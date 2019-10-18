Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 24/19 - Copel wins auction for the construction of Jandaíra Wind Complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 24/19

Copel wins auction for the construction of Jandaíra Wind Complex

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A., in consortium with its subsidiary Cutia Empreendimentos Eólicos, participated in the A -6 new energy generation auction held today, having sold 14.4 average MW of the Jandaíra Wind Complex, priced at R$ 98.00/MWh.

The amount of energy sold represents 30% of the total assured power. The remaining energy output will be sold through contracts in the free energy market.

With an estimated R$ 400 million investment, the Jandaíra Wind Complex, which has 90.1 MW of installed capacity and 47.6 average MW of assured power, will be built in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, a region where Copel has other wind generation assets. This will allow for greater synergy with undertakings that are already operational.

The successful outcome of this auction reinforces the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation in strategic assets, with sustainable returns and in line with its core business growth plan.

Power Plants

Installed Capacity

Assured Power

Energy Sold in the

Supply Start

Price

CAPEX

Concession

(MW)

(Average MW)

(Average MW)

(R$/MWh)

(R$ million)

Expires

Jandaíra Wind Complex

90.1

47.6

14.4

01.01.2025

98.00

400.0

12.31.2045

100% Copel GeT (Cutia Wind Farm)

Energy supply under the contract for sale of energy in the regulated market resulting from the auction held today shall begin on January 1st, 2025, for a term of 20 years and annual adjustment using IPCA, the Brazilian Consumer Price Index.

Curitiba, October 18, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 01:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
09:26pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 24/19 - Copel wins auction for the con..
PU
10/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Call Notice 106th Copel GeT´s Extraordina..
PU
10/17[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 17-10-19
PU
10/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 195th Board of Directors' ..
PU
10/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 23/19 - Copel Distribuição launches &l..
PU
10/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Acquisition of Participation
PU
10/08[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 08-10-19
PU
10/07COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Shareholders - Postponement of ..
PU
10/03COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : XP Meeting - 2019
PU
10/01[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 01-10-19
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 230 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 603 M
Debt 2019 9 130 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,83x
P/E ratio 2020 7,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 13 926 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,71  BRL
Last Close Price 51,50  BRL
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL68.58%3 352
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.95%110 716
ENEL S.P.A.34.22%76 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.28%69 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.28%67 709
IBERDROLA29.58%64 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group