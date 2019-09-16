[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 16-09-19

Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001292814-19-003124
Filing Date
2019-09-16
Accepted
2019-09-16 17:15:46
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-09-30
Mailing Address CT CORPORATION SYSTEM1633 BROADWAYNEW YORK NY 10019
Business Address RUA CORONEL DULCIDIO 80080420 170 CURITIBA PARANAFEDERATIVE REPUBLIC D5 00000
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:41:04 UTC