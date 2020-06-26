Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Report of foreign issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:49am EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

ENERGY CO OF PARANA

Form: 6-K

Date Filed: 2020-06-26

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1041792

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June, 2020 Commission File Number 1-14668

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Energy Company of Paraná

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Coronel Dulcídio, 800 80420-170 Curitiba, Paraná Federative Republic of Brazil +55 (41) 3331-4011

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.Form 20-F ___X___

Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

Notice to the Market - 17/20

Tariff adjustment - Copel Distribuição

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction no. 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel) authorized, in its 22nd Ordinary Public Meeting of 2020 held today, an average tariff adjustment of 0.41% for consumers served by Copel Distribuição.

The adjustment already considers the impact of the so-called "Covid Account", created by Decree no. 10,350/2020 and regulated by Aneel, through Normative Resolution no. 885/2020.

Pursuant to the Normative Resolution mentioned above, and in response to Aneel's Official Letter no. 143/2020, Copel Distribuição has requested R$ 536,358,882.18(five hundred and thirty-six million, three hundred and fifty-eight thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two reais and eighteen cents) in funding from the Covid Account. The amount is below the limit established for Copel Distribuição, according to Appendix II of said resolution. The resources will be provided to power distributors under the coordination of the Chamber of Electric Energy Commercialization ("CCEE").

Tariff Adjustment Composition

Considering all consumers, the average perceived effect will be 0.41%, composed of the following items:

Item

Adjustment Composition (%)

Adjustment of Portion B 0.79

Adjustment of Portion A 7.82

Inclusion of Financial Components 1.81

Withdrawal of Financial Components from the Previous Tariff Adjustment Process -10.01

Average Effect

0.41

Portion B, which includes operating costs, annual fees, remuneration and depreciation, represented 0.79% of the tariff adjustment composition, and reflects mainly the adjustment by the IPCA (Brazilian Consumer Price Index) for the period (1.88%) in addition to the positive effect of 1.26% of the "X Factor".

Portion A, which includes charges, transport and power costs, represented a 7.82% rise in the tariff adjustment composition, particularly due to increased costs of energy supplied by Itaipu, which were impacted by the dollar exchange rate rise.

Consequently, tariffs will be reduced by 0,95% for residential consumers; by 0.83% for low-tension commercial consumers; and by 0.93% for public lighting. The tariff for clients served at high tension will rise by 1.13%. The adjustment will be applied in full to Copel Distribuição's tariffs retroactively to June 24, 2019.

Curitiba, June 25, 2020.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 41 3331-4011

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date June 25, 2020

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

By:

/S/ Daniel Pimentel Slaviero

Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08:49aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Report of foreign issuer
PU
08:34aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Fore..
PU
06/18COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 203rd Board of Directors' ..
PU
06/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Pa..
PU
06/03COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Nordex SE - Nordex Group posts Brazil ord..
AQ
05/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Pa..
PU
05/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holding - Amortizatio..
PU
05/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : MF 04/20 - Copel Telecomunicações –..
PU
05/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 09/20 - Support to Fight the Covid-19 ..
PU
05/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to the Market - PNA-PNB
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 361 M 2 866 M 2 866 M
Net income 2020 1 851 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2020 7 403 M 1 381 M 1 381 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 16 813 M 3 144 M 3 137 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 231
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 66,48 BRL
Last Close Price 61,98 BRL
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-10.26%3 144
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.24%117 057
ENEL S.P.A.8.36%87 425
IBERDROLA10.13%72 951
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.03%68 097
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.89%58 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group