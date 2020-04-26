Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Manual 65th Annual General Meeting 0 04/26/2020 | 08:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION Shareholders' Meetings 65th Annual General Meeting April, 28, 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS I. Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors ......................................................... 4 II. Guidance for Participation in the General Shareholders' Meeting ....................................... 4 Attending Shareholder............................................................................................................. 4 Shareholder Represented by Proxy ........................................................................................ 4 Holders of ADRs ....................................................................................................................... 4 Ballot Paper .............................................................................................................................. 5 III. Call Notice................................................................................................................................. 6 IV.Information on the matters to be examined and discussed at the 65th Annual General Meeting...................................................................................................................................... 7 Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, Balance Sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019 ...................................................................... 7 Resolution on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation on net income for fiscal year 2019 - including profit-sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' payment.................................................................................... 8 Establishment of the compensation of the Management, members of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020 .................................... 12 Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976. Annexes (only in Portuguese) Enclosure I - Item 13 of the Reference Form Manual for participation in General Meetings 2/14 Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dear Shareholder:

It is with immense pleasure that I present to you this Manual for Participation in General Shareholders' Meetings of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel, with general guidance for an effective participation and exercise of the vote.

This manual has been prepared based on Copel's Corporate Governance policy, which is founded on transparency and equity.

The manual aims to present, in a clear and brief way, the information related to the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting, seeking thereby to contribute for the understanding of the proposals for resolution and to encourage the participation of shareholders in the events of the annual corporate agenda of the Company.

Copel's 65th Annual General meeting (AGM) was called for April 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Rua Coronel Dulcídio 800, in the city of Curitiba.

The matters to be presented in the AGM for resolution of shareholders are described in the Call Notice and in this manual as well as the types of shares granting the right to vote on each item of the agenda. Given the current number of Company shareholders, this manual seeks to encourage and enable participation in the General Meeting.

The CEO, one representative of the Supervisory Board and one representative of the independent auditors will attend the Annual General Meeting, who will be able to provide further clarification required on any matter included in the agenda.

Your participation is very important, considering that issues relevant to the Company and its shareholders are dealt with in the General Shareholders' Meetings.

Yours sincerely,

MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI Chairman of the Board of Directors Manual for participation in General Meetings 3/14 Guidance for Participation in the Joint General Meeting

Copel's shareholders may take part in the General Meeting by attending the meeting at the Company's headquarters and voting, by appointing a proxy to represent them, or through distance voting, as described below.

Attending Shareholder

The shareholder wishing to take part in the Extraordinary General Meeting shall arrive a few minutes before the time indicated in the Call Notice and bear the following documents: Identity card (RG), Alien's Identity Card (RNE), Brazilian Driver's License (CNH) or an accreditation card issued by an official professional organization; and

Proof as Company shareholder issued by a depositary financial institution or a custodian agent or through the shareholding position issued by Copel. Shareholder Represented by Proxy The shareholder who is not able to attend the meeting and wishes to take part in the Extraordinary General Meeting may appoint a proxy with powers to represent him/her. Pursuant to Article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporate Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, the proxy shall be a shareholder, lawyer or manager of the Company or of a financial institution/investment fund. The proxy shall have been appointed not more than one year before the date of the Annual General Meeting. The documents required are the following: Power of attorney with special powers for representation at Copel's General Meeting, bearing a notarized signature of the grantee (shareholder);

Bylaws or Article of Incorporation and the instrument of election/appointment of the managers in the event of the grantee being a legal entity; and

Proof of ownership of the shares issued by the Company, conferred by the depositary financial institution and/or custodian. Note: the documents mentioned above shall be forwarded to Copel's headquarters, Diretoria de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores, Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia, at Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800 - 3º andar, preferably 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Holders of ADRs The financial depositary institution of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the United States, The Bank of New York Mellon, will send the powers of attorney to the holders of ADRs, so that they exercise their voting right at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The participation shall take place through Banco Itaú, representative of The Bank of New York Mellon in Brazil. Should there be any doubt concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting procedures and deadlines, please contact the Shareholders and Custody Department (Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia) at the telephone number (55 41) 3331-4269 or through the e-mail address acionistas@copel.com. Manual for participation in General Meetings 4/14 Ballot Paper In compliance with CVM's Rule no. 481/2009 and its alterations, and with a view to promoting and facilitating the shareholders' participation in Copel's General Meetings, the Company will provide a distance voting ballot paper for the shareholder to exercise his/her voting right at a distance through his/her corresponding custody agents or directly to the Company, as described below. The shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance shall i. fill in and send the ballot paper directly to the Company or ii. send instructions to qualified service providers on how to fill in the ballot paper, as follows: Exercising voting right through qualified service providers : the shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance shall send instructions on his/her vote to his/her custody agents in accordance with the rules set by them, who, in turn, will send the shareholder's assent and dissent to the resolutions of the General Meetings to [B]³ Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Central Securities Depository. The shareholder shall first maintain contact with his/her corresponding custody agents and verify their established procedures for filling in the ballot form as well as the necessary information and documents required by them.

: the shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance shall send instructions on his/her vote to his/her custody agents in accordance with the rules set by them, who, in turn, will send the shareholder's assent and dissent to the resolutions of the General Meetings to [B]³ Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Central Securities Depository. The shareholder shall first maintain contact with his/her corresponding custody agents and verify their established procedures for filling in the ballot form as well as the necessary information and documents required by them. Delivering the ballot paper directly to the Company: the shareholder who is willing to exercise his/her voting right at a distance may do so by delivering the completed ballot paper accompanied by the following documents directly to Copel's head office (Diretoria de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores - Departamento de Acionistas e Custódia; Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba - PR): i. a printed copy of the completed ballot paper, duly initialledand signed; ii. a notarized copy of: (a) individual taxpayers: the shareholder's identity card with a photo (RG); (b) corporate taxpayers: the updated copy of the Company's Bylaws or of the Consolidated Articles of Incorporation and of the corporate documents granting legal representation of the shareholder concerned (together with a copy of his/her identity card with a photo); (c) investment funds: the updated consolidated Investment Fund Regulation, the Bylaws or Article of Incorporation and proof of powers for representation; and the identity card with a photo of the legal representative of the investment fund concerned. Manual for participation in General Meetings 5/14 Call Notice

The Shareholders of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on April, 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Company's head office located at Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800, Curitiba, to decide on the following agenda:

65th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, Balance Sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019; To decide on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 - including profit sharing payment

- and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' earnings, in the gross amount of

R$643,000,000.00 , in the form of interest on equity, as a substitute for dividends - whose payment shall occur during the fiscal year, in compliance with § 3 of Article 205 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: distributed at R$2.24235 per common share (ON), R$3.94657 per class A preferred share (PNA), and R$2.46692 per class B preferred share (PNB); Establishment of the compensation of the Management members, of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020; Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976. Notes: a) Documents referring to the matters to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting, in addition to the Manual for Attendance in Meetings, are available for shareholders' consultation at the Company's headquarters as well as on its website (ri.copel.com); b) The Company's shareholder shall take part in the Annual General Meeting by attending it and casting his/her vote on the meeting's agenda items; by appointing a proxy with powers to represent him/her or through a ballot paper for the exercise of his/her voting right at a distance; and c) Powers-of- attorney for the Annual General Meeting shall be filed at the Company's head office, at the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Office, at the Shareholders and Custody Department of the Chief Financial and Investors' Relations Office, at Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, 3º andar, Curitiba, at least forty-eight hours prior to the meeting. Curitiba, March 27, 2020 MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI Chairman of the Board of Directors Publication This Call Notice will be published, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law, in the Official Gazette of the State of Paraná and in the newspaper Folha de Londrina as from March 30, 2020, being also available on the Company's website (ir.copel.com). Manual for participation in General Meetings 6/14 IV. Information on the matters to be examined and discussed at the 65th Annual General Meeting Below the Company's Management presents some clarifications related to each item for resolution at the Annual General Meeting for the exercise of a conscious vote: 1. Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, Balance Sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019

Clarifications

The Management accounts are presented through the Annual Management Report and the Financial Statements prepared by Copel's Board of Executive Officers.

The Annual Management Report presents information on the macroeconomic scenario and the Company's financial performance and operations, with comments on the main accounts of the statement of income for the year, in addition to information related to employees, social responsibility, the capital markets, corporate governance, among others.

On the other hand, the Financial Statements express the Company's economic situation and equity changes in the fiscal year. By analyzing the Financial Statements, it is possible to assess the equity situation, liquidity indexes, profitability level and the degree of indebtedness of the Company.

