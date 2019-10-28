Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 26/19 - Copel achieves top score in B3's “State-Owned Company Governance Highlight Program”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 26/19

Copel achieves top score in B3's "State-Owned Company Governance

Highlight Program"

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to B3's "State-Owned Company Governance Highlight Program", the Company maintained its certification and, by taking all regulatory measures of the Program, increased its score from 58 to 60 points.

To date, Copel is positioned as the only state-owned company to achieve the maximum score of the Program, which was developed with the objective of encouraging state-owned companies to improve their corporate governance practices and structures, by presenting objective, transparent and concrete measures designed to help reduce uncertainties related to the business.

This achievement reinforces Copel's commitment to the highest Corporate Governance standa rds and reflects the Company's conviction that transparency and commitment to stakeholders are pillars for the perpetuity and sustained growth of the business.

Curitiba, October 28, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 41 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 23:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 25/19 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Mark..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
10/18COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 24/19 - Copel wins auction for the con..
PU
10/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Call Notice 106th Copel GeT´s Extraordina..
PU
10/17[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 17-10-19
PU
10/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 195th Board of Directors' ..
PU
10/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 23/19 - Copel Distribuição launches &l..
PU
10/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Acquisition of Participation
PU
10/08[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 08-10-19
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 334 M
EBIT 2019 2 811 M
Net income 2019 1 593 M
Debt 2019 9 103 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 9,20x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 14 302 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,85  BRL
Last Close Price 53,27  BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL74.50%3 608
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.36.28%116 109
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 308
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.58%69 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.60%67 989
IBERDROLA31.32%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group