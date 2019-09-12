Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Election of Sitting and Alternate members for the Company´s Supervisory Board

0
09/12/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No.1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to Article 21-L, paragraph 3, of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009, that an Extraordinary General Meeting - EGM is scheduled for November 7, 2019, to resolve on the following matters, among other business: (i) the election, by a separate vote of non-controllingshareholders holding common shares, of an alternate member for the Company's Supervisory Board, as a result of the resignation of Ms. Vanessa C. Lopes, to serve for the remainder of the term of office; (ii) the election, by the controlling shareholder, with a majority vote of shareholders holding common shares, of an alternate member for the Company's Supervisory Board, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Adrian da Hora, to serve for the remainder of the term of office; and (iii) the election, by the controlling shareholder, with a majority vote of shareholders holding common shares, of a sitting member for the Company's Supervisory Board, as a result of the resignation of Mr. Nilso Sguarezi, to serve for the remainder of the term of office.

In view of the foregoing, and in accordance with Article 21-L, paragraph 1, of the above mentioned instruction, COPEL informs that candidates' names may be sent up to 25 days prior to the EGM for inclusion in the Distance Voting Ballot Paper, subject to the shareholding percentages provided for in Appendix 21-L-I.

Additional information and guidelines concerning the EGM shall be provided in the Meeting Notice, in the Management Proposal, in the Manual for Participation in General Meetings and in the Distance Voting Ballot Paper, which shall be filed up to 30 days prior to the EGM.

Should the Extraordinary General Meeting be rescheduled, such change shall be announced in due course, in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Curitiba, September 13, 2019

Ana Letícia Feller

Acting Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 23:01:05 UTC
