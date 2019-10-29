Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 27/19 - Copel launches new Voluntary Redundancy Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 27/19

Copel launches new Voluntary Redundancy Program

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has launched today a new Voluntary Redundancy Program.

With severance pay estimated at R$85 million, the Program is targeted at employees who meet the requirements of at least 55 years of age and 25 years of Copel, who may join the Program from November 1 to 15, 2019. Currently, 492 employees meet the requirements, representing a potential reduction of R$142.1 million in annual costs as from 2020.

If the estimated budget is not fully met, a new phase will be launched, between November 16 and 30, 2019, enabling other Company employees to join the Program until the top limit of the estimated severance pay amount is reached.

Phase

Period

Description

Phase 1

11/01/2019 - 11/15/2019

Membership period for employees aged 55 and 25 years old

Phase 2

11/16/2019 - 11/30/2019

Membership period for other employees, based on ranking based on phase 1 criteria, limited to

the general program budget

The launch of this Program is in line with the commitment made by the Company to reduce manageable costs and improve operational efficiency at the Copel Group.

Curitiba, October 29, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08:47pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 27/19 - Copel launches new Voluntary R..
PU
06:47pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortizatio..
PU
09:47aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 3Q19 Conference Call Invitation
PU
08:37a[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 29-10-19
PU
08:37aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 3Q19 Conference Call
PU
10/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 26/19 - Copel achieves top score in B3..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 25/19 - Copel Distribuição's Grid Mark..
PU
10/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
10/18COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 24/19 - Copel wins auction for the con..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 439 M
EBIT 2019 2 801 M
Net income 2019 1 583 M
Debt 2019 9 259 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 9,27x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 14 371 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,40  BRL
Last Close Price 53,25  BRL
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL74.50%3 569
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.18%113 997
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.04%68 561
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.81%66 846
IBERDROLA30.84%64 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group