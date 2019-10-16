Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 23/19 - Copel Distribuição launches “Programa Transformação”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 23/19

Copel Distribuição launches "Programa Transformação"

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Copel Distribuição, has launched today a program to modernize its distribution grid called "Programa Transformação" (Transformation Program).

The program is comprised of three projects: "Confiabilidade Total" (Total Reliability), "Paraná Trifásico" (Three- phase Paraná) and "Smart Grid Copel". The aim is to improve infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, in order to enhance quality of energy supply and reduce supply restoration time in case of power outages.

With investments of up to R$ 2.9 billion until 2025, which shall compose the Remuneration Base, the program involves the construction of approximately 25 thousand kilometers of power grids, 15 thousand new automated power connections and the setting up of smart grid technology in the state of Paraná.

Curitiba, October 16, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Director of Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
07:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 23/19 - Copel Distribuição launches &l..
PU
07:54pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 195th Board of Directors' ..
PU
10/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Acquisition of Participation
PU
10/08[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 08-10-19
PU
10/07COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders - Postponement of ..
PU
10/03COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : XP Meeting - 2019
PU
10/01[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 01-10-19
PU
10/01COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to the Market
PU
09/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
09/30[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 30-09-19
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 230 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 603 M
Debt 2019 9 130 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,75x
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
Capitalization 13 745 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,71  BRL
Last Close Price 51,05  BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL63.34%3 269
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.91%109 015
ENEL S.P.A.35.57%76 723
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.08%69 217
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.88%66 887
IBERDROLA30.46%64 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group