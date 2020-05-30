Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Payment - Copel Dis

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Distribuição paid interest on May 15, 2020, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 5th Issuance of Simple Debentures 1st and 2nd series, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Copel Distribuição S.A. 5th 1st CPLD15 500,000 Interest R$ 19.27606518 Copel Distribuição S.A. 5th 2nd CPLD25 350,000 Interest R$ 25.21458100

Curitiba, May 18, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer