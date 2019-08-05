Log in
Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 2 pm: Convocation and Proposal

08/05/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

CONVOCATION

Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on:

1- Dismissal, and election to serve the remainder of the current term, of members and substitute members of the Audit Board, on nomination by the majority stockholder, The State of Minas Gerais;

2- Election, as a result of a resignation in the possession of the Company, to fulfill the remainder of the current term, of a substitute member of the Audit Board, on nomination by the preferred stockholder Fundo de Investimento de Ações Dinâmica Energia (FIA Dinâmica).

The candidates will be subjected to prior analysis for compliance by the Audit Committee of the Company, in accordance with Subclause 'i' of Clause 26 of the by-laws of Cemig, Article 10 of Law 13.303/2016, and Sub-item IX of §1 of Art. 36 of Minas Gerais State Decree 47154/2017.

Any stockholder who wishes to do so may exercise the right to vote using the remote voting system, under CVM Instruction 481/09, by sending the corresponding Remote Voting Statement (Boletim de Voto à Distância, or BVD), through the stockholder's custodian institution or mandated bank, or directly to the Company.

Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 9

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

PROPOSAL

BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TO AN

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 7, 2019

  1. Dismissal, and election to fulfill the remainder of the current term, of members and substitute members of the Audit Board, on nomination by the majority stockholder The State of Minas Gerais;
  2. Election, as a result of a resignation in the possession of the Company, to serve the remainder of the current term, of a substitute member of the Audit Board, on nomination by the preferred stockholder Fundo de Investimento de Ações Dinâmica Energia('FIA Dinâmica').

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 2 of 9

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Appendix 1

AUDIT BOARD - Candidates - EGM of August 7, 2019

SITTING MEMBERS

SUBSTITUTE MEMBERS

Gustavo de Oliveira Barbosa

Germano Luiz Gomes Vieira

(for majority stockholder)

(for majority stockholder)

Marco Aurélio Barcelos Silva

Carlos Eduardo Pereira da Silva

(for majority stockholder)

(for majority stockholder)

Elizabeth Jucá e Mello Jacometti

(for majority stockholder)

12.5

Gustavo de Oliveira Barbosa

a. Name

b. Date of birth

January 13, 1965

c. Profession

Accountant

d. CPF or passport

494,126,476-20

e. Proposed elected position

Member of the Audit Board

f. Date of election

August 7, 2019

g. Swearing-in date

August 7, 2019

h. Period of office

Until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020

i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer

No

j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not

Yes

k. Independent member / criterion

Yes

l. Number of consecutive periods of office

0

m. Professional experience

i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years,

Rio de Janeiro State Pension Fund (Rioprevidência):

indicating: Company's name and business sector; position;

- Chief Executive Officer, Oct. 2010 - Jul. 2016;

whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group

Rio de Janeiro State:

as the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer

- State Finance and Planning Secretary, Jul. 2016 to Feb. 2018;

that holds a direct or indirect equity interest of 5% or more in

Regional Authority for Public Legal Entities:

any one class of security of the Issuer.

- Technical Banking Expert, Feb.-Aug. 2018;

Barbosa & Mello Consulting:

- Consultant, Aug. 2018 - Jan. 2019;

Minas Gerais State:

- State Finance Secretary, Jan. 2019 to date.

ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate

Currently does not occupy any position in any other company or third sector

occupies in other companies or organizations of the third

organization

sector

n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:

i. any criminal conviction

None

ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the

CVM, and penalties applied

None

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 3 of 9

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Not applicable.
  1. any court or administrative judgment against which there
    is no further appeal which has suspended or disqualified the person from carrying out any professional or commercialNone activity.

12.6. If the candidate acted as a member of the Board of Directors or the Audit Board in the last business year, state in

the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body that the candidate attended in the period, after being swornin

  1. Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to the members of the committees formed under the
    by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk committee,Candidate does not participate in any committee of the Company the finance committee and the remuneration committee, even
    if such committees or structures are not created by the by-laws
  2. If the candidate acted as a member of any of the

committees established under the by-laws, or the audit, risk,

financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such

Not applicable.

committees are not required to exist under the bylaws, state

in the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body

that the candidate attended the period, after being sworn in

12.9. State any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the third level of proximity, with:

a) managers of the Issuer

None

b. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or

indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer

None

c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect

subsidiaries and (ii) direct or indirect controlling stockholders

None

of the Issuer

d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or

None

indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer

12.10. State any relationships of subordination, provision of service or control existing in the last three business yearsNone between managers of the Company and

a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where

the Issuer directly or indirectly holds 100% of the share capital

None

b. Direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer

None

c. If material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the

Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries, or of the parent companies

None

or subsidiaries of any of these

12.5

Marco Aurélio Barcelos Silva

a. Name

b. Date of birth

September 10, 1980

c. Profession

Lawyer

d. CPF or passport

013.543.946-90

e. Proposed elected position

Member of the Audit Board

f. Date of election

August 7, 2019

g. Swearing-in date

August 7, 2019

h. Period of office

Until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020

i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer

No

j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not

Yes

k. Independent member / criterion

l. Number of consecutive periods of office

0

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 4 of 9

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

m. Professional experience

i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years,

São Paulo Negócios (Mixed private/public company of the Municipality of São Paulo):

indicating: Company's name and business sector; position;

- General Manager, Projects: Mar. 2014 to Sep. 2015;

whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group

- Director: Sep. 2014 to Jul. 2016;

as the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer

Presidency of the Republic - Federal Government Special Investment Partnership

that holds a direct or indirect equity interest of 5% or more in

any one class of security of the Issuer.

Program (PPI)

- Program Director: Oct. 2016 to May 2017;

- Secretary: May 2017 to Feb. 2019;

Minas Gerais State

State Secretary for Transport and Public Works: Jan. 2, 2019 to date.

ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate

occupies in other companies or organizations of the third

None.

sector

n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:

i. any criminal conviction

None

ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the

CVM, and penalties applied

None

iii. any court or administrative judgment against which there

is no further appeal which has suspended or disqualified the

person from carrying out any professional or commercial

None

activity.

12.6. If the candidate acted as a member of the Board of

Directors or the Audit Board in the last business year, state in

the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body

Not applicable.

that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn

in

12.7. Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in

relation to the members of the committees formed under the

by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk committee,

Candidate does not participate in any committee of the Company

the finance committee and the remuneration committee,

even if such committees or structures are not created by the

by-laws

12.8. If the candidate acted as a member of any of the

committees established under the by-laws, or the audit, risk,

financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such

committees are not required to exist under the bylaws, state

Not applicable.

in the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body

that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn

in

12.9. State any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the third level of proximity, with:

a) managers of the Issuer

None

b. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or

indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer

None

c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect

subsidiaries and (ii) direct or indirect controlling stockholders

None

of the Issuer

d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or

None

indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer

12.10. State any relationships of subordination, provision of

service or control existing in the last three business years with

None

any manager of the Company / or of

a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where

the Issuer directly or indirectly holds 100% of the share capital

None

b. Direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer

None

c. If material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the

Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries, or of the parent companies

None

or subsidiaries of any of these

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG

Brazil

Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 5 of 9

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:39:05 UTC
