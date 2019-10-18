Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 24/19 - Copel wins auction for the construction of Jandaíra Wind Complex

Notice to the Market - 24/19

Copel wins auction for the construction of Jandaíra Wind Complex

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A., in consortium with its subsidiary Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos, participated in the A -6 new energy generation auction held today, having sold 14.4 average MW of the Jandaíra Wind Complex, priced at R$ 98.00/MWh.

The amount of energy sold represents 30% of the total assured power. The remaining energy output will be sold through contracts in the free energy market.

With an estimated R$ 400 million investment, the Jandaíra Wind Complex, which has 90.1 MW of installed capacity and 47.6 average MW of assured power, will be built in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, a region where Copel has other wind generation assets. This will allow for greater synergy with undertakings that are already operational.

The successful outcome of this auction reinforces the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation in strategic assets, with sustainable returns and in line with its core business growth plan.

Power Plants Installed Capacity Assured Power Energy Sold in the Supply Start Price CAPEX Concession (MW) (Average MW) (Average MW) (R$/MWh) (R$ million) Expires Jandaíra Wind Complex 90.1 47.6 14.4 01.01.2025 98.00 400.0 12.31.2045 100% Copel GeT (Cutia Wind Farm)

Energy supply under the contract for sale of energy in the regulated market resulting from the auction held today shall begin on January 1st, 2025, for a term of 20 years and annual adjustment using IPCA, the Brazilian Consumer Price Index.

Curitiba, October 18, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011