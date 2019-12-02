Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Detailed Final Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA -COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registration: 1431-1
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a public utility company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, with shares listed on NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/09 and its amendments, hereby discloses the final voting map that consolidates the votes cast by non-present shareholders as well as those cast by shareholders present at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.
Curitiba, December 2, 2019
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
|
Process number
|
|
1857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of the Meeting
|
12.2.2019
|
FINAL CONDENSED VOTING MAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Meeting
|
Extraordinary General Meeting - EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
|
Code of
|
|
Type of Deliberation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deliberation
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Election of Mr. Robson Augusto Pascoalini for the Nomination and Evaluation Committee
|
|
95,550,145
|
65.88%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Election of Mr. Marcos Leandro Pereira for the Nomination and Evaluation Committee
|
|
95,550,145
|
65.88%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Election of Mr. José Paulo da Silva Filho for the position of sitting member of the Supervisory Board
|
|
95,550,145
|
65.88%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
Election of Mr. Emir Calluf Filho for the position of alternate member of the Supervisory Board
|
|
95,550,145
|
65.88%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
Election of Mr. Estêvão de Almeida Precision for the position of alternate member of the Supervisory Board appointed by minority shareholders holding common
|
38,298,775
|
26.41%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
shares (separate vote)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to the prerogative set forth in paragraph 7, item I of the same article, which allowed for the
|
133,848,220
|
92.29%
|
700
|
0.00%
|
-
|
0.00%
|
conversion of class A preferred shares (PNA) into class B preferred shares (PNB), at the request of shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 22:39:08 UTC