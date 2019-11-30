Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Ballot Paper 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

BALLOT PAPER

EXERCISING VOTING RIGHT AT A DISTANCE

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel S.A.

200th Extraordinary General Meeting

December 02, 2019

NAME OF SHAREHOLDER: _______________________________________________________

BRAZILIAN INDIVIDUAL TAXPAYER CARD (CPF) NUMBER/

CORPORATE TAXPAYER CARD (CNPJ) NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDER: __________________

SHAREHOLDER'S EMAIL ADDRESS: _______________________________________________

Ballot paper filling out instructions

This Ballot Paper for the shareholders' exercise of their voting rights at a distance (the "Ballot Paper") concerning the agenda items of the 200th Extraordinary General Meeting of Companhia Paranaense de Energia S.A. ("COPEL" or "the Company"), to be held on December 02, 2019, at 02:30 p.m. (the "EGM"), shall be filled in in the case of the shareholders opting to cast their vote on the agenda items of this EGM at a distance, in accordance with the sole paragraph of article 121 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, (the "Public Limited Companies Act"), and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM's Rule no. 481/2009 (the "CVM's Rule no. 481").

Should the shareholders opt to exercise their voting rights at a distance, it is mandatory that they fill in this Ballot Paper with their full name (or company name in case of a corporate entity) and their Brazilian individual taxpayer card (CPF) or corporate taxpayer card (CNPJ) number. It is also recommended that they fill out their email address.

For the Ballot Paper to be deemed as valid and the votes cast by ballot to be collated for the final result of each of the resolutions of this EGM (i) all the fields of the ballot paper shall be filled in; (ii) each page of the ballot shall be initialled by the shareholder; and (iii) the shareholder (or his legal representative, as applicable) shall sign the ballot paper.

A notarized signature stamp must be provided.

The shareholders shall send this Ballot Paper through their qualified service providers until November 26, 2019, in accordance with subitem II of article 21-b of CVM's Rule no. 481.

Process and manner for shareholders opting to vote by using the Ballot Paper

The shareholders opting to exercise their voting rights at a distance shall: (i) fill in this Ballot Paper and deliver it directly to Copel's head office (Diretoria de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores