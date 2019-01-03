Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais    CMIG4   BRCMIGACNPR3

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS (CMIG4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renova Board: AES offer for Alto Sertão III not accepted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 12:09am CET

COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS -

CEMIG

LISTED COMPANY - CNPJ 17.155.730/0001-64 - NIRE 31300040127

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Renova Board: AES offer for Alto Sertão III not accepted

Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - listed in São Paulo, New York and Madrid), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 as amended, hereby reports to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the market as follows:

Today Cemig's affiliated company Renova Energia S.A. ('Renova') has published the following Material Announcement:

" Renova Energia S.A. (RNEW11) ('Renova'), in accordance with CVM Instruction 358/2002 as amended, hereby informs its stockholders and the market in general as follows:

At a meeting on December 28, 2018 the Board of Directors of Renova decided not to approve the offer made by AES Tietê Energia S.A. ('AES') for acquisition of the Alto Sertão III Wind Power Generation Complex and approximately 1.1 GW of wind projects in development.

The Management of Renova reserves the right to re-assess this offer together with others, with a view to operation continuity of the Company.

Renova reiterates its commitment to keep stockholders and the market in general duly and timely informed in accordance with the applicable legislation. "

Belo Horizonte, January 2, 2019.

Maurício Fernandes Leonardo Júnior Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Av. Barbacena 1200

Santo Agostinho

30190-131 Belo Horizonte, MGBrazilTel.: +55 31 3506-5024

Fax +55 31 3506-5025

Page 1 of 1

This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version.

Disclaimer

CEMIG - Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 23:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
12:09aRENOVA BOARD : AES offer for Alto Sertão III not accepted
PU
01/01COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Cemig exercises first refusal right to st..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : TAESA - Lot 12 Transmission Auction 004/2..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Cemig D completes repayment to GT of shor..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Payments of Interest on Equity
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Taesa signs an SPA for the acquisition of..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Transfer of wholly-owned generation and t..
PU
2018COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Court attaches shares held by Renova in B..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 21 418 M
EBIT 2018 2 735 M
Net income 2018 1 138 M
Debt 2018 13 568 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 15,65
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 20 802 M
Chart COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS
Duration : Period :
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Afonso Salomão de Alvarenga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Afonso Bicalho Beltrão da Silva Chairman
Mauricio Fernandes Leonardo Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Arcângelo Eustáquio Torres Queiroz Director
Helvécio Miranda Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS0.00%5 367
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.29%83 076
ENEL0.00%58 924
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.0.00%51 003
INNOGY SE0.00%26 000
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 709
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.