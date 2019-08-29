Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 20/19 - UEG Araucária Thermal Power Plant - Gas Supply Agreement

Notice to the Market - 20/19

UEG Araucária Thermal Power Plant - Gas Supply Agreement

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that on August 28, 2019 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras and UEG Araucária Ltda - UEGA entered into a gas supply agreement for the Araucária Thermal Power Plant. The agreement will be in force until December 31, 2019 and provides for the supply of up to 2,150,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day, without take-or-pay clauses.

As a result, UEGA will be available once again to the National Interconnected System - SIN and can therefore be dispatched at the discretion of the National System Operator - ONS, as soon as the Variable Cost per Unit - CVU is approved by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency - Aneel. With an installed capacity of 484 MW, the combined cycle power plant, which is one of the most efficient in the country, operates in the Merchant modality (without an availability agreement).

Curitiba, August 29, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

