Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events

Board of Directors Meeting

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Financial Statement - 2nd quarter of 2019;

II. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting 08.14.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting 09.04.2019

I. Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting 09.04.2019

via IPE

Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting 10.16.2019

I. Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.

Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting 10.16.2019

via IPE