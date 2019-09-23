Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 23-09-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:43am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001292814-19-003201
Filing Date
2019-09-23
Accepted
2019-09-23 09:00:40
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-09-30

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 6-K elp20190920_6k.htm 6-K 12136
2 GRAPHIC bottomelp02.jpg GRAPHIC 7773
3 GRAPHIC logoelp02.jpg GRAPHIC 26315
Complete submission text file 0001292814-19-003201.txt 60337
Mailing Address CT CORPORATION SYSTEM1633 BROADWAYNEW YORK NY 10019
Business Address RUA CORONEL DULCIDIO 80080420 170 CURITIBA PARANAFEDERATIVE REPUBLIC D5 00000
ENERGY CO OF PARANA (Filer) CIK: 0001041792 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-14668 | Film No.: 191106327
SIC: 4911 Electric Services
Assistant Director 2

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 13:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
09:43a[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 23-09-19
PU
09/20COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 22/19 - Copel Energia Purchases 127.9 ..
PU
09/18[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 18-09-19
PU
09/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
09/16[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 16-09-19
PU
09/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders - Election of Sitt..
PU
09/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
09/05[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 05-09-19
PU
09/04COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 194th Board of Directors' ..
PU
09/03[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 03-09-19
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 186 M
EBIT 2019 2 936 M
Net income 2019 1 596 M
Debt 2019 9 130 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 14 403 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,80  BRL
Last Close Price 52,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL70.21%3 453
NEXTERA ENERGY INC29.86%108 143
ENEL SPA30.37%73 557
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.39%69 414
DOMINION ENERGY INC.13.13%66 444
IBERDROLA32.12%64 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group