COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Share Conversion

08/12/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

COPE

2 0 1 9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 76.483.817/0001-20

Publicly Held Company

CVM Registration: 1431-1

SEC Registration (CUSIP) 20441B407 - Class B Preferred Shares

SEC Registration (CUSIP) 20441B308 - Common Shares

LATIBEX Registration 29922 - Class B Preferred Shares

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits and distributes power, with shares listed on the B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), informs its shareholders and the market that, were converted at the request of shareholders, 1,280 (one thousand two hundred and eighty) preferred shares class A (PNA) in preferred shares class B (PNB), according to the prerogative in paragraph seven, item one, article five of the Company's Bylaws.

Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws will thus be worded as follows:

Underwritten paid up capital is R$10,800,000,000.00 (ten billion, eight hundred million reais), represented by 273,655,375 (two hundred and seventy-three million, six hundred and fifty-five thousand and three hundred and seventy-five) shares, with no par value, composed of 145,031,080 (one hundred and forty-five million, thirty-one thousand and eighty) ordinary shares, and 128,624,295 (one hundred and twenty-eight million, six hundred and twenty-four thousand and two hundred and ninety-five) preferred shares, of which 327,347 (three hundred and twenty-seven thousand, three hundred and forty-seven) shares are class "A" shares and 128,296,948 (one hundred twenty-eight million, two hundred ninety-six thousand and nine hundred and forty-eight) shares are class "B".

Curitiba, Brazil, August 12, 2019

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:11:09 UTC
