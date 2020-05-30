Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holding - Amortization of Principal and Interest - Copel GeT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão, paid on May 15, 2020, the amortization of principal and interest, referring to the last installment, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 1st Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. 1st Unique CPGT11 100,000 Amortization R$ 3,333.3400000 Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. 1st Unique CPGT11 100,000 Interest R$ 191.80708361

Curitiba, May 18, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer