Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA -COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration: 1431-1
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
CONSOLIDATED NON-PRESENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTING MAP
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a public utility company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, listed on NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 and its amendments, discloses herein the consolidated voting map of non-present shareholders' votes manifestations, which has been received by B3's Central Depositary and by the Company itself, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019.
Curitiba, December 02, 2019.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
CONSOLIDATED NON-PRESENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTING MAP
|
Process number
|
1857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of meeting
|
12.02.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of meeting
|
Extraordinary General Meeting - EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item
|
|
Agenda
|
FOR
|
% of voting
|
AGAINST
|
|
% of voting
|
ABSTAIN
|
% of
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
capital
|
|
voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Election of Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini for the Nomination and Evaluation
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Election of Mr. Marcos Leandro Pereira for the Nomination and Evaluation Committee
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Election of Mr. José Paulo da Silva Filho for the position of sitting member of the
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
Election of Mr. Emir Calluf Filho for the position of alternate member of the
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the prerogative set
|
2,527,093
|
1.74%
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
forth in paragraph 7, item I of the same article, which allowed for the conversion of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B preferred shares (PNB), at the request of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please note: Non-present shareholders' votes manifestations have not been directly received by Copel. Thus, the above consolidated non-present shareholders voting map shows only the results received by B3's Central Depositary of votes cast through the distance voting ballot.
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 04:32:00 UTC