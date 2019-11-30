Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Condensed Map of Bookkeeper - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

0
11/30/2019 | 11:33pm EST

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration: 1431-1

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CONDENSED MAP OF BOOKKEEPER

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby discloses, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, the summary of voting results received from the Central Depository of votes cast through the distance voting ballot, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019.

Curitiba, April 28, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

CONDENSED MAP OF BOOKKEEPER

Process number

1857

Date of meeting

12.02.2019

Type of meeting

Extraordinary General Meeting - EGM

Votes

Item

Agenda

% of voting

% of voting

% of

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

voting

capital

capital

capital

1.1

Election of Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini for the Nomination and

2,527,093

1.74%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Evaluation Committee

1.2

Election of Mr. Marcos Leandro Pereira for the Nomination and Evaluation

2,527,093

1.74%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Committee

2.1

Election of Mr. José Paulo da Silva Filho for the position of sitting member

2,527,093

1.74%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

of the Supervisory Board

2.2

Election of Mr. Emir Calluf Filho for the position of alternate member of

2,527,093

1.74%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

the Supervisory Board

Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the

3

prerogative set forth in paragraph 7, item I of the same article, which

2,527,093

1.74%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

allowed for the conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B

preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 04:32:00 UTC
