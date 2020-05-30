Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

(CPLE6)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 194th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 07:15am EDT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No. 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FOURTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Note: Meeting held through video conferencing. 2. DATE: May 14, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. 3.

  1. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

  2. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the Company's First Quarter Earnings Reports for 2020.
  1. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the contents of the 2020 Reference Form and its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and B3 - Stock Exchange.
  1. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the final version of Copel's 2019 Integrated Report and its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and B3 - Stock Exchange, as well as its publishing on the Company's website.

IV. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee: i. the continuation of studies regarding the potential divestiture of Copel's interest in the wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A.; ii. the holding of a public consultation; and iii. the releasing of a teaser on the Company's website with information about Copel Telecom. It has also stated that the definite decision with regards to the divestiture is dependent upon future specific approval by the Board of Directors.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary.

This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 194th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in the Company's Book no. 11.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 11:14:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
07:20aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Pa..
PU
07:20aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : MF 04/20 - Copel Telecomunicações –..
PU
07:20aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : IR 09/20 - Support to Fight the Covid-19 ..
PU
07:20aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holding - Amortizatio..
PU
07:15aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 194th Extraordinary Board ..
PU
07:15aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to the Market - PNA-PNB
PU
07:15aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Notice to Debenture Holding - Interest Pa..
PU
05/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Detailed Final Voting Map 65th Annual Gen..
PU
05/12COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Summary of the 202nd Board of Directors' ..
PU
04/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Vot..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 507 M 2 906 M 2 906 M
Net income 2020 1 852 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2020 8 532 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 16 779 M 3 083 M 3 145 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 266
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 65,89 BRL
Last Close Price 63,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Martins Malczewski Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Leila Abraham Loria Independent Director
Olga Stankevicius Colpo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL-8.35%3 083
NEXTERA ENERGY5.53%125 084
ENEL S.P.A.-2.42%77 987
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.64%71 345
IBERDROLA5.53%69 245
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.12%62 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group