Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 194th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No. 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FOURTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Note: Meeting held through video conferencing. 2. DATE: May 14, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. 3.

PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED: The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the Company's First Quarter Earnings Reports for 2020.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved the contents of the 2020 Reference Form and its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and B3 - Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved the final version of Copel's 2019 Integrated Report and its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and B3 - Stock Exchange, as well as its publishing on the Company's website.

IV. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee: i. the continuation of studies regarding the potential divestiture of Copel's interest in the wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Telecomunicações S.A.; ii. the holding of a public consultation; and iii. the releasing of a teaser on the Company's website with information about Copel Telecom. It has also stated that the definite decision with regards to the divestiture is dependent upon future specific approval by the Board of Directors.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary.

This is a free translation of the summary of the minutes of Copel's 194th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting drawn up in the Company's Book no. 11.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary