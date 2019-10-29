Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 27/19 - Copel launches new Voluntary Redundancy Program

Notice to the Market - 27/19

Copel launches new Voluntary Redundancy Program

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has launched today a new Voluntary Redundancy Program.

With severance pay estimated at R$85 million, the Program is targeted at employees who meet the requirements of at least 55 years of age and 25 years of Copel, who may join the Program from November 1 to 15, 2019. Currently, 492 employees meet the requirements, representing a potential reduction of R$142.1 million in annual costs as from 2020.

If the estimated budget is not fully met, a new phase will be launched, between November 16 and 30, 2019, enabling other Company employees to join the Program until the top limit of the estimated severance pay amount is reached.

Phase Period Description Phase 1 11/01/2019 - 11/15/2019 Membership period for employees aged 55 and 25 years old Phase 2 11/16/2019 - 11/30/2019 Membership period for other employees, based on ranking based on phase 1 criteria, limited to the general program budget

The launch of this Program is in line with the commitment made by the Company to reduce manageable costs and improve operational efficiency at the Copel Group.

Curitiba, October 29, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

