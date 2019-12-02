Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Detailed Final Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA -COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration: 1431-1

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a public utility company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, with shares listed on NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, hereby discloses the final voting map that consolidates the votes cast by non-present shareholders as well as those cast by shareholders present at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.

Curitiba, December 2, 2019

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer