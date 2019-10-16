Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 23/19 - Copel Distribuição launches “Programa Transformação”

Notice to the Market - 23/19

Copel Distribuição launches "Programa Transformação"

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Copel Distribuição, has launched today a program to modernize its distribution grid called "Programa Transformação" (Transformation Program).

The program is comprised of three projects: "Confiabilidade Total" (Total Reliability), "Paraná Trifásico" (Three- phase Paraná) and "Smart Grid Copel". The aim is to improve infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, in order to enhance quality of energy supply and reduce supply restoration time in case of power outages.

With investments of up to R$ 2.9 billion until 2025, which shall compose the Remuneration Base, the program involves the construction of approximately 25 thousand kilometers of power grids, 15 thousand new automated power connections and the setting up of smart grid technology in the state of Paraná.

