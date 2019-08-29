Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 20/19 - UEG Araucária Thermal Power Plant - Gas Supply Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 20/19

UEG Araucária Thermal Power Plant - Gas Supply Agreement

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that on August 28, 2019 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras and UEG Araucária Ltda - UEGA entered into a gas supply agreement for the Araucária Thermal Power Plant. The agreement will be in force until December 31, 2019 and provides for the supply of up to 2,150,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day, without take-or-pay clauses.

As a result, UEGA will be available once again to the National Interconnected System - SIN and can therefore be dispatched at the discretion of the National System Operator - ONS, as soon as the Variable Cost per Unit - CVU is approved by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency - Aneel. With an installed capacity of 484 MW, the combined cycle power plant, which is one of the most efficient in the country, operates in the Merchant modality (without an availability agreement).

Curitiba, August 29, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 22:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08/28[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 28-08-19
PU
08/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Press Release 2Q19
PU
08/15[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 15-08-19
PU
08/15PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : *Sumário da Ata da 95ª RCOF
PU
08/14COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : *Sumário da Ata da 425ª RCOF
PU
08/13[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 13-08-19
PU
08/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Share Conversion
PU
08/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Summary of the 187th Extraordinary Board of Di..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 276 M
EBIT 2019 2 936 M
Net income 2019 1 570 M
Debt 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 8,77x
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 14 212 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,59  BRL
Last Close Price 50,30  BRL
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL61.41%3 333
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.25%105 973
ENEL SPA28.89%73 258
DUKE ENERGY CORP6.95%67 250
IBERDROLA32.74%65 686
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.96%63 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group