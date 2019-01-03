COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

Renova Board: AES offer for Alto Sertão III not accepted

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Today Cemig's affiliated company Renova Energia S.A. ('Renova') has published the following Material Announcement:

" Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW11) ('Renova'), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 as amended, hereby informs its stockholders and the market in general as follows:

At a meeting on December 28, 2018 the Board of Directors of Renova decided not to approve the offer made by AES Tietê Energia S.A. ('AES') for acquisition of the Alto Sertão III Wind Power Generation Complex and approximately 1.1 GW of wind projects in development.

The Management of Renova reserves the right to re-assess this offer together with others, with a view to operation continuity of the Company.

Renova reiterates its commitment to keep stockholders and the market in general duly and timely informed in accordance with the applicable legislation. "

Belo Horizonte, January 2, 2019.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

