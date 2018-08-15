Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Copel records EBITDA of R$833.3 million in the second quarter

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the second quarter of 2018 and would like to invite you all for its conference call tomorrow to discuss its results.

COPEL reported an EBITDA of R$833.3 million in 2Q18, a 17.8% increase as compared to R$707.2 million verified in 2Q17. This result was mainly impacted by the increase of 7.4% in the volume of electricity sales to final consumers and the reduction of 6.7% with personnel and management costs, in addition to the reversal of impairment and indemnities from suppliers.

Copel's adjusted EBITDA for non-recurring items reached R$751.4 million in the period, a 0.1% increase compared to 2Q17 (R$750.4 million)

Conference Call: August 16, 2018 – THURSDAY

English: 09:00 a.m. – New York Time Dial in number: +1-516-300-1066

Access Code: Copel

(Simultaneous translation into English)

Live webcast at www.copel.com/ir

