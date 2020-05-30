Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 09/20 - Support to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic

Notice to the Market - 09/20

Support to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the the market in general the that the Board of Directors, at the 202nd meeting held May 8, 2020, approved, up to the total limit of five million reais (R$5 million), the acquisition and donation by Copel (i) of collection and transportation kits for samples of respiratory material for viral testing to detect the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) ("Tests") to the Institute of Molecular Biology of Paraná (IBMP), and (ii) of surgical masks or N95 masks to the Paraná Federal University Foundation (Funpar).

At the same time, the Board of Directors also approved the beginning of "Campanha Fatura Solidária" (Solidary Bill Campaign), which foresees the allocation, by Copel, also as a donation, to purchase assets to face Covid-19, up to five reais (R$5.00) per consumer unit that simultaneously adopts the automatic debit and digital bill, with three reais (R$3) will come from adopting the automatic debit and two reais (R$2) from adopting the digital bill. The procedures to operationalize this will be formalized later.

These measures are in line with Copel's social commitment to support the fight against the pandemic.

