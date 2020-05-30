Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : MF 04/20 - Copel Telecomunicações – consent of the National Electrical Energy Agency (Aneel)and Approval of the Continuity of Studies of Potential Disinvestment of Copel Telecommunications

Relevant Fact - 04/20

Copel Telecomunicações - consent of the National Electrical Energy Agency (Aneel)and Approval of the Continuity of Studies of Potential Disinvestment of Copel Telecommunications

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells energy, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), and with reference to the Notices to the Market 10/19 and 17/19, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the National Electrical Energy Agency ("Aneel"), in a meeting held on May 12, 2020, granted the prior consent for the execution of asset swap and service provision agreements between Copel Telecomunicações S.A - Copel Telecom and the other companies of the Copel Group, as part of the process of potential disinvestment of 100% (one hundred percent) of the Company's interest in Copel Telecom ("Potential Operation for Disinvestment").

Additionally, the Company also informs that its Board of Directors, in its 194th Extraordinary Meeting, held on May 14, 2020, approved the continuity of the studies prepared by the Company and its financial and legal advisors, as well as the carrying out of a public consultation and the disclosure of a teaser with additional details.

The approval of the disinvestment is subject to the future and specific approval of the Board of Directors, after the analysis of the conclusion of the studies prepared by the Company and the contributions of the referred consultation and also based on the updated market situation, considering the impacts of Covid-19.

The Company will keep the market informed about the progress of the process for the Potential Operation of Disinvestment.

Curitiba, May 14, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

