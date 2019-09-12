Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events
09/12/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Company Name:
Companhia Paranaense de Energia -
COPEL
Headquarters' Address:
Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800 - Curitiba -
Paraná
CEP: 80420-170
Website:
ir.copel.com
Investor Relations Officer:
Name: Adriano Rudek de Moura
E-mail: adriano.moura@copel.com
Phone: (55 41) 3331-4279
Fax: (55 41) 3331-3136
Responsible for the Investor Relations
Name: Luiz Henrique de Mello
Department:
E-mail: luiz.mello@copel.com
Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011
Newspapers in which the Company's corporate documents are published:
Diário Oficial do Estado do Paraná - PR Folha de Londrina - PR
Complete Annual Financial Statements, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2018
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via IPE
03.28.2019
Standardized Financial Statements - DFP, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2018
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
03.28.2019
Reference Form, relating to the current fiscal year
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
05.31.2019
Quarterly Information - ITR
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
Relating to the 1st quarter
05.14.2019
Relating to the 2nd quarter
08.14.2019
Relating to the 3rd quarter
11.12.2019
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE
03.28.2019
Send the Call Notice via IPE
03.28.2019
Holding of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04.29.2019
Copel's Consolidated Financial Statements 2018 and its wholly owned
subsidiaries;
Election of fiscal committee members and board of directors members;
Other matters inherent to ASM.
Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the
04.29.2019
Meeting via IPE
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE
03.28.2019
Send the Call Notice via IPE
03.28.2019
Holding of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
04.29.2019
Proposal for Increase in the Company's Capital Stock and Alteration of
Article 5° of the Company's Bylaws;
II.
Other matters inherent to ESM.
Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the
04.29.2019
Meeting via IPE
Send the Proposal of the Administration via IPE
10.07.2019
Send the Call Notice via IPE
10.07.2019
Holding of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
11.07.2019
I.
Election of Fiscal Council Members;
II.
Other matters inherent to ESM.
Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or of the minutes of the
11.07.2019
Meeting via IPE
Public Meeting with Analysts
EVENT
DATE
Holding of a Public Meeting with Analysts, open to other interested parties
APIMEC São Paulo
08.28.2019
Hotel Blue Tree Faria Lima: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.989 - São Paulo - SP
Sala: Topázio - 8:30 a.m. (Brazilian time)
APIMEC Rio de Janeiro
08.29.2019
Hotel Hilton Copacabana: Av. Atlântica, 1.020 - Leme - Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Sala: Petrópolis - 8:30 a.m. (Brazilian time)
Conference call
EVENT
DATE
Conference Call on 2018 Results
03.29.2019
Time: 10 a. m. (Brazilian time). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed
through the RI website and the notice
Conference Call on 1Q
05.15.2019
Time: 8:30 a. m. (UST). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed through
the RI website and the notice
Conference Call on 2Q
08.16.2019
Time: 10 a. m. (Brazilian time). Guidance on how to participate, will be informed
through the RI website and the notice
Conference Call on 3Q
11.13.2019
Time: to be defined. Guidance on how to participate, will be informed through the
RI website and the notice
Board of Directors Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
01.23.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
01.23.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
02.20.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
02.20.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
03.27.2019
2018 Consolidated Financial Statement;
II. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
03.27.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
04.17.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board/Company - to be defined.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
04.17.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
05.09.2019
I.
Financial Statement - 1st quarter of 2019;
II.
Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
05.09.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
06.07.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board/Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
06.07.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
07.11.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
07.11.2019
via IPE
Board of Directors Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
08.14.2019
Financial Statement - 2nd quarter of 2019;
II. Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
08.14.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
09.04.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
09.04.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
10.16.2019
I.
Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
10.16.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
11.12.2019
Financial Statement - 3rd quarter of 2019;
Others matters of interest to the Board/Company.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
11.12.2019
via IPE
Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
12.05.2019
I. Matters of interest to the Board / Company - to be definid.
Submission of the summary of the main deliberations or minutes of the Meeting
12.05.2019
via IPE
Other Events
EVENT
DATE
Latin America Investment Conference (LAIC) - Credit Suisse
01.29 to
Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP
01.30.2019
Paraná Day
02.05.2019
Local: Hotel Four Points by Sheraton Curitiba - Av. Sete de Setembro 4.211 -
Água Verde - Curitiba - PR
BTG Pactual 20º CEO Conference Brasil 2019
02.26 to
Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP
02.28.2019
Bradesco BBI's 6th Annual Brazil Investment Forum
04.02 to
Local: Grand Hyatt Hotel - Av. das Nações Unidas, 13.301 - São Paulo - SP
04.03.2019
Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference
06.05.2019
Local: Inter Continental Hotel - Alameda Santos, 1.123 - São Paulo - SP
HSBC Global Emerging Markets Investor Forum
06.10 to
Local: Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, NY
06.11.2019
10022
Non Deal Roadshow HSBC
06.12 to
Local: Boston/New York
06.14.2019
Paraná Day
07.17.2019
Local: Câmara de Comercio Brazil EUA, 485 Madison Ave #401, New York, NY
10022
State Owned Company Day - Itaú BBA
08.28.2019
Local: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500 - Itaim Bibi - São Paulo - SP
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 23:01:04 UTC