It is worth mentioning that the Company's financial statements have been prepared pursuant to the accounting practices adopted in Brazil which include those set forth by the Brazilian corporate laws, the pronouncements, guidance and interpretations issued by the Brazilian Accounting Practice Committee (CPC), approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission

(CVM) and the Federal Accounting Council (CFC). Copel's Financial Statements mainly consolidate electric power companies and, accordingly, are presented in compliance with the recommendations of the specific legislation applied to the electric power public utility concessionaires.

The Annual Report and the Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Executive Officers, the Statutory Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. In addition, the Supervisory Board issued an opinion on them, and they were deemed adequate for submission to the shareholders.

Furthermore, the Company's Financial Statements were audited and received a favorable opinion by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, the Company's independent auditors.

The analysis of the Statutory Audit Committee and the opinions of the Supervisory Board and of the External Audit are attached to the Financial Statements.

Availability of Information

The Annual Report and the Financial Statements will be published in the Official Gazette of the State of Paraná, in the newspaper Folha de Londrina on April 17, 2020, pursuant to the applicable laws, being also available at the Company's headquarters, at [B]³ Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, and on Copel's website (ir.copel.com). Manual for participation in General Meetings 7/14 Voting right In this item of the agenda, only holders of common shares are entitled to vote. Ordinary resolutions 1. Analysis, discussion and voting on the Annual Management Report, balance sheet and other financial statements for fiscal year 2019: For [ ] Against [ ] Abstain from voting [ ] 2. To decide on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 - including profit sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' earnings, in the gross amount of R$643,000,000.00, in the form of interest on equity, as a substitute for dividends - whose payment shall occur during the fiscal year, in compliance with § 3 of Article 205 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: distributed at R$2.24235 per common share (ON), R$3.94657 per class A preferred share (PNA), and R$2.46692 per class B preferred share (PNB); Clarifications The allocation of net income consists in determining the portions of net income to be appropriated to the legal and statutory revenue reserves, or to be distributed. For the fiscal year 2019, the amount of said distribution is equivalent to 32.86% (gross percentage) and to 29.97 (net percentage) of the net adjusted income, based on annual proposals from the Board of Executive Officers and the Board of Directors of the Company. Allocation Appropriation From the net income for the fiscal year 2019, calculated in accordance with the Brazilian Corporation Law, in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 (one billion, nine hundred and eighty-nine million, nine hundred and forty-six thousand, three hundred and seventeen reais and thirty-nine cents), the Board of Executive Officers proposes the following appropriations: R$99,497,315.87 (ninety-nine million, four hundred and ninety-seven thousand, three hundred and fifteen reais and eighty-seven cents), equivalent to 5% of the net income, to create the Legal Reserve , in accordance with Article 193 of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and with Article 72, paragraph 2, item II, of the Company's Bylaws; R$643,000,000.00 (six hundred and forty-three million reais) to pay for interest on shareholders' equity , in replacement of dividends, in compliance with article 202 of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 - the Brazilian Corporation Law; article 9, paragraph 7, of Law no. 9,249, of December 26, 1995, and article 73, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws, which were declared by the management bodies on December 5, 2019; Pursuant to the provisions set forth by the law and the Company's Bylaws, shareholders have the right to receive the dividends on capital in a sum not lower than 25% of the adjusted net income of the fiscal year, which is calculated based on the net income less the allocation to the legal reserve. Nevertheless, this calculation basis is added by the realization of equity valuation adjustments, which is addressed by item 28 of ICPC no. 10, Manual for participation in General Meetings 8/14 so as to offset the negative impacts of the result of the financial year, caused by higher expenses with depreciation, resulting from the adoption of accounting standards established by it, as well as by the CPC Accounting Standard no. 27 - Fixed Assets - which in 2019 amounted to net value of (net of income tax and social contribution) R$66,225,406.01 (sixty-six million, two hundred and twenty-five thousand, four hundred and six reais and one cent). This procedure reflects the Company's policy for remuneration of shareholders, proposed by the 1943rd Board of Executive Officers' Meeting held on March 21, 2011, ratified by the 132nd Annual Board of Directors' Meeting held on March 23, 2011, and approved by the 56th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2011. Therefore, this policy will be adopted during the realization of the equity valuation adjustments reserve. For the fiscal year 2019, the amounts of the calculation basis and of the compulsory minimum dividends are, respectively, R$1,956,674,407.53 (one billion, nine hundred and fifty-six million, six hundred and seventy-four thousand, four hundred and seven reais and fifty-three cents) and R$489,168,601.88 (four hundred and eighty-nine million, one hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and one reais and eighty-eight cents). Resolution 683, as of August 30, 2012, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), approved and made the application of the Technical Pronouncement CPC no. 08 (R1), issued by the Brazilian Accounting Practice Committee (CPC), compulsory for publicly-held companies, the content of which sets out the rules for accounting for the proposal to pay dividends. . According to the aforementioned legal basis, the proposed payment of interest on shareholders' equity can only be allotted to the minimum mandatory dividends, by the net value of income tax withheld at source, which is levied at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent) on this type of income. No such deduction occurs, however, from the amount of interest on shareholders' equity distributed to exempt shareholders. The value of income tax withheld at source on the remaining shareholders' interest, subject to taxation, amounted to R$56,584,907.38 (fifty-six million, five hundred and eighty-four thousand, nine hundred and seven reais and thirty-eight cents), resulting in the effective rate of 8.80% (eight and eighty hundredths per cent) for the 2019 fiscal year. Thus, the proposition for the payment of interest on shareholders' equity in the gross amount of R$643,000,000.00 (six hundred and forty-three million reais) is equivalent to a net payment of R$586,415,092.62 (five hundred and eighty-six million, four hundred and fifteen thousand, ninety-two reais and sixty-two cents). As previously stated, for the fiscal year 2019, the amount of the compulsory minimum dividends is R$489,168,601.88 (four hundred and eighty-nine million, one hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and one reais and eighty-eight cents). Therefore, the total net remuneration proposed is higher than the minimum compulsory dividends. This increase corresponds to R$97,246,490.74 (ninety-seven million, two hundred and forty-six thousand, four hundred and ninety reais and seventy-four cents). As established in items 10, 11 and 24 of the Technical Pronouncement CPC no. 08 (R1) - Accounting for Proposed Dividend Payment -, issued by the Brazilian Accounting Practice Committee (CPC), combined with item III of Resolution 683, as of August 30, 2012, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the portion of the proposed remuneration in excess of the minimum compulsory dividend, as mentioned earlier, which is R$97,246,490.74 (ninety-seven million, two hundred and forty-six thousand, four hundred and ninety reais and seventy-four cents), should be kept in reserve in shareholders' equity, appearing in the financial statements under the item "proposed additional dividend". However, for calculation purposes, interest on equity was declared based on the projected corporate income for fiscal year 2019. In compliance with the Company's ByLaws, the results obtained up to June 30, 2019 in the amount of R$847,318,634.74 Manual for participation in General Meetings 9/14 (eight hundred and forty-seven million, three hundred and eighteen thousand, six hundred and thirty-four reais and seventy-four cents) were observed as limiting factors. Also, in compliance with the tax limits established by Law no. 9,249 of December 26, 1995, the variation of the Long-Term Interest Rate (TJLP) on the Company's Equity was observed. Such facts characterize the distribution of "intermediate dividends", which obtained a favorable vote from Copel's Executive Board in its 2383rd meeting, held on December 2, 2019, and the recommendation for approval by the members of the Statutory Audit Committee in its 204th meeting, held on December 4, 2019, having them been ratified in the 197th Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors on December 5, 2019, in compliance with its duties established in Article 27, item XII, of the Company's ByLaws. In this case, according to items 12 and 18 of the Technical Pronouncement CPC no. 08 (R1) - Accounting for Proposed Dividend Payment -, issued by the Brazilian Accounting Practice Committee (CPC), already mentioned, the management's resolution is final and not subject to the shareholders' appreciation. as the statutory provision is equivalent to the approval of the Shareholders's Meeting, without prejudice to subsequent ratification by the Annual General Meeting. Thus, the value of interest on equity will be maintained in full under "dividends payable" under current liabilities. c) R$1,313,674,407.53 (one billion, three hundred and thirteen million, six hundred and seventy-four thousand, four hundred and seven reais and fifty-three cents), corresponding to profit retention reserve, aiming to ensure the Company's investment program, pursuant to Article 196 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, of December 15, 1976, and article 72, paragraph 2, item IV, of the Company's Bylaws;

The amount of the profit retention reserve corresponds to the balance of net income for the year (after legal reserve, interest on equity and dividends) and to the realization of equity valuation adjustments and was calculated according to item 28 of ICPC no. 10 and to the Technical Pronouncement CPC no. 27.

The following shows the changes that occurred in the "retained earnings" item, including the allocations proposed herein:

Changes in equity: Net income for fiscal year 2019: R$1,989,946,317.39; ( - ) Legal Reserve (5% of the net income of the year) R$99,497,315.87 = adjusted net income: R$1,890,449,001.52; ( + ) Equity valuation adjustments - net of tax: R$66,225,406.01 = Calculation basis for allocation of compulsory minimum dividends: R$1,956,674,407.53; ( - ) Interest on shareholders' equity - gross amount R$643,000,000.00; ( - ) Profit retention reserve: R$1,313,674,407.53.

The Company's financial statements of 2019 reflect the accounting recordings of the specific allocations earlier presented, based on the assumption of their approval by the 65th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, as established in paragraph 3 of article 176 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976.

Payment of profit sharing and productivity incentives:

Federal Law no. 10,101, as of December 19, 2000, State Law no. 16,560/2010, as of August 9, 2010, and State Decree no. 1978, as of December 20, 2007, regulate profit sharing as a tool to integrate capital and labor and stimulate productivity, pursuant to Article 7, item XI, of the Brazilian Constitution. In compliance with the above-mentioned law, the Board of Executive Officers proposes the provision, as profit sharing , of R$146,603,773.16 (one hundred and forty-six million, six hundred and three thousand, seven hundred and seventy-three reais and sixteen cents) to be paid to the Company's employees by the Holding Company and the wholly-owned subsidiaries. This amount is Manual for participation in General Meetings 10/14 recorded in the 2019 Financial Statements under the "Personnel expenses" line, pursuant to item 26.2 of CVM/SNC/SEP Letter no. 1 of February 14, 2007. Management's Opinion The Management of the Company considers that the propositions addressed herein are in compliance with the laws in force and the Bylaws and they fulfill the interests of the Company. For this reason, said propositions should be fully approved by the General Meeting. Approvals This matter was submitted to the analysis and approval of the Board of Executive Officers at its 2397th meeting held on March 24, 2020; of the Board of Directors at its 192nd extraordinary meeting held on March 25, 2020; and of the Statutory Audit Committee at its 210th meeting held on March 25, 2020; having also received a favorable opinion from the Supervisory Board in its 436th meeting held on March 25, 2020. Supervisory Board Report The undersigned members of the Supervisory Board of Companhia Paranaense de Energia Copel, within their legal and statutory duties and responsibilities, examined the Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2019, which comprise the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 and the respective financial statements, statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ending on the above-mentioned date, as well as the related explanatory notes and the Board of Directors' proposal for the allocation of net income for the fiscal year 2019. The drafts were received and analyzed individually by the members of the Supervisory Board and previously discussed with the Management. Based on the work developed throughout the year and the analysis carried out by this Board, on the clarifications on internal controls provided by the Company's Management and the Independent Auditors, and also considering the Auditor's Report issued without reservations by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes on the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements, the members of the Supervisory Board state that they are not aware of any fact or evidence that is not reflected in the referred Financial Statements and they believe that said Statements are in a position to be referred to deliberation by the Shareholders' General Meeting. Curitiba, March 25, 2020. (a) DEMETRIUS NICHELE MACEI - Chairman, HARRY FRANÇÓIA JÚNIOR, JOSÉ PAULO

DA SILVA FILHO, LETÍCIA PEDERCINI ISSA MAIA, ROBERTO LAMB. Voting right In this item of the agenda, only holders of common shares are entitled to vote. Manual for participation in General Meetings 11/14 Ordinary resolutions 2. To decide on the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation of the net income for the fiscal year 2019 in the amount of R$1,989,946,317.39 - including profit sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' earnings, in the gross amount of R$643,000,000.00, in the form of interest on equity, as a substitute for dividends - whose payment shall occur during the fiscal year, in compliance with § 3 of Article 205 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, as follows: distributed at R$2.24235 per common share (ON), R$3.94657 per class A preferred share (PNA), and R$2.46692 per class B preferred share (PNB); For [ ] Against [ ] Abstain from voting [ ] 3.Establishment of the compensation of the Management members, of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020



Clarifications

According to Article 152 of the Brazilian Corporation Law no. 6,404/1976, the Shareholders' Meeting shall determine the annual compensation of the members of the Company's Management and Supervisory Board. Following the same procedures used in previous years, the policy takes into consideration the compensation of the previous fiscal year, without any increase.

