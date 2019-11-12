Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    ELP

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(ELP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Copel records EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in the third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:20pm EST

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the third quarter of 2019 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Wednesday to discuss its results.

Copel recorded EBITDA of R$1,201.7 million, in 3Q19 40.5% higher than the R$855.5 million recorded in 3Q18. This result is largely explained by the non-recurring items related to the reversal of impairment generation asset of R$183.6 million, as a result of the res judicata of Compagas' action to exclude ICMS (net of value-added tax and services tax) from the PIS/Pasep (social integration tax/Civil Servants' Investment Program) calculation basis and Cofins, with an effect of R$100.9 million on operating revenues, and the positive result of R$82.8 million related to the fair value of the purchase and sale of energy from Copel Comercialização, partially offset by the registration of R$136.5 million with impairment and write-offs of amounts arising from the deactivation of telecommunications assets.

3Q19 EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items reached R$970.9 million, 16.0% up on 3Q18.

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: November 13, 2019 – WEDNESDAY

English: 

08:00 a.m. – New York Time 

Dial in number:

+1 646 843 6054
Access Code: Copel

(Simultaneous translation into English)

 

Live webcast at ir.copel.com

Contacts: Investor Relations – COPEL
Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011
E-mail: ri@copel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copel-records-ebitda-of-r1-2-billion-in-the-third-quarter-300957005.html

SOURCE Copel - Companhia Paranaense de Energia


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08:20pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Copel records EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in ..
PR
11/06COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 189th Extraordinary Board ..
PU
11/01[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 01-11-19
PU
10/31COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Call Notice 200th Extraordinary General M..
PU
10/31COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Share Conversion
PU
10/30[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 30-10-19
PU
10/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 27/19 - Copel launches new Voluntary R..
PU
10/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortizatio..
PU
10/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 3Q19 Conference Call Invitation
PU
10/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 3Q19 Conference Call
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group