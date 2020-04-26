Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Proposal 65th Annual General Meeting

PROPOSAL FROM THE EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR THE 65TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL submits to the appreciation of its shareholders, the Management Proposal on the matters that will be resolved at the 65th Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on April 28, 2020, under the terms proposed below:

1. Destination of Net Profit verified in the Exercise of 2019 and payment of participation referring to the integration between capital and work and incentive to productivity

To resolve on this matter, shareholders are provided with: (a) this Proposal for the allocation of the results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Annex I); and (b) complementary information pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, annex 9-1-II (annex II)

2. Management Report, the Company's Financial Statements, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Supervisory Board Report for the year ended December 31, 2019

To resolve on this item, we inform you that: (i) the Management Report; (ii) the Financial Statements; and (iv) the Independent Auditors' Opinion, related to the year of 2019, were made available to shareholders, at the Company's headquarters and on the website (ri.copel.com) on March 25, 2019.

In relation to this matter, the present proposal presents (a) the Supervisory Board Opinion on the Annual Management Report and the Financial Statements, on the Executive Board's Proposal for the allocation of Net Income for the Year of 2019 (Annex III) and ( b) the Management's Comments on the Company's financial situation, pursuant to item 10 of the Reference Form provided for in CVM Instruction 480/2009 (Annex IV).

3. Establishment of the global amount of the remuneration of the administrators and the Supervisory Board in accordance with item 13 of annex 24 of CVM Instruction 480/2009.

According to Annex V to this Proposal, the annual remuneration of the Directors, in the total amount of R$ 13,002,528.27 (thirteen million, two thousand, five hundred and twenty-eight reais and twenty-seven cents), is available under the terms of item 13 of the Reference Form provided in Annex A of CVM Instruction No. 552/14, which amended Annex 24 of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009

All information and documents referred to in this Proposal and provided for in articles 9, and 12, of CVM Instruction No. 481, December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481/2009"), are available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters , on its website (ri.copel.com) and on the website of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), as well as included in the Annexes to this Proposal.