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to h) jointly with the Chief Officer responsible, to propose to the Executive Board nominations for propose to the Executive Board nominations for management positions in the Company; and management positions in the Company; and

