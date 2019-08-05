Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 2 pm: Convocation and Proposal

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

CONVOCATION

Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on:

1- Dismissal, and election to serve the remainder of the current term, of members and substitute members of the Audit Board, on nomination by the majority stockholder, The State of Minas Gerais;

2- Election, as a result of a resignation in the possession of the Company, to fulfill the remainder of the current term, of a substitute member of the Audit Board, on nomination by the preferred stockholder Fundo de Investimento de Ações Dinâmica Energia (FIA Dinâmica).

The candidates will be subjected to prior analysis for compliance by the Audit Committee of the Company, in accordance with Subclause 'i' of Clause 26 of the by-laws of Cemig, Article 10 of Law 13.303/2016, and Sub-item IX of §1 of Art. 36 of Minas Gerais State Decree 47154/2017.

Any stockholder who wishes to do so may exercise the right to vote using the remote voting system, under CVM Instruction 481/09, by sending the corresponding Remote Voting Statement (Boletim de Voto à Distância, or BVD), through the stockholder's custodian institution or mandated bank, or directly to the Company.

Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019

Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch

Chair of the Board of Directors

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.