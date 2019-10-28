Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 26/19 - Copel achieves top score in B3's “State-Owned Company Governance Highlight Program”

Notice to the Market - 26/19

Copel achieves top score in B3's "State-Owned Company Governance

Highlight Program"

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to B3's "State-Owned Company Governance Highlight Program", the Company maintained its certification and, by taking all regulatory measures of the Program, increased its score from 58 to 60 points.

To date, Copel is positioned as the only state-owned company to achieve the maximum score of the Program, which was developed with the objective of encouraging state-owned companies to improve their corporate governance practices and structures, by presenting objective, transparent and concrete measures designed to help reduce uncertainties related to the business.

This achievement reinforces Copel's commitment to the highest Corporate Governance standa rds and reflects the Company's conviction that transparency and commitment to stakeholders are pillars for the perpetuity and sustained growth of the business.

