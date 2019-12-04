COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS

Payments of Interest on Equity and dividends: December 27, 2019

Cemig advises its stockholders that on December 27, 2019 it will make the following payments, as decided by the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders of May 3, 2019:

1. R$ 105,000,000.00 (one hundred five million Reais), corresponding to R$ 0.072006984 per share, being the second half of the Interest on Equity payable, from which will be withheld 15% income tax, except in the case of stockholders exempt from this retention under the current legislation, in accordance with the Notice

to Stockholders published on May 3, 2019.

2. R$ 657,350,000.00 (six hundred fifty seven million three hundred fifty thousand Reais), corresponding to R$ 0.450798011 per share, being the sole payment of the dividends for the business year 2018, as per the Notice to Stockholders of May 3, 2019.

We recommend that any stockholders whose shares are not held in custody by CBLC and whose registration details are not up to date should visit any branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. (the institution which administers Cemig's Nominal Share Registry System), carrying their personal identification documents, for the necessary updating.

Belo Horizonte, December 4, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200 Santo Agostinho 30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page of

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.