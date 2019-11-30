Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Condensed Map of Bookkeeper - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration: 1431-1

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CONDENSED MAP OF BOOKKEEPER

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby discloses, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, the summary of voting results received from the Central Depository of votes cast through the distance voting ballot, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019.

Curitiba, April 28, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer