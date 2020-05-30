Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Payment - Copel Telecom

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general, that its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A. paid on May 15, 2020, interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures referring to the 3rd Issue of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Copel Telecomunicações S/A 3rd Unique CTEL13 210 Interest R$ 23,269.920000

Curitiba, May 15, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer