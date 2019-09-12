Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events

09/12/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Company Name:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia -

COPEL

Headquarters' Address:

Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800 - Curitiba -

Paraná

CEP: 80420-170

Website:

ir.copel.com

Investor Relations Officer:

Name: Adriano Rudek de Moura

E-mail: adriano.moura@copel.com

Phone: (55 41) 3331-4279

Fax: (55 41) 3331-3136

Responsible for the Investor Relations

Name: Luiz Henrique de Mello

Department:

E-mail: luiz.mello@copel.com

Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011

Newspapers in which the Company's corporate documents are published:

Diário Oficial do Estado do Paraná - PR Folha de Londrina - PR

Complete Annual Financial Statements, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via IPE

03.28.2019

Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

03.28.2019

Reference Form, relating to the current fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

05.31.2019

Quarterly Information - ITR

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

Relating to the 1st quarter

05.14.2019

Relating to the 2nd quarter

08.14.2019

Relating to the 3rd quarter

11.12.2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE

03.28.2019

Send the Call Notice via IPE

03.28.2019

Holding of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04.29.2019

  1. Copel's Consolidated Financial Statements 2018 and its wholly owned

subsidiaries;

  1. Election of fiscal committee members and board of directors members;
  1. Other matters inherent to ASM.

Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the

04.29.2019

Meeting via IPE

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE

03.28.2019

Send the Call Notice via IPE

03.28.2019

Holding of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04.29.2019

  1. Proposal for Increase in the Company's Capital Stock and Alteration of

Article 5° of the Company's Bylaws;

II.

Other matters inherent to ESM.

Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the

04.29.2019

Meeting via IPE

Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE

10.07.2019

Send the Call Notice via IPE

10.07.2019

Holding of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

11.07.2019

I.

Election of Fiscal Council Members;

II.

Other matters inherent to ESM.

Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the

11.07.2019

Meeting via IPE

Public Meeting with Analysts

EVENT

DATE

Holding of a Public Meeting with Analysts, open to other interested parties

APIMEC São Paulo

08.28.2019

Hotel Blue Tree Faria Lima: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.989 - São Paulo - SP

Sala: Topázio - 8:30 a.m. (Brazilian time)

APIMEC Rio de Janeiro

08.29.2019

Hotel Hilton Copacabana: Av. Atlântica, 1.020 - Leme - Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Sala: Petrópolis - 8:30 a.m. (Brazilian time)

Conference call

EVENT

DATE

Conference Call on 2018 Results

03.29.2019

Time: 10 a. m. (Brazilian time). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed

through the RI website and the notice

Conference Call on 1Q

05.15.2019

Time: 8:30 a. m. (UST). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed through

the RI website and the notice

Conference Call on 2Q

08.16.2019

Time: 10 a. m. (Brazilian time). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed

through the RI website and the notice

Conference Call on 3Q

11.13.2019

Time: to be defined. Guidance on how to participate, will be informed through the

RI website and the notice

Board of Directors Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

01.23.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

01.23.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

02.20.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

02.20.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

03.27.2019

  1. 2018 Consolidated Financial Statement;

II. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

03.27.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

04.17.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board/Company - to be defined.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

04.17.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

05.09.2019

I.

Financial Statement - 1st quarter of 2019;

II.

Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

05.09.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

06.07.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board/Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

06.07.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

07.11.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

07.11.2019

via IPE

Board of Directors Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

08.14.2019

  1. Financial Statement - 2nd quarter of 2019;

II. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

08.14.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

09.04.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

09.04.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

10.16.2019

I.

Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

10.16.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

11.12.2019

  1. Financial Statement - 3rd quarter of 2019;
  1. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

11.12.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

12.05.2019

I. Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting

12.05.2019

via IPE

Other Events

EVENT

DATE

Latin America Investment Conference (LAIC) - Credit Suisse

01.29 to

Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP

01.30.2019

Paraná Day

02.05.2019

Local: Hotel Four Points by Sheraton Curitiba - Av. Sete de Setembro 4.211 -

Água Verde - Curitiba - PR

BTG Pactual 20º CEO Conference Brasil 2019

02.26 to

Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP

02.28.2019

Bradesco BBI's 6th Annual Brazil Investment Forum

04.02 to

Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP

04.03.2019

Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference

06.05.2019

Local: Inter Continental Hotel - Alameda Santos, 1.123 - São Paulo - SP

HSBC Global Emerging Markets Investor Forum

06.10 to

Local: Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, NY

06.11.2019

10022

Non Deal Roadshow HSBC

06.12 to

Local: Boston/New York

06.14.2019

Paraná Day

07.17.2019

Local: Câmara de Comercio Brazil EUA, 485 Madison Ave #401, New York, NY

10022

State Owned Company Day - Itaú BBA

08.28.2019

Local: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500 - Itaim Bibi - São Paulo - SP

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 23:01:04 UTC
