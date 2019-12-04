Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - C

(CMIG4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Payments of Interest on Equity and dividends: December 27, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:45pm EST

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS

Payments of Interest on Equity and dividends: December 27, 2019

Cemig advises its stockholders that on December 27, 2019 it will make the following payments, as decided by the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders of May 3, 2019:

1. R$ 105,000,000.00 (one hundred five million Reais), corresponding to R$ 0.072006984 per share, being the second half of the Interest on Equity payable, from which will be withheld 15% income tax, except in the case of stockholders exempt from this retention under the current legislation, in accordance with the Notice

to Stockholders published on May 3, 2019.

2. R$ 657,350,000.00 (six hundred fifty seven million three hundred fifty thousand Reais), corresponding to R$ 0.450798011 per share, being the sole payment of the dividends for the business year 2018, as per the Notice to Stockholders of May 3, 2019.

We recommend that any stockholders whose shares are not held in custody by CBLC and whose registration details are not up to date should visit any branch of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. (the institution which administers Cemig's Nominal Share Registry System), carrying their personal identification documents, for the necessary updating.

Belo Horizonte, December 4, 2019

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior

Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MG Brazil Tel.: +55 31 3506-5024 Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page of

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
03:45pPAYMENTS OF INTEREST ON EQUITY AND D : December 27, 2019
PU
11/22COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Itau - 12th Annual Latam Conference
PU
11/11COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : quaterly earnings release
11/05COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light receives correspondence for EGM con..
PU
11/05COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Light makes early redemption of 35% of th..
PU
08/20COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Presentation of 2Q 2019 Results
PU
08/20COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Resultados del Segundo Trimestre de 2019 ..
PU
08/19COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Timetable for publication of 2Q 2019 Resu..
PU
08/15COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERS C : Vale announces investments in water suppl..
AQ
08/14COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Changes to 2019 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 25 107 M
EBIT 2019 4 107 M
Net income 2019 3 538 M
Debt 2019 14 464 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 5,31x
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 19 386 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,48  BRL
Last Close Price 12,88  BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG-7.72%4 623
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.60%113 508
ENEL S.P.A.32.38%75 274
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.67%67 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.01%65 410
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.81%64 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group