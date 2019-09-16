Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment - Copel GeT

09/16/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

COPE

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão, paid interest on setember 15, 2019, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 5th Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company

Issuance

Series

Asset

Outstanding

Event

Unit price

Debentures

Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A.

5th

Unique

CPGT15

290,000

Interest

R$ 39.26925173

Curitiba, Setember 16, 2019.

Ana Letícia Feller

Director of Business Management as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:41:04 UTC
