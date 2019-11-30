Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Condensed Map of Bookkeeper - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration: 1431-1
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
CONDENSED MAP OF BOOKKEEPER
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby discloses, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, the summary of voting results received from the Central Depository of votes cast through the distance voting ballot, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019.
Curitiba, November 30, 2019.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
1.1
|
|
Election of Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini for the Nomination and
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
Evaluation Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Election of Mr. Marcos Leandro Pereira for the Nomination and Evaluation
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Election of Mr. José Paulo da Silva Filho for the position of sitting member
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
of the Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Election of Mr. Emir Calluf Filho for the position of alternate member of
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
the Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
prerogative set forth in paragraph 7, item I of the same article, which
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
allowed for the conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|

