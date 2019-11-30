Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA -COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration: 1431-1

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

CONSOLIDATED NON-PRESENT SHAREHOLDERS VOTING MAP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a public utility company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, listed on NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 and its amendments, discloses herein the consolidated voting map of non-present shareholders' votes manifestations, which has been received by B3's Central Depositary and by the Company itself, referring to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 2, 2019.

Curitiba, December 02, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer