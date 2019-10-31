Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Call Notice 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

0
10/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Registration as Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

LISTED COMPANY

Brazilian SEC Registration: 1431-1

US SEC Registration (ordinary shares): 20441B308

US SEC Registration (preferred, class B): 20441B407

Spanish SEC Registration (Latibex, preferred, class B): 29922

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The shareholders of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's head office located at Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800, Curitiba, to decide on the following agenda:

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

  1. Analysis, discussion and voting on the proposal to fill vacant positions in the Nomination and Evaluation Committee - NEC;
  2. Analysis, discussion and voting on the proposal to fill vacant positions in the Supervisory Board - SB; and
  3. Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to paragraph 7, item I, of the same article, due to the conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders.

Notes: a) Documents referring to the matters to be discussed at the Extraordinary General Meeting, in addition to the Manual for Participation in Meetings, are available for shareholders' consultation at the Company's headquarters as well as on its website (ir.copel.com); b) The Company's shareholders shall take part in the Extraordinary General Meeting by attending it and casting their vote on the items of the meeting's agenda or by appointing a proxy with powers to represent them; and c) Powers-of-attorney for the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be filed at the Company's head office, at the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Office, at the Shareholders and Custody Department of the Chief Financial and Investors' Relations Office, at Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800 - 3º andar, Curitiba, at least forty-eighthours priorto the meeting.

Curitiba, October 31, 2019

Marcel Martins Malczewski

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:36:04 UTC
