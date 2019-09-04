Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 194th Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No: 1431 - 1

MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY FOURTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: 09.04.2019 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors received information and discussed matters related to the updating of the Company's financial scenario.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved the payment of the Advance for Future Capital Increase - AFAC by Copel (Holding) and Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. to UEG Araucária Ltda. - UEGA for the months of August and September 2019, to be treated as AFAC, and the remaining increase in capital is conditioned to a contribution made by partner Petrobras and a resolution by the Quotaholders' Meeting of UEGA, to be held on 09.30.2019. The judicialization of the matter has been previously approved in case of non-compliance.

The Board of Directors unanimously resolved: a) not to approve the granting of a loan to affiliate company Sercomtel; and b) to approve the sending of a letter to the Municipality of Londrina that formalizes Copel's intention not to exercise its subscription right and the renunciation of such right in the capital increase of Sercomtel S.A. - Telecomunicações, subject to the possibility of Copel exercising its Tag-Along Rights or Withdrawal Rights.

IV. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the base text of the 2018 Public Policy and Corporate Governance Annual Policy, requesting additions and the final review to be carried out by the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved amendments to its Rules of Procedure.

VI. The Board of Directors unanimously approved its meeting calendar for 2020.

VII. The Board of Directors approved the continuation of negotiations related to the Company's 2019-2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, in the terms presented and according to the criteria defined in the presentation held by the Company, with the abstention of Board Member Adriana Angela Antoniolli, who declared herself impeded by representing the employees.

VIII. The Board of Directors received updated information and following steps on the work being carried for the development of the 2020-2024 Strategic Planning.

IX. The Board of Directors took knowledge of a presentation on the advisory services hired for the sale process of Copel Telecomunicações S.A., Rothschild Bank, financial advisor, and Cescon Barrieu, legal advisor, debated the matter and made their recommendations.

The Board of Directors received information on Copel's possible participation in the Aneel Auction A-6 2019, to be held by Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica - Aneel and expected to take place on 10.17.2019.

XI. The Board of Directors received information from Fundação Copel de Previdência e Assistência Social regarding the Pension and Health Plans co-sponsored by Copel.

XII. The Board of Directors took knowledge of Copel's Sponsorship and Communication Policies and reports containing information on sponsorships deals made by the Company in 2017, 2018 and 2019, including incentivized sponsorships, and requested the subject to be re- discussed in January with the results for 2019 and prospects for 2020.

XIII. The Board of Directors received information on the Remediation, Repair and Collaboration Plan for UEG Araucária Ltda. - UEGA.