Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : IR 31/19 - Copel remains in the ISE – B3 portfolio

11/29/2019 | 04:23pm EST

Notice to the Market - IR 31/19

Copel remains in the ISE - B3 portfolio

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it will continue to be a component of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) in 2020, which reflects the Company's permanent commitment to sustainability, based on economic efficiency, environmental balance, social justice and corporate governance.

The 15th portfolio of the Corporate Sustainability Index, effective from January 6, 2020 to January 1, 2021, will consist of shares of 30 companies, totaling a market value of R$ 1.64 trillion, the equivalent of 38% of the total traded on B3 - São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Curitiba, November 29, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 21:22:05 UTC
