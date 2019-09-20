Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 22/19 - Copel Energia Purchases 127.9 MW in Incentive Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 22/19

Copel Energia Purchases 127.9 MW in Incentive Energy

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Copel Comercialização S.A. (Copel Energia) held, on this date, the Solar and Wind Incentive Energy Purchase Auction (Public Call Notice 06/2019) and purchased 127.9 average MW for a period of 15 years, with supply to begin in January 2023. The winning projects had a total of 444.3 MW in installed capacity.

With this purchase, the Company expands its product portfolio available to customers and boosts the amount of energy generated from renewable sources.

The Company also informs that 46 MW of the average energy purchased has already been sold in agreements lasting 10 and 15 years.

Cutia Wind Farm Project is 100% operational

Additionally, the Company also informs that, on this date, the last three generating units of the Usina de Energia Eólica Maria Helena S.A. (UG04, UG06 and UG07) were released for operation, adding 6.3 MW of installed capacity to the Cutia Wind Farm Complex, totaling 180.6 MW in operation, pursuant to Aneel Decision 2.593/2019. As a result, the Cutia Wind Farm Complex has 100% of its generating units in commercial operation and, together with the Bento Miguel Wind Farm Complex, make up 13 wind farms with an installed capacity of 312.9 MW.

Curitiba, September 20, 2019.

Ana Letícia Feller

Director of Business Management as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 00:26:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08:27pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 22/19 - Copel Energia Purchases 127.9 ..
PU
09/18[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 18-09-19
PU
09/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
09/16[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 16-09-19
PU
09/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders - Election of Sitt..
PU
09/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
09/05[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 05-09-19
PU
09/04COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 194th Board of Directors' ..
PU
09/03[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 03-09-19
PU
08/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 21/19 - Clarifications on B3 Queries
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 186 M
EBIT 2019 2 936 M
Net income 2019 1 596 M
Debt 2019 9 130 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 14 403 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,80  BRL
Last Close Price 52,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL71.00%3 597
NEXTERA ENERGY INC29.39%107 750
ENEL SPA31.15%74 320
DUKE ENERGY CORP9.49%68 846
DOMINION ENERGY INC.13.24%66 509
IBERDROLA32.97%65 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group