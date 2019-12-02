Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Detailed Final Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

12/02/2019 | 05:40pm EST

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA -COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration: 1431-1

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a public utility company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, with shares listed on NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, hereby discloses the final voting map that consolidates the votes cast by non-present shareholders as well as those cast by shareholders present at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.

Curitiba, December 2, 2019

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Process number

1857

Date of the Meeting

12.2.2019

FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP

Type of Meeting

Extraordinary General Meeting - EGM

Votes

Code of

Type of Deliberation

Deliberation

% of voting

% of voting

% of voting

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

capital

capital

capital

1.1

Election of Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini for the Nomination and Evaluation Committee

95,550,145

65.88%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

1.2

Election of Mr. Marcos Leandro Pereira for the Nomination and Evaluation Committee

95,550,145

65.88%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

2.1

Election of Mr. José Paulo da Silva Filho for the position of sitting member of the Supervisory Board

95,550,145

65.88%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

2.2

Election of Mr. Emir Calluf Filho for the position of alternate member of the Supervisory Board

95,550,145

65.88%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

2.3

Election of Mr. Estêvão de Almeida Precision for the position of alternate member of the Supervisory Board appointed by minority shareholders holding common

38,298,775

26.41%

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

shares (separate vote)

3

Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the prerogative set forth in paragraph 7, item I of the same article, which allowed for the

133,848,220

92.29%

700

0.00%

-

0.00%

conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 22:39:08 UTC
