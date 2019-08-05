Extraordinary General Meeting - August 7, 2019 - 2 pm: Convocation and Proposal
0
08/05/2019 | 08:40pm EDT
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -
CEMIG
LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127
EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
CONVOCATION
Stockholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Avenida Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to decide on:
1- Dismissal, and election to serve the remainder of the current term, of members and substitute members of the Audit Board, on nomination by the majority stockholder, The State of Minas Gerais;
2- Election, as a result of a resignation in the possession of the Company, to fulfill the remainder of the current term, of a substitute member of the Audit Board, on nomination by the preferred stockholder Fundo de Investimento de Ações Dinâmica Energia (FIA Dinâmica).
The candidates will be subjected to prior analysis for compliance by the Audit Committee of the Company, in accordance with Subclause 'i' of Clause 26 of the by-laws of Cemig, Article 10 of Law 13.303/2016, and Sub-item IX of §1 of Art. 36 of Minas Gerais State Decree 47154/2017.
Any stockholder who wishes to do so may exercise the right to vote using the remote voting system, under CVM Instruction 481/09, by sending the corresponding Remote Voting Statement (Boletim de Voto à Distância, or BVD), through the stockholder's custodian institution or mandated bank, or directly to the Company.
Any stockholder who wishes to be represented by proxy at the said General Meeting of Stockholders should obey the precepts of Article 126 of Law 6406 of 1976, and of §2 of Clause 10 of the Company's by-laws, by exhibiting at the time, or depositing, preferably by August 5, 2019, proofs of ownership of the shares, issued by a depositary financial institution, and a power of attorney with specific powers, at Cemig's Corporate Executive Office (Superintendência da Secretaria Geral) at Av. Barbacena 1200, 21st floor, A2 Wing, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.
Belo Horizonte, July 4, 2019
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch
Chair of the Board of Directors
PROPOSAL
BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TO AN
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 7, 2019
Dismissal, and election to fulfill the remainder of the current term, of members and substitute members of the Audit Board, on nomination by the majority stockholderThe State of Minas Gerais;
Election, as a result of a resignation in the possession of the Company, to serve the remainder of the current term, of a substitute member of the Audit Board, on nomination by the preferred stockholderFundo de Investimento de Ações Dinâmica Energia('FIA Dinâmica').
Appendix 1
AUDIT BOARD - Candidates - EGM of August 7, 2019
SITTING MEMBERS
SUBSTITUTE MEMBERS
Gustavo de Oliveira Barbosa
Germano Luiz Gomes Vieira
(for majority stockholder)
(for majority stockholder)
Marco Aurélio Barcelos Silva
Carlos Eduardo Pereira da Silva
(for majority stockholder)
(for majority stockholder)
Elizabeth Jucá e Mello Jacometti
(for majority stockholder)
12.5
Gustavo de Oliveira Barbosa
a. Name
b. Date of birth
January 13, 1965
c. Profession
Accountant
d. CPF or passport
494,126,476-20
e. Proposed elected position
Member of the Audit Board
f. Date of election
August 7, 2019
g. Swearing-in date
August 7, 2019
h. Period of office
Until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020
i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer
No
j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not
Yes
k. Independent member / criterion
Yes
l. Number of consecutive periods of office
0
m. Professional experience
i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years,
Rio de Janeiro State Pension Fund (Rioprevidência):
indicating: Company's name and business sector; position;
- Chief Executive Officer, Oct. 2010 - Jul. 2016;
whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group
Rio de Janeiro State:
as the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer
- State Finance and Planning Secretary, Jul. 2016 to Feb. 2018;
that holds a direct or indirect equity interest of 5% or more in
Regional Authority for Public Legal Entities:
any one class of security of the Issuer.
- Technical Banking Expert, Feb.-Aug. 2018;
Barbosa & Mello Consulting:
- Consultant, Aug. 2018 - Jan. 2019;
Minas Gerais State:
- State Finance Secretary, Jan. 2019 to date.
ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate
Currently does not occupy any position in any other company or third sector
occupies in other companies or organizations of the third
organization
sector
n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:
i. any criminal conviction
None
ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the
CVM, and penalties applied
None
Not applicable.
any court or administrative judgment against which there
is no further appeal which has suspended or disqualified the person from carrying out any professional or commercialNoneactivity.
12.6. If the candidate acted as a member of the Board of Directors or the Audit Board in the last business year, state in
the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body that the candidate attended in the period, after being swornin
Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to the members of the committees formed under the
by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk committee,Candidate does not participate in any committee of the Company the finance committee and the remuneration committee, even
if such committees or structures are not created by the by-laws
If the candidate acted as a member of any of the
committees established under the by-laws, or the audit, risk,
financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such
Not applicable.
committees are not required to exist under the bylaws, state
in the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body
that the candidate attended the period, after being sworn in
12.9. State any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the third level of proximity, with:
a) managers of the Issuer
None
b. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or
indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer
None
c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect
subsidiaries and (ii) direct or indirect controlling stockholders
None
of the Issuer
d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or
None
indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer
12.10. State any relationships of subordination, provision of service or control existing in the last three business yearsNonebetween managers of the Company and
a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where
the Issuer directly or indirectly holds 100% of the share capital
None
b. Direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer
None
c. If material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the
Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries, or of the parent companies
None
or subsidiaries of any of these
12.5
Marco Aurélio Barcelos Silva
a. Name
b. Date of birth
September 10, 1980
c. Profession
Lawyer
d. CPF or passport
013.543.946-90
e. Proposed elected position
Member of the Audit Board
f. Date of election
August 7, 2019
g. Swearing-in date
August 7, 2019
h. Period of office
Until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020
i. Other positions held or functions exercised in the Issuer
No
j. Whether elected by the controlling stockholder or not
Yes
k. Independent member / criterion
l. Number of consecutive periods of office
0
m. Professional experience
i. Principal professional experience in the last 5 years,
São Paulo Negócios (Mixed private/public company of the Municipality of São Paulo):
indicating: Company's name and business sector; position;
- General Manager, Projects: Mar. 2014 to Sep. 2015;
whether the company is part of (i) the same economic group
- Director: Sep. 2014 to Jul. 2016;
as the Issuer, or (ii) is controlled by a stockholder of the Issuer
Presidency of the Republic - Federal Government Special Investment Partnership
that holds a direct or indirect equity interest of 5% or more in
any one class of security of the Issuer.
Program (PPI)
- Program Director: Oct. 2016 to May 2017;
- Secretary: May 2017 to Feb. 2019;
Minas Gerais State
State Secretary for Transport and Public Works: Jan. 2, 2019 to date.
ii. State all the administrative positions that the candidate
occupies in other companies or organizations of the third
None.
sector
n. Description of any of the following events that have taken place in the last 5 years:
i. any criminal conviction
None
ii. any guilty judgment in an administrative proceeding of the
CVM, and penalties applied
None
iii. any court or administrative judgment against which there
is no further appeal which has suspended or disqualified the
person from carrying out any professional or commercial
None
activity.
12.6. If the candidate acted as a member of the Board of
Directors or the Audit Board in the last business year, state in
the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body
Not applicable.
that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn
in
12.7. Please supply the information mentioned in item 12.5 in
relation to the members of the committees formed under the
by-laws, and also of the audit committee, the risk committee,
Candidate does not participate in any committee of the Company
the finance committee and the remuneration committee,
even if such committees or structures are not created by the
by-laws
12.8. If the candidate acted as a member of any of the
committees established under the by-laws, or the audit, risk,
financial or remuneration committee/s, even if such
committees are not required to exist under the bylaws, state
Not applicable.
in the form of a table the percentage of meetings of each body
that the candidate attended in the period, after being sworn
in
12.9. State any conjugal relationship, stable union or family relationship up to the third level of proximity, with:
a) managers of the Issuer
None
b. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or
indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer
None
c. (i) managers of the Issuer or of its direct or indirect
subsidiaries and (ii) direct or indirect controlling stockholders
None
of the Issuer
d. (i) managers of the Issuer and (ii) managers of direct or
None
indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer
12.10. State any relationships of subordination, provision of
service or control existing in the last three business years with
None
any manager of the Company / or of
a. any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, except where
the Issuer directly or indirectly holds 100% of the share capital
None
b. Direct or indirect controlling stockholder of the Issuer
None
c. If material, any supplier, client, debtor or creditor of the
Issuer, or of any of its subsidiaries, or of the parent companies
None
or subsidiaries of any of these