The goal of this policy is to reward the Company's Chief Officers for results obtained in the fiscal year and for the achievement of goals set forth in the Company's strategic plan.

The compensation paid to the Company's Chief Officers and members of the Board of

Directors and of the Supervisory Board is the sole responsibility of Copel's wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies or direct and indirect controlled companies. There is no remuneration or benefit linked to the occurrence of any corporate even such as the sale of the shareholding control of the Company.

In 2020, so as to fully comply with item 1 of Article 12 of CVM's Rule no. 481/2009, the Company's majority shareholder has proposed the annual compensation limit, including charges, of up to R$13,002,528.27, as follows: the compensation paid to the Company's Chief Officers shall be the same one paid in the previous fiscal year; for each member of the Board of Directors, the compensation paid shall be of fifteen percent (15%) of the monthly compensation that, on average, is assigned to the Chief Executive Officer, including the extra 13th salary paid annually and calculated proportionally over the previous 12 months. The chairman of the Board of Directors shall be granted a monthly bonus equivalent to 50% of the monthly compensation paid to the members of the Statutory Audit Committee; for each member of the Supervisory Board the monthly compensation paid shall be of fifteen percent (15%) of the monthly compensation that, on average, is assigned to the

Manual for participation in General Meetings 12/14 Chief Executive Officer, including the extra 13th salary paid annually and calculated proportionally over the previous 12 months; for each member of the Statutory Audit Committee the monthly compensation paid shall be equivalent to the monthly compensation paid to the members of the Supervisory Board. A bonus of R$5,000.00 is also paid; for each member of the Nomination and Evaluation Committee the monthly compensation paid shall be equivalent to 8.5% (eight point five per cent) of the monthly compensation paid to the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Thus, from the annual compensation limit as stated above, up to R$9,876,902.86 (inclusive of social charges from the National Social Security Institute - INSS, the Indemnity Fund for Employees - FGTS, the Company's own pension plan and health care assistance) shall be proposed as global annual compensation for the Executive Officers; up to R$642,280.19 (inclusive of social charges from the INSS) as global annual compensation for the Board of Directors; up to R$839,560.12 (inclusive of social charges from the INSS) as global annual compensation for the Supervisory Board; up to R$1,195,375.58 (inclusive of social charges from the INSS) as global annual compensation for the members of the Statutory Audit Committee; up to R$448,409.52 (inclusive of social charges from the INSS), as global annual compensation for the members of the Nomination and Evaluation Committee. Annex I - item 13 of CVM's Reference Form Voting right In this item of the agenda, only holders of common shares are entitled to vote. Ordinary resolutions 3. Establishment of the compensation of the Management members, of the Supervisory Board and members of Statutory Committees for fiscal year 2020 For [ ] Against [ ] Abstain from voting [ ] 4. Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976.

The newspaper selection process for corporate publications as required by Article. 289 of Federal Law no. 6.404/1976 is in progress. Thus, the Company proposes that the matter be referred to the Extraordinary General Meeting for consideration at a date to be determined.

Such proposal must be authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2020, as already defined in the Extraordinary General Meeting, and later ratified by the general meeting of shareholders in 2021.

Until the General Shareholders' Meeting is held to deliberate on the matter corporate publications required by the Federal Law no. 6.404/1976 shall be made in the Official Gazette of the State of Paraná and in the Folha de Londrina newspaper.

Voting right

In this item of the agenda, only holders of common shares are entitled to vote. Manual for participation in General Meetings 13/14 Ordinary resolutions 4. Information on corporate publications required by Federal Law no. 6,404/1976 For [ ] Against [ ] Abstain from voting [ ] Manual for participation in General Meetings 14/14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 00:07:05 UTC 0 Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN 08:08p COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Call Notice 65th Annual General Meeting PU 08:08p COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Manual 65th Annual General Meeting PU 08:08p COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Ballot Paper 65th Annual General Meeting PU 08:08p COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Proposal 65th Annual General Meeting PU 03/27 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 03/27 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : 4Q19 Results Presentation PU 03/25 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 192nd Extraordinary Board .. PU 03/20 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : annual earnings release 03/17 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 200th Board of Directors' .. PU 03/17 COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa.. PU