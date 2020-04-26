Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Call Notice 65th Annual General Meeting

Registration as Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

65ª ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ORDINÁRIA

EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO

The Shareholders of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on April, 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Company's head office located at Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800, Curitiba, to decide on the following agenda:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, Balance Sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019; To decide on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 - including profit sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' earnings, in the gross amount of R$643,000,000.00 , in the form of interest on equity, as a substitute for dividends - whose payment shall occur during the fiscal year, in compliance with § 3 of Article 205 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: distributed at R$2.24235 per common share (ON), R$3.94657 per class A preferred share (PNA), and R$2.46692 per class B preferred share (PNB); Establishment of the compensation of the Management members, of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020; Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976.

Notes: a) Documents referring to the matters to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting, in addition to the Manual for Attendance in Meetings, are available for shareholders' consultation at the Company's headquarters as well as on its website (ri.copel.com); b) The Company's shareholder shall take part in the Annual General Meeting by attending it and casting his/her vote on the meeting's agenda items; by appointing a proxy with powers to represent him/her or through a ballot paper for the exercise of his/her voting right at a distance; and c) Powers-of-attorney for the Annual General Meeting shall be filed at the Company's head office, at the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Office, at the Shareholders and Custody Department of the Chief Financial and Investors' Relations Office, at Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba, at least forty-eight hours prior to the meeting.

Curitiba, March 27, 2020

MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI

Chairman of the Board of Directors