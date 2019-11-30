Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Ballot Paper 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

11/30/2019 | 11:33pm EST

BALLOT PAPER

EXERCISING VOTING RIGHT AT A DISTANCE

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel S.A.

200th Extraordinary General Meeting

December 02, 2019

NAME OF SHAREHOLDER: _______________________________________________________

BRAZILIAN INDIVIDUAL TAXPAYER CARD (CPF) NUMBER/

CORPORATE TAXPAYER CARD (CNPJ) NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDER: __________________

SHAREHOLDER'S EMAIL ADDRESS: _______________________________________________

Ballot paper filling out instructions

This Ballot Paper for the shareholders' exercise of their voting rights at a distance (the "Ballot Paper") concerning the agenda items of the 200th Extraordinary General Meeting of Companhia Paranaense de Energia S.A. ("COPEL" or "the Company"), to be held on December 02, 2019, at 02:30 p.m. (the "EGM"), shall be filled in in the case of the shareholders opting to cast their vote on the agenda items of this EGM at a distance, in accordance with the sole paragraph of article 121 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, (the "Public Limited Companies Act"), and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM's Rule no. 481/2009 (the "CVM's Rule no. 481").

Should the shareholders opt to exercise their voting rights at a distance, it is mandatory that they fill in this Ballot Paper with their full name (or company name in case of a corporate entity) and their Brazilian individual taxpayer card (CPF) or corporate taxpayer card (CNPJ) number. It is also recommended that they fill out their email address.

For the Ballot Paper to be deemed as valid and the votes cast by ballot to be collated for the final result of each of the resolutions of this EGM (i) all the fields of the ballot paper shall be filled in; (ii) each page of the ballot shall be initialled by the shareholder; and (iii) the shareholder (or his legal representative, as applicable) shall sign the ballot paper.

A notarized signature stamp must be provided.

The shareholders shall send this Ballot Paper through their qualified service providers until November 26, 2019, in accordance with subitem II of article 21-b of CVM's Rule no. 481.

Process and manner for shareholders opting to vote by using the Ballot Paper

The shareholders opting to exercise their voting rights at a distance shall: (i) fill in this Ballot Paper and deliver it directly to Copel's head office (Diretoria de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores

  • Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia; Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba - PR; (ii) send instructions on their vote to their qualified service providers, in accordance with subitem II of article 21-bof CVM's Rule no. 481, who, in turn, will send the shareholders' assent and dissent to the resolutions of the EGM to BM&FBOVESPA's Central Securities Depository; and (iii) access the website links provided by Copel for electronically filling out and registering the ballot (www.proxyvoting.com.br), being mandatory the delivering of the shareholders' supporting documentation.

Should the shareholders opt to exercise their voting rights as described in items (i) and (ii) above, the following documents shall be delivered to Copel's head office (c/o Diretor de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores; Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia; Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba - PR):

  1. a printed copy of the completed ballot form, duly initialled and signed; and
  2. a notarized copy of: (a) individual taxpayers: the shareholder's identity card with a
    photo (RG); (b) corporate taxpayers: the updated copy of the Company's Bylaws or of the Consolidated Articles of Incorporation, and of its alterations, if applicable, and of the corporate documents granting legal representation of the shareholder concerned (together with a copy of his/her identity card with a photo); (c) investment funds: the updated consolidated Investment Fund Regulation; the updated Consolidated Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws, if applicable, (note: the voting policy of the investment fund shall be taken into account) and corporate documents granting legal representation; and copy of the legal representative identity card with a photo.

EGM's agenda items

Nomination and Evaluation Committee

1. Election of the members of the Nomination and Evaluation Committee - NEC:

ROBSON AUGUSTO PASCOALINI

For [

]

Against [

]

Abstain from voting [

]

MARCOS LEANDRO PEREIRA

For [

]

Against [

]

Abstain from voting [

]

Supervisory Board

2. Election of sitting and alternate members of the Supervisory Board - SB:

JOSÉ PAULO DA SILVA FILHO - Sitting member appointed by the state of Paraná,

controlling shareholder

For [ ]

Against [ ]

Abstain from voting [ ]

EMIR CALLUF FILHO - Alternate member appointed by the state of Paraná, controlling shareholder

For [ ]

Against [ ]

Abstain from voting [ ]

Ordinary resolution

3. Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to paragraph 7, item I, of the same article, due to the conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders.

For [ ] Against [ ]Abstain from voting [ ]

City: _______________________________________________________

Date: ______________________________________________________

Signature: __________________________________________________

Shareholder's name: __________________________________________

Brazilian individual taxpayer card (CPF) number / corporate taxpayer card (CNPJ) number of shareholder: ________________________________________________

Amount of shares: ____________________________________________

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 04:32:00 UTC
