COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Ballot Paper 65th Annual General Meeting

04/26/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

Last update: 03/27/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL to be held on

04/28/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

In compliance with CVM's Rule no. 481/2009 and its alterations, and with a view to promoting and facilitating the shareholders' participation in Copel's General Meetings, the Company will provide a distance voting ballot paper for the shareholder to exercise his/her voting right at a distance through his/her corresponding custody agents or directly to the Company, as described below. The shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance shall i. fill in and send the ballot paper directly to the Company or ii. send instructions to qualified service providers on how to fill in the ballot paper, as follows:

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Exercising voting right through qualified service providers: the shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance shall send instructions on his/her vote to his/her custody agents in accordance with the rules set by them, who, in turn, will send the shareholder's assent and dissent to the resolutions of the General Meetings to [B]³ Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Central Securities Depository. The shareholder shall first maintain contact with his/her corresponding custody agents and verify their established procedures for filling in the ballot form as well as the necessary information and documents required by them.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Delivering the ballot paper directly to the Company: the shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance may do so by delivering the completed ballot paper accompanied by the following documents directly to Copel's head office (Diretoria de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores - Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia; Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba - PR): i. a printed copy of the completed ballot paper, duly initialledand signed; ii. a notarized copy of: (a) individual taxpayers: the shareholder's identity card with a photo (RG); (b) corporate taxpayers: the updated copy of the Company's Bylaws or of the Consolidated Articles of Incorporation and of the corporate documents granting legal representation of the shareholder concerned (together with a copy of his/her identity card with a photo); (c) investment funds: the updated consolidated Investment Fund Regulation, the Bylaws or Article of Incorporation and proof of powers for representation; and the identity card with a photo of the legal representative of the investment fund concerned.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, balance sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. To decide on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 - including profit sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' earnings, in the gross amount of R$643,000,000.00, in the form of interest on equity, as a substitute for dividends - whose payment shall occur during the fiscal year, in compliance with § 3 of Article 205 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: distributed at R$2.24235 per common share (ON), R$3.94657 per class A preferred share (PNA), and R$2.46692 per class B preferred share (PNB):

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Establishment of the compensation of the Management members, of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL to be held on

04/28/2020

Simple Resolution

4. Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 00:07:05 UTC
